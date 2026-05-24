Layer Guardian EA MT4

Layer Guardian EA: The Essential Remote Control for MT4 Mobile Traders

Are you struggling to manage your trades on the go?

If you are a trader who utilizes layering strategies or full-margin entries, you know the frustration of the MetaTrader 4 mobile experience. You can execute orders in a heartbeat, but when it comes to managing those positions—modifying Stop Loss (SL), Take Profit (TP), or closing dozens of layers simultaneously—the mobile app falls short.

Trying to manage multiple open positions during a volatile market via your phone is slow, stressful, and often leads to missed opportunities or unnecessary losses.

LayerGuardian EA is the missing link your MT4 mobile experience has been waiting for.

What is LayerGuardian EA?

LayerGuardian EA turns your MT4 terminal (running on your VPS) into a powerful, remote-controlled management system. By using specific Pending Order volumes (Lots) as secret commands, you can control your entire account directly from your MT4 mobile or tablet app.

It is the ultimate "remote control" for your trading desk, allowing you to execute complex position management tasks with a single touch, without ever needing to log into a PC.

Key Features

  • Mobile-First Design: Specifically built to bridge the functionality gap between MT4 Mobile and PC.

  • Mass Position Control: Close all positions (or specific types like Buy/Sell) instantly.

  • Dynamic SL/TP Modification: Set or modify SL and TP for all your layers simultaneously just by placing a pending order.

  • Auto Break Even: Protect your capital on the move. Let the EA automatically move your Stop Loss to entry price when your target profit is reached.

  • Global Execution: Have multiple pairs open? Use our "Total" commands to clean up your entire account across all symbols in one second.

  • VPS Optimized: Extremely lightweight and stable—perfect for traders running heavy full-margin strategies.

Why You Need LayerGuardian EA

In a full-margin or layering strategy, speed is everything. When the market moves against you or hits your profit target, you don't have the luxury of clicking "Close" 50 times on a tiny smartphone screen.

LayerGuardian EA solves this. By simply placing a pending order with a specific lot size, you trigger the EA to perform the heavy lifting for you. It’s safer, faster, and allows you to trade with the precision of a desktop terminal while you are on the move.

Installation & Setup

  1. Deploy on VPS: Install your MetaTrader 4 on a VPS and attach the LayerGuardian EA to a single chart (it will monitor all symbols and positions on the account).

  2. Trade via Mobile: Open your MT4 mobile/tablet app.

  3. Command via Pending Order: Place a Pending Order (Buy Limit, Buy Stop, Sell Limit, or Sell Stop) using the specific Lot Size defined in the EA settings.

  4. Instant Execution: The EA will detect the pending order, execute the command instantly, and delete the pending order automatically.

Command Guide

Lot  Command Action
0.01 Modify SL / TP for all positions
0.02 Close ALL positions (Current Symbol)
0.03 Close ALL BUY positions (Current Symbol)
0.04 Close ALL SELL positions (Current Symbol)
0.05 Close all PROFITABLE positions
0.06 Close all LOSING positions
0.08 Set Break Even (Auto SL)
0.09 Close ALL positions (ALL SYMBOLS)
0.10 Close ALL PROFIT (ALL SYMBOLS)
0.11 Close ALL LOSS (ALL SYMBOLS)

The Missing Feature for Your Mobile Trading

Stop settling for limited control when you trade from your phone. Whether you are a professional scaler, a layering enthusiast, or a full-margin hunter, LayerGuardian EA is the tool that gives you back control.

It is the feature that MetaTrader 5 should have included, but didn't. Get LayerGuardian EA today and elevate your mobile trading to professional levels.

--- MT5 Version is Here ---

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/178314

SUPPORT & REVIEWS 

Your success is my priority. If you love this product, I would greatly appreciate a 5-star review! If you need any assistance with setup or have feature requests, please send me a direct message before leaving feedback. I am always here to help.

Check out all my premium trading tools: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/suhendrawan/seller 

Contact me for fast support: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/suhendrawan

# MT4 Mobile Manager, Forex Layering EA, Full Margin Management, MT4 Remote Control, Automated Trade Management, Stop Loss Manager, Forex Mobile Tools, MT4 Position Closer.


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Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Utilities
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
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Laszlo Tormasi
5 (15)
Utilities
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Daniel Stein
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
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Amir Atif
5 (5)
Utilities
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Sergey Batudayev
4.09 (11)
Utilities
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Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (4)
Utilities
Telegram to MT4 Multi-Channel Copier automatically copies trading signals from your Telegram channels directly into MetaTrader 4. No bots, no browser extensions, no manual copying. You receive a signal on Telegram and the EA opens the trade on your terminal in a few seconds. The product includes two components: a Windows application that listens to your Telegram channels, and this Expert Advisor that executes the signals on your MT4 terminal. An MT5 version is also available. Setup guide and app
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Amir Atif
5 (2)
Utilities
Support and Resistance Dashboard for MT4 is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol scanner and alert system that finds S/R zones and pivot points for all timeframes and symbols and alerts when price has interaction with them. If you are using support and resistance (or supply and demand) zones in your trading strategy, this dashboard and its alert and filtering system is a big time saver for you. Download demo version   (works on M 1,M5,M30,W1   timeframes) Full description of scanner parameters ->
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Master the market rhythm with the Advanced Market Sessions indicator. Timing is everything in trading. Knowing exactly when major financial centers open and close is the key to understanding market volatility, liquidity, and directional bias. This indicator gives you crystal-clear visibility into the three major trading sessions: Asia, London, and New York. By automatically mapping the exact High and Low of each session in real-time, this tool empowers you to trade with true institutional contex
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Robby Suhendrawan
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Master the Market Open with the Ultimate Opening Range Breakout (ORB) Indicator for MT4! The   Opening Range Breakout (ORB)   is one of the most powerful and time-tested day trading strategies used by professional traders worldwide. This indicator completely automates the process of identifying, mapping, and tracking the opening ranges for the three major forex sessions (Asian, London, and New York), giving you a massive edge in catching explosive daily moves. For Free EA ORB Download Here   :  
Failed Engulfing Zone MT5
Robby Suhendrawan
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