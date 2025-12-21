Scalper Mars MT5

The Scalper Mars MT5 Expert Advisor uses an intraday scalping strategy and is a modified version of the MT4 Expert Advisor.
The EA uses standard MACD, RSI, EMA indicators in its trading, does not use martingale and order grid.
A stop order is placed next to local extrema if it does not exceed the maximum value specified by the MaxStopLoss parameter.
The EA uses a take profit equal to the stop.
The Expert Advisor is affected by news releases.


Requirements

  • Recommended for working on timeframes M1-M15 and currency pairs EURUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF.
  • Trades stably, subject to testing and optimization of parameters.
  • The minimum recommended deposit is $500 with a lot of 0.1.
  • Compatible with four and five digit accounts.
  • Compatible with all brokers, including American ones, that are subject to the FIFO rule.
Input parameters

  •      Lot (0.1) - Lot size.
  •      MaxStopLoss (80) - Maximum stop in points (15-100).
  •      Start hour (02) - Trading start time.
  •      End hour (08) - End time of trading.
  •      magic number - 20210920
  •      ProfitClose (40.0) - Closing a position when a profit is reached.
  •      Ma_period (10) - EMA period (2-10).
  •      Bb_period (20) - Bollinger Bands period (15-30).
  •      Fast_emaperiod (10) - MACD fast average period (5-10).
  •      Slow_emaperiod (20) - Slow MACD average period (15-20).
  •      Signal_smaperiod (14) - MACD signal line period (5-15).
  •      Rsi_period (16) - RSI period(10-20).
  •      Minsl (15) - Minimum stop in points (5-15).
For those who bought an adviser, I guarantee help and support in setting it up.
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    Miguel Angel Vico Alba
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