MACD 2 by amrhussein89
- Experts
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- Version: 2.60
- Updated: 30 August 2024
- Activations: 10
My Expert is a big modification of MACD indicator and it has the secret of making money in forex only.
MACD Expert working very well under the following conditions:
1- The recommended Minimum deposit Balance (1000 $)
2- The recommended minimum leverage usage (1:100)
3- The recommended Time frame is one minute (M1)
4- Only works in Gold (XAUUSD).
5- The recommended Working hours (6 AM:6 PM) (GMT).
I prefer to use the expert for 3 months at least to see the results.
You would earn about 200% from your investing money every month.
The maximum drawdown would be up to 20% almost.
Pray for me :)