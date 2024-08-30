MACD 2 by amrhussein89

My Expert is a big modification of MACD indicator and it has the secret of making money in forex only.

MACD Expert working very well under the following conditions: 

1- The recommended Minimum deposit Balance (1000 $)

2- The recommended minimum leverage usage (1:100)

3- The recommended Time frame is one minute (M1)

4- Only works in Gold (XAUUSD). 

5- The recommended Working hours (6 AM:6 PM) (GMT). 

I prefer to use the expert for 3 months at least to see the results. 

You would earn about 200% from your investing money every month.

The maximum drawdown would be up to 20% almost. 


Pray for me :)  


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NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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