Recommended for working on timeframes M1-M15 and currency pairs EURUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF.

Trades stably, subject to testing and optimization of parameters.

The minimum recommended deposit is $500 with a lot of 0.1.

Compatible with four and five digit accounts.

Compatible with all brokers, including American ones, that are subject to the FIFO rule.



Lot (0.1) - Lot size.

MaxStopLoss (80) - Maximum stop in points (15-100).

Start hour (02) - Trading start time.

End hour (08) - End time of trading.

magic number - 20210920

ProfitClose (40.0) - Closing a position when a profit is reached.

Ma_period (10) - EMA period (2-10).

Bb_period (20) - Bollinger Bands period (15-30).

Fast_emaperiod (10) - MACD fast average period (5-10).

Slow_emaperiod (20) - Slow MACD average period (15-20).

Signal_smaperiod (14) - MACD signal line period (5-15).

Rsi_period (16) - RSI period(10-20).

Minsl (15) - Minimum stop in points (5-15).

For those who bought an adviser, I guarantee help and support in setting it up.



The Scalper Mars MT5 Expert Advisor uses an intraday scalping strategy and is a modified version of the MT4 Expert Advisor.The EA uses standard MACD, RSI, EMA indicators in its trading, does not use martingale and order grid.A stop order is placed next to local extrema if it does not exceed the maximum value specified by the MaxStopLoss parameter.The EA uses a take profit equal to the stop.The Expert Advisor is affected by news releases.