*This is trading view indicator converted in mql5*

The HA Market Bias Indicator is a popular tool used in trading and technical analysis, designed to help traders identify market bias and potential trend reversals. It is commonly used in conjunction with candlestick charts and provides valuable insights into market sentiment.

The indicator is based on the Heiken Ashi (HA) candlestick charting technique, which aims to filter out market noise and provide a smoother representation of price action. The HA Market Bias Indicator takes this concept further by highlighting the dominant market bias or direction.

When using the HA Market Bias Indicator, traders typically look for the following signals: