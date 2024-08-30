MACD 2 by amrhussein89

My Expert is a big modification of MACD indicator and it has the secret of making money in forex only.

MACD Expert working very well under the following conditions:

1- The recommended Minimum deposit Balance (1000 $)

2- The recommended minimum leverage usage (1:100)

3- The recommended Time frame is one minute (M1)

4- Only works in Gold (XAUUSD).

5- The recommended Working hours (6 AM:6 PM) (GMT).

I prefer to use the expert for 3 months at least to see the results.

You would earn about 200% from your investing money every month.

The maximum drawdown would be up to 20% almost.





Pray for me :)



