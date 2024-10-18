Drawdown Tracker

MT5 Drawdown Tracker – Track Your EA’s Performance with Precision!

Take your trading analysis to the next level with our MT5 indicator designed to monitor, record, and report the drawdown of any Expert Advisor. Whether you’re fine-tuning your strategies or optimizing risk management, this tool gives you the insights you need.

Key Features:

  • Effortless Tracking: Automatically monitors the drawdown levels of your EAs with precision.
  • Comprehensive Data Storage: Accurately logs each drawdown event, complete with date and time stamps for historical reference.
  • Detailed Reports: Easily generate reports to review your EA’s performance, identify trends, and make data-driven decisions.
  • User-Friendly Interface: Simple setup and intuitive design make it accessible for traders of all skill levels.

Get a clearer picture of your EA’s risk exposure and improve your trading strategies with the MT5 Drawdown Tracker & Reporter!


*Please not: generated reports can be found in the files folder in you MQL5 directory.


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Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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