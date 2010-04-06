Nasdaq Ninjas

Nasdaq Ninjas — Multi-Factor Confluence Signals with MTF Confirmation.

Nasdaq Ninjas is a precision confluence indicator that fuses four independent momentum and strength engines into a single, decisive read on the market. it only speaks when all of its underlying components agree — filtering out the chop and surfacing the moments that actually matter.
Built for traders who want clean, non-repainting signals with higher-timeframe context baked right onto the chart.

Key Features
Quad-engine confluence core — a signal only prints when four separate momentum/strength conditions align, dramatically cutting false triggers compared to single-indicator setups.
On-chart directional arrows — bullish and bearish signals appear directly on your price chart, perfectly mirrored in the dedicated histogram window below.

Multi-timeframe confirmation — a distinct set of arrows plots the higher-timeframe bias right on your trading chart, so you can align entries with the dominant trend at a glance. Fully selectable HTF.

Non-repainting by design — all confirmed signals are evaluated on closed bars only. What you see in history is what you would have traded live.
Live "watch" preview (optional) — a tentative marker on the forming candle gives you an early heads-up that a signal may be building, kept visually separate from confirmed signals so the two are never confused.

Adaptive arrow spacing — arrow distance auto-scales to volatility, keeping the chart clean on fast-moving and high-priced instruments alike.
Full alert suite — pop-up, sound, and email alerts for both current-timeframe and higher-timeframe signals, with built-in throttling to prevent duplicate noise.

How To Use
Attach Nasdaq Ninjas to any chart and use recommend M15/M30 and H1 timeframe.
Trade in the direction of the confirmed arrow when it aligns with the higher-timeframe arrow.
Use the histogram window as a fast visual confirmation of momentum state.
Treat the optional live preview marker as anticipation only — wait for the bar to close for a confirmed signal.
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