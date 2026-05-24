Layer Guardian EA MT4

  • 实用工具
  • Robby Suhendrawan
    Robby Suhendrawan

    Robby Suhendrawan

    4.8 (9)
    MT4 & MT5 智能交易系统 (EA) 开发者 | 12 年以上交易经验
    自 2014 年以来，我致力于将复杂的交易构想转化为高性能的算法交易系统。作为一名拥有十余年金融市场经验的独立交易员兼开发者，我深入探索了多种交易方法——从经典技术分析到先进的 ICT 理念 (ICT Concepts) 及智能资金概念 (SMC)。
    我开发的每一款产品不仅仅是代码，更是多年个人回测、反复试验及实盘应用的心血结晶。我打造的是自己也在使用的工具，始终坚持客观性、精确度以及机构级的交易逻辑。
    核心专长：
    77 产品 3 代码 7 评论
  • 版本: 1.1
  • 更新: 12 八月 2026
  • 激活: 20

Layer Guardian EA: The Essential Remote Control for MT4 Mobile Traders

Are you struggling to manage your trades on the go?

If you are a trader who utilizes layering strategies or full-margin entries, you know the frustration of the MetaTrader 4 mobile experience. You can execute orders in a heartbeat, but when it comes to managing those positions—modifying Stop Loss (SL), Take Profit (TP), or closing dozens of layers simultaneously—the mobile app falls short.

Trying to manage multiple open positions during a volatile market via your phone is slow, stressful, and often leads to missed opportunities or unnecessary losses.

LayerGuardian EA is the missing link your MT4 mobile experience has been waiting for.

What is LayerGuardian EA?

LayerGuardian EA turns your MT4 terminal (running on your VPS) into a powerful, remote-controlled management system. By using specific Pending Order volumes (Lots) as secret commands, you can control your entire account directly from your MT4 mobile or tablet app.

It is the ultimate "remote control" for your trading desk, allowing you to execute complex position management tasks with a single touch, without ever needing to log into a PC.

Key Features

  • Mobile-First Design: Specifically built to bridge the functionality gap between MT4 Mobile and PC.

  • Mass Position Control: Close all positions (or specific types like Buy/Sell) instantly.

  • Dynamic SL/TP Modification: Set or modify SL and TP for all your layers simultaneously just by placing a pending order.

  • Auto Break Even: Protect your capital on the move. Let the EA automatically move your Stop Loss to entry price when your target profit is reached.

  • Global Execution: Have multiple pairs open? Use our "Total" commands to clean up your entire account across all symbols in one second.

  • VPS Optimized: Extremely lightweight and stable—perfect for traders running heavy full-margin strategies.

Why You Need LayerGuardian EA

In a full-margin or layering strategy, speed is everything. When the market moves against you or hits your profit target, you don't have the luxury of clicking "Close" 50 times on a tiny smartphone screen.

LayerGuardian EA solves this. By simply placing a pending order with a specific lot size, you trigger the EA to perform the heavy lifting for you. It’s safer, faster, and allows you to trade with the precision of a desktop terminal while you are on the move.

Installation & Setup

  1. Deploy on VPS: Install your MetaTrader 4 on a VPS and attach the LayerGuardian EA to a single chart (it will monitor all symbols and positions on the account).

  2. Trade via Mobile: Open your MT4 mobile/tablet app.

  3. Command via Pending Order: Place a Pending Order (Buy Limit, Buy Stop, Sell Limit, or Sell Stop) using the specific Lot Size defined in the EA settings.

  4. Instant Execution: The EA will detect the pending order, execute the command instantly, and delete the pending order automatically.

Command Guide

Lot  Command Action
0.01 Modify SL / TP for all positions
0.02 Close ALL positions (Current Symbol)
0.03 Close ALL BUY positions (Current Symbol)
0.04 Close ALL SELL positions (Current Symbol)
0.05 Close all PROFITABLE positions
0.06 Close all LOSING positions
0.08 Set Break Even (Auto SL)
0.09 Close ALL positions (ALL SYMBOLS)
0.10 Close ALL PROFIT (ALL SYMBOLS)
0.11 Close ALL LOSS (ALL SYMBOLS)

The Missing Feature for Your Mobile Trading

Stop settling for limited control when you trade from your phone. Whether you are a professional scaler, a layering enthusiast, or a full-margin hunter, LayerGuardian EA is the tool that gives you back control.

It is the feature that MetaTrader 5 should have included, but didn't. Get LayerGuardian EA today and elevate your mobile trading to professional levels.

--- MT5 Version is Here ---

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/178314

SUPPORT & REVIEWS 

Your success is my priority. If you love this product, I would greatly appreciate a 5-star review! If you need any assistance with setup or have feature requests, please send me a direct message before leaving feedback. I am always here to help.

Check out all my premium trading tools: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/suhendrawan/seller 

Contact me for fast support: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/suhendrawan

# MT4 Mobile Manager, Forex Layering EA, Full Margin Management, MT4 Remote Control, Automated Trade Management, Stop Loss Manager, Forex Mobile Tools, MT4 Position Closer.


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Forex Daily Scalping EA is a professional scalping advisor for daily work on the FOREX currency market. In trading, along with experience, traders usually come to understand that the levels of accumulation of stop orders, price and time play a significant role in the market. - Recommend ECN broker with LOW SPREAD: IC Market , Exness, NordFX , FXPRIMUS , Alpari , FXTM PARAMETERS: PRICE - the price distance to be covered in the allotted time period; TIME - time allotted in seconds; HL_PERIOD - n
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4.98 (443)
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4.96 (110)
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5 (10)
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Runwise Limited
5 (4)
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PZ TRADING SLU
3.67 (3)
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5 (3)
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NT Trade Manager Panel MT4
Irina Nechaeva
实用工具
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5 (1)
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EquityTargetCloser MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
实用工具
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CloseIfProfitorLoss with Trailing
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.87 (31)
实用工具
Close If Profit or Loss with Trailing for MetaTrader 4 — 按总盈利或总亏损自动平仓 这是一款适用于 MetaTrader 4 的实用型交易管理工具。当总盈利或总亏损达到您设置的水平时，EA 可以自动关闭选定的持仓。 Expert Advisor 会监控当前交易，计算浮动盈亏，并可使用利润跟踪功能，帮助交易者比手动操作更快地管理风险和锁定结果。 MetaTrader 4 仍然被大量手动交易者、剥头皮交易者、网格交易者和 EA 用户使用。但 MT4 本身没有一个方便的内置工具，可以按一组订单的总结果来自动平仓。这个工具正是为了解决这个问题。 Close If Profit or Loss with Trailing 可用于手动交易，也可以与其他 Expert Advisors、网格系统、加仓策略、恢复策略和多品种交易一起使用。您设置规则，EA 负责监控结果，并在条件达到时执行平仓。 MT5 版本 | 完整说明 + DEMO + PDF | 如何购买 | 如何安装 | 如何获取日志文件 | Expforex 的所有产品 为什么 MT4
DrawDown Limiter MT4
Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
5 (8)
实用工具
Drawdown Limiter EA You are in the right place if you were searching for Drawdown control, Drawdown limiter, Balance protection, Equity Protection or Daily Drawdown Limit related to Prop Firm, FTMO, or Funded account trading, or if you want to protect your trading account. Have you suffered from controlling your drawdown when trading funded accounts? This EA is meant for you. Prop firms usually set a rule called “Trader Daily Drawdown”, and if it is not respected, you are disqualified.  I am an
Exp Averager
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4.82 (22)
实用工具
MetaTrader 4 用 Averager —— 专业的持仓均价管理与交易篮子恢复系统 这是一款为回撤中的持仓而打造的专业 Expert Advisor，核心任务不是寻找入场点，而是通过均价管理、追加开仓和整组仓位控制，帮助交易者更从容地处理亏损仓位与价格回撤。 Averager 并不是一个独立的自动交易系统，它不会像完整策略那样自动寻找市场信号并主动交易。它的价值在于：当你已经有持仓之后，它可以按照你的设定，对整组交易进行更聪明、更系统化的管理。 如果你希望在 MetaTrader 4 中获得一套更成熟的交易恢复逻辑，让仓位管理不再只是简单补单，而是围绕平均价格、统一止盈和整组追踪进行完整控制，那么这款产品正是为此而设计。 MT5版本 | 详细描述 + DEMO + PDF | 如何购买 | 如何安装 | 如何获取日志文件 | 如何测试和优化 | Expforex 的所有产品 为什么选择 Averager 针对回撤仓位进行均价管理 支持 顺势追加开仓 与 逆势均价开仓 整组仓位统一追踪止损 自动重算平均价格与整组共同退出点 支持灵活控制距离、手数增长和最大仓位数量 非常适合配合
Trade Copier Professional MT4
Tola Moses Hector
实用工具
Trade Copier Professional — 本地复制解决方案   Trade Copier Professional 是一款可靠的本地交易复制系统，适用于 MetaTrader 4/5。它允许交易者在同一台电脑上的多个账户之间即时复制仓位，内置安全控制，并配备专业级仪表盘。   概览   该 EA 可在单一文件中同时运行 Master 和 Slave 模式，并可无缝切换。交易可在 MT4 与 MT5 终端之间复制，无需依赖互联网，采用本地文件通信以实现最高速度与稳定性。实时仪表盘显示连接状态、复制统计以及每日表现。   手数与风险管理   提供四种手数模式：固定手数、倍数、风险百分比和余额百分比。止损与止盈可按比例调整或缩放，必要时可反向复制信号。安全功能包括每日亏损与交易限制、最小/最大手数控制、断线保护以及错误跟踪与自动关闭。   过滤与可靠性   交易可按品种或 magic number 进行过滤，配置灵活。系统通过错误检测、重试逻辑、安全关闭和全面日志确保可靠性。优化后的执行速度几乎即时，且资源占用极低。   使用方法   将 EA 附加到图表，设置为 Ma
Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
实用工具
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — MetaTrader 4 高级交易面板和图表工作区 VirtualTradePad PRO SE 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 4 的专业交易面板和交易管理工作区。它帮助交易者通过一个基于图表的界面，更快速地开仓、管理、保护、平仓和分析交易。 该产品专为需要的不只是简单按钮集合的活跃手动交易者而创建。PRO SE 将一键执行、挂单、持仓控制、部分平仓、篮子利润/亏损逻辑、加仓均价层级、ATM 规则、信号监控、市场信息、策略测试器流程和面向 VPS 的准备整合到一个结构化工作区中。 MT5 版本 | 完整说明和截图 | 如何购买 | 如何安装 | 如何获取日志文件 | 如何测试与优化 | Expforex 的所有产品 为什么交易者会选择这套面板 图表一键交易 ，并支持键盘快速操作 快速完成开仓、平仓、修改、反转、锁仓与部分平仓 深度控制仓位、挂单、总利润与风控逻辑 自动参数计算，减少手动输入与重复劳动 相对于普通手动交易的优势 一个工作区替代多个窗口 — 交易执行、持仓控制、风险信息和管理工具都保留在图表上。 更快处理交易
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
实用工具
Custom Alerts AIO：多市场智能监控，一键启动，无需设置 概述 Custom Alerts AIO 是一款“开箱即用”的高级市场扫描工具，无需额外安装任何其他指标或进行复杂设置。它内置了 Stein Investments 的所有核心指标（FX Power、FX Volume、FX Dynamic、FX Levels 和 IX Power），可帮助您轻松监控所有主要资产类别，如外汇、黄金、指数和加密货币。如果您的经纪商支持股票，您也可以手动添加个股进行监控。 1. 为什么选择 Custom Alerts AIO？ 无需额外购买任何指标 • 所有关键指标均已内置，开箱即用。 • 专注于实时预警，不包含任何图形元素，性能高效，界面简洁。 全面覆盖所有主要市场 • 支持监控外汇、金属、加密货币和指数市场。 • 无需手动输入任何交易品种，只需在设置中勾选资产类别即可启用。 • 股票并不属于默认类别，如有需要可手动通过参数输入添加。 高效、专业、便捷 • 无需图表模板和手动加载，适合自动化或远程交易环境。 • 非常适合 VPS 上长期运行，或作为后台市场预警工具使用。 2
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
实用工具
一键交易的交易面板。处理头寸和订单！通过图表或键盘进行交易 交易小组进行人工交易。您可以从图表（图表窗口）或键盘进行交易。打开和关闭，反向和锁定。处理职位和订单！ МetaТrader4中主要订单的交易控制面板：买入，卖出，买入，买入，卖出，卖出限制，收盘，删除，修改，追踪止损，止损，止损。 全新高级版本现已推出： 使用   VirtualTradePad PRO SE   升级您的交易流程 — 适用于   MetaTrader 5   和   MetaTrader 4   的新一代专业交易面板。 MT5版本 详细描述 +DEMO +PDF 如何购买 如何安装    如何获取日志文件    如何测试和优化    Expforex 的所有产品 从符号窗口交易并从键盘交易！ 您正在为MetaTrader 4终端提供一个独特的插件 - 虚拟控制面板VirtualTradePad。 Description on English 注意！如果您想学习如何交易 策略测试器  ，请查看我们的免费 TesterPad 实用程序 VirtualTradePad在“  MQL5语言最佳图形面板  ”竞
MACD Divergence Scanner MT4
Amir Atif
5 (5)
实用工具
MACD Divergence Scanner is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol dashboard and alert that checks all timeframes and symbols to find regular and hidden divergences between price chart and MACD indicator. This divergence scanner is integrated with support and resistance zones so you can check the MACD divergences in the most important areas of the chart to find trend reversals in the price chart. Download demo version   (works on M 1,M5,M30,W1   timeframes) Full description of scanner parameters ->  
Telegram to MT4 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
4.09 (11)
实用工具
Telegram 到 MT4： 终极信号复制解决方案 使用 Telegram 转 MT4 简化您的交易流程，这款先进的实用程序旨在将交易信号直接从 Telegram 频道和聊天复制到您的 MetaTrader 4 平台，无需 DLL 文件。这款强大的解决方案确保信号执行的无缝衔接，拥有无与伦比的精度和丰富的自定义选项，从而节省您的时间并提高您的效率。 [ Instructions and DEMO ] 主要特点 直接 Telegram API 集成 通过电话号码和安全码进行身份验证。 使用用户友好的 EXE 桥轻松获取和管理聊天 ID。 添加、删除和刷新多个频道/聊天以同时复制信号。 使用高级过滤器进行信号解析 跳过包含自定义例外词（例如“报告”、“摘要”）的不需要的信号。 支持灵活的 SL 和 TP 格式：价格、点数或点数。 当信号指定点而不是价格时自动计算入场点。 订单定制和灵活性 使用多种模式定制订单规模：固定手数、动态手数（% 风险）或特定符号手数。 使用信号数据或自定义参数调整 SL/TP。 配置滑点、挂单到期和重试设置以实现完美执行。 综合符号管理 排除特定符号或匹配自定义
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
实用工具
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (42)
实用工具
MT4 至 Telegram 信号提供者 是一款易用、可完全自定义的工具，它使发送信号到 Telegram 成为可能，将您的账户变成信号提供者。 消息的格式 可以完全自定义！ 但是，为了简便使用，您也可以选择一个预设模板，并能够启用或禁用消息的特定部分。 [ 演示 ]  [ 手册 ] [ MT5 版本 ] [ Discord 版本 ] [ Telegram 频道 ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] 设置 可通过 用户指南 获取逐步说明。 无需了解 Telegram API；开发者提供所需的一切。 主要特性 自定义发送给订阅者的订单详情的能力 您可以创建分层订阅模型，例如铜牌、银牌、金牌。金牌订阅可获得所有信号等。 按订单号、符号或备注过滤订单 包括执行订单的图表的屏幕截图 在发送的屏幕截图上绘制已关闭的订单，以便额外验证 推迟发送新订单消息的可能性，以便在发送前对位置进行调整 订单详情的全透明度： 新的市场订单 *附带屏幕截图 订单修改（止损、获利点） 已关闭订单 *附带屏幕截图 部分关闭订单 ** 新的挂起订单 修改的挂起订单（进场价格） 挂起订单激活（
Telegram to MT4 MultiChannel Copier
Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (4)
实用工具
Telegram to MT4 Multi-Channel Copier 可自动将您 Telegram 频道中的交易信号直接复制到 MetaTrader 4。无需机器人,无需浏览器扩展,无需手动复制。您在 Telegram 上收到信号,EA 会在几秒钟内在您的终端上开仓。 本产品包含两个组件:一个监听您 Telegram 频道的 Windows 应用程序,以及在您的 MT4 终端上执行信号的 EA。同时也提供 MT5 版本。 设置指南和应用程序下载: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/768988 工作原理 Windows 应用程序使用您自己的 API 凭据连接到 Telegram,而不是机器人。这意味着它可以读取您订阅的任何频道、群组或话题,包括私人和 VIP 频道。检测到信号后,它会进行解析并发送给 EA。EA 根据您的经纪商解析交易品种名称,基于您的风险设置计算手数,然后开仓。 整个过程都是自动的。您无需守在电脑前。 打开应用程序并登录 Telegram(仅第一次)。 选择要监听的频道或话题。 按下 Start。EA 会处理其余的一切。 支持的
Support and Resistance Dashboard MT4
Amir Atif
5 (2)
实用工具
Support and Resistance Dashboard for MT4 is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol scanner and alert system that finds S/R zones and pivot points for all timeframes and symbols and alerts when price has interaction with them. If you are using support and resistance (or supply and demand) zones in your trading strategy, this dashboard and its alert and filtering system is a big time saver for you. Download demo version   (works on M 1,M5,M30,W1   timeframes) Full description of scanner parameters ->
King Trade Copier MT4
Mohammed Maher Al-sayed Mohammed Ahmed Saleh
实用工具
King Trade Copier MT4 – Lightning-Fast Local Trade Copier (Master + Slave in ONE file) King Trade Copier is a professional local trade copier that mirrors every trading action from one Master account to unlimited Slave accounts on the same PC or VPS — with an internal copy latency of just a few milliseconds. It was built by a real trader for daily real-money use, with one goal: whatever happens on the Master must happen on the Slave, instantly and without exceptions. Watch the demo video to s
Trade Reverse Copie4
Chukwuemeka Kingsley Anyanwu
实用工具
Feel free to contact me for any extra features :) [SEE MT5 VERSION  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/128846 The Local Reverse Copier is an Expert Advisor designed to synchronize positions between a Master account and a Slave account with a twist: it reverses the trades. When a buy position is opened on the Master account, the EA opens a sell position on the Slave account, and vice versa. This allows for a unique form of trade copying where positions are mirrored in opposite directions bet
作者的更多信息
VolFire
Robby Suhendrawan
专家
Volfire 3.0: Premium Volume and Fibonacci Expert Advisor Special Offer   !!     Discount price   $375,   Secure your lifetime access   NOW   before it   set to   normal price   $650. Volfire 3.0 is a fully automated, high-performance Expert Advisor built for serious traders who demand consistent growth and institutional-grade risk management. The name Volfire represents its core trading philosophy: Volume and Fibonacci Retracement . By calculating daily open prices, market volatility, and dynami
CIFER Algorithm The ICT Concept EA
Robby Suhendrawan
专家
EA - C.I.F.E.R. (Change in Imbalance Fill & Execution Routine) Special Offer   !!     Discount price   $250,   Secure your lifetime access   NOW   before it   set to   normal price   $500. WARNING AND TRANSPARENCY NOTICE Please read this carefully before purchasing. This Expert Advisor is newly developed and just released to the public. It is currently entering its real-market testing phase. The performance data available right now is based entirely on backtesting data starting from the beginnin
CRT Candle Range Theory HTF MT5
Robby Suhendrawan
5 (2)
指标
CRT Candle Range Theory HTF MT5.   Ultimate CRT Indicator: Advanced ICT Concepts and Malaysian SnR Trading System Master the Market Maker's Footprints with the Most Advanced Candle Range Theory Indicator Unlock the true power of  Smart Money Concepts (SMC)  and trade precisely like the institutions with the  Ultimate CRT Indicator . Built exclusively for serious traders, this indicator automates the highly effective  Candle Range Theory (CRT) , a core pillar of  ICT Concepts (Inner Circle Trader
CRT Candle Range Theory HTF MT4
Robby Suhendrawan
5 (1)
指标
CRT Candle Range Theory HTF MT4.   Ultimate CRT Indicator: Advanced ICT Concepts and Malaysian SnR Trading System Master the Market Maker's Footprints with the Most Advanced Candle Range Theory Indicator Unlock the true power of  Smart Money Concepts (SMC)  and trade precisely like the institutions with the  Ultimate CRT Indicator . Built exclusively for serious traders, this indicator automates the highly effective  Candle Range Theory (CRT) , a core pillar of  ICT Concepts (Inner Circle Trader
EA Local Trade Copier Pro MT5
Robby Suhendrawan
实用工具
EA Local Trade Copier Pro MT5: The Ultimate DLL-Free Trade Duplicator Are you tired of complicated trade copiers that require unsafe external DLLs, crash your terminal, or confuse you with separate "Master" and "Client" files? Experience the next generation of trade copying with EA Local Trade Copier Pro MT4. Engineered for maximum stability, lightning-fast execution, and ultimate simplicity, this utility allows you to seamlessly copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Wind
CandleTimer Countdown MT5
Robby Suhendrawan
4 (1)
指标
Candle Timer Countdown (CTC) – Minimalist & Precise Candle Timer Candle Timer Countdown (CTC) is a lightweight and non-intrusive MetaTrader indicator that displays the remaining time of the current candlestick on your chart. Designed with simplicity and clarity in mind, this tool helps traders stay aware of candle closures without cluttering the chart. Key Features: Real-Time Candle Countdown Always know how many seconds are left before the current candle closes – works on all timeframes. Minima
FREE
Change In State Delivery MT5
Robby Suhendrawan
5 (1)
指标
Change In State Delivery (CISD) Indicator - ICT Concepts Stop guessing market reversals and start trading with the true algorithmic shift in price action. The   Change In State Delivery (CISD)   indicator is a premium charting tool meticulously designed for traders who utilize Inner Circle Trader (ICT) and Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Discounted   Price   $50  !!     Secure your lifetime access   now   before it switches to   subscription-only ! This tool is the definitive edge you need to pinpoi
MySNR Support and Resistance MT5
Robby Suhendrawan
指标
MySNR & OCL Combined: The Ultimate Malaysian Support & Resistance Line Price Action  Indicator Tired of drawing levels manually or guessing where the price will react inside a thick, messy zone? Now you can save time and trade with absolute confidence. Unlike traditional tools that plot broad and ambiguous zones,   MySNR & OCL Combined   is an advanced analytical tool engineered to automatically plot exact, pinpoint price action lines. Specifically designed to simplify the highly effective   Mal
Quasimodo Level
Robby Suhendrawan
指标
Quasimodo (QM) Level MT5 – Advanced SNR & SMC Indicator Unlock the most powerful reversal pattern in Price Action with mathematical precision. Say goodbye to fakeouts and cluttered charts! The Quasimodo (QM) pattern—also known as the Over & Under pattern—is universally respected as one of the highest-probability setups in Supply & Demand (SND), Smart Money Concepts (SMC), and traditional Price Action. However, identifying a genuine QM pattern manually is highly subjective and often leads to fall
Order Block Plus FVG MT5
Robby Suhendrawan
5 (1)
指标
Order Block + Fair Value Gap (FVG) Indicator.  Ultimate SMC and ICT Order Block Pro with FVG and Dynamic Scoring.  Master Institutional Trading with Precision Are you tired of cluttered charts and subjective analysis? Step into the world of institutional trading with the   Ultimate SMC and ICT Order Block Pro . This is not just another basic indicator; it is a highly advanced, algorithmic charting tool designed specifically for traders who utilize   Smart Money Concepts (SMC)   and   Inner Circl
Market Session by TradingLabs ID
Robby Suhendrawan
指标
Master the market rhythm with the Advanced Market Sessions indicator. Timing is everything in trading. Knowing exactly when major financial centers open and close is the key to understanding market volatility, liquidity, and directional bias. This indicator gives you crystal-clear visibility into the three major trading sessions: Asia, London, and New York. By automatically mapping the exact High and Low of each session in real-time, this tool empowers you to trade with true institutional contex
FREE
Change In State Delivery MT4
Robby Suhendrawan
指标
Change In State Delivery (CISD) Indicator - ICT Concepts Stop guessing market reversals and start trading with the true algorithmic shift in price action. The   Change In State Delivery (CISD)   indicator is a premium charting tool meticulously designed for traders who utilize Inner Circle Trader (ICT) and Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Discounted   Price   $50  !!     Secure your lifetime access   now   before it switches to   subscription-only ! This tool is the definitive edge you need to pinpoi
Fair Value Gap or Imbalance Zone MT5
Robby Suhendrawan
指标
Fair Value Gap (FVG) & Inversion Fair Value Gap (iFVG) – TradingLabs ID In the ICT (Inner Circle Trader) and Smart Money Concepts (SMC) methodology, a Fair Value Gap (FVG)—also known as an Imbalance—occurs when the price moves with extreme momentum, leaving behind a void of liquidity. These unfilled gaps act as magnets for future price action, making them the most high-probability retracement and entry zones for professional traders. Discounted   Price   $50  !!     Secure your lifetime access  
Engulfing Zone as Supply and Demand MT5
Robby Suhendrawan
指标
Engulfing Zone as Supply and Demand MT5 Engulfing Zone Pro as Supply and Demand   is a professional-grade analytical tool designed specifically for traders who utilize institutional trading mechanics, Smart Money Concepts (SMC), and the proven Sam Seiden Supply and Demand methodology. This indicator completely removes human subjectivity by automatically detecting, scoring, and drawing high-probability supply and demand zones based on precise engulfing candlestick formations. Discounted   Price  
ORB Opening Range Breakout MT5
Robby Suhendrawan
指标
Master the Market Open with the Ultimate Opening Range Breakout (ORB) Indicator for MT5! The Opening Range Breakout (ORB) is one of the most powerful and time-tested day trading strategies used by professional traders worldwide. This indicator completely automates the process of identifying, mapping, and tracking the opening ranges for the three major forex sessions (Asian, London, and New York), giving you a massive edge in catching explosive daily moves. For Free EA ORB Download Here : https:/
Quasimodo QM Level
Robby Suhendrawan
指标
Quasimodo (QM) Level MT4 – Advanced SNR & SMC Indicator Unlock the most powerful reversal pattern in Price Action with mathematical precision. Say goodbye to fakeouts and cluttered charts! The Quasimodo (QM) pattern—also known as the Over & Under pattern—is universally respected as one of the highest-probability setups in Supply & Demand (SND), Smart Money Concepts (SMC), and traditional Price Action. However, identifying a genuine QM pattern manually is highly subjective and often leads to fall
Mother Candle Insidebar as Supply and Demand MT5
Robby Suhendrawan
指标
Mother Candle Inside Bar - Advanced Supply and Demand System Mastering price action has never been this simple. The Mother Candle Inside Bar is a powerful, fully automated charting tool specifically designed to locate high-probability Supply and Demand zones using proven Inside Bar formations. The Problem Most traders struggle in the market because their analysis is subjective and inconsistent . You likely spend hours staring at charts, manually drawing support and resistance lines, trying to gu
Water Mark Pro MT5
Robby Suhendrawan
指标
TradingView Style Chart Watermark Transform your MetaTrader 5 charts to look as elegant and professional as TradingView. Are you tired of the default, plain look of MetaTrader? WaterMark MT5 is a lightweight, fully customizable indicator designed to enhance your charting experience by adding sleek, modern watermarks directly to your trading terminal. This indicator bridges the visual gap between standard MetaTrader charts and premium web based charting platforms. It allows you to display the cur
FREE
Quick Drawing
Robby Suhendrawan
指标
Quick Drawing MT5 - The Ultimate One-Click Charting Tool (100% FREE) Are you tired of constantly navigating through default MetaTrader 5 menus just to draw a simple rectangle or trendline? For traders who rely on precision and speed—especially Price Action, Smart Money Concepts (SMC), Inner Circle Trader (ICT), Supply & Demand (SND), and Support & Resistance (SNR) traders—every second counts. Marking your charts should be seamless, not a chore. Quick Drawing is a lightweight, highly customizable
FREE
External Range Liquidity MT5
Robby Suhendrawan
指标
External Range Liquidity - Market Structure Mapper Objectively reading market structure is the foundation of any successful trading strategy. However, manually identifying Swing Highs/Lows, Higher Highs (HH), or Lower Lows (LL) is often subjective and confusing, especially for developing traders. The External Range Liquidity indicator is your complete solution. This tool automatically detects and labels these crucial market structure points directly on your MT5 chart. It provides you with a clea
FREE
CandleTimer Countdown MT4
Robby Suhendrawan
指标
Candle Timer Countdown (CTC) – Minimalist & Precise Candle Timer Candle Timer Countdown (CTC) is a lightweight and non-intrusive MetaTrader indicator that displays the remaining time of the current candlestick on your chart. Designed with simplicity and clarity in mind, this tool helps traders stay aware of candle closures without cluttering the chart. Key Features: Real-Time Candle Countdown Always know how many seconds are left before the current candle closes – works on all timeframes. Minima
FREE
Custom Candle Mt5
Robby Suhendrawan
指标
Custom Candle – Multi-Timeframe Visualization Analyzing multiple timeframes is essential for accurate trading decisions, but switching between charts can be inconvenient and inefficient. The Custom Candle indicator solves this problem by overlaying higher-timeframe (HTF) candles directly onto your lower-timeframe (LTF) chart. This allows you to see the bigger picture at a glance, align with the higher trend, and improve trade accuracy—without leaving your current chart. Key Features Multi-Timefr
FREE
AIO Concept SMC MT5
Robby Suhendrawan
指标
Elevate Your Trading with the Ultimate Institutional Master System This all-in-one indicator displays the real-time market algorithm.   Step into the world of institutional trading with the most comprehensive Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and ICT tool available on the market. Instead of cluttering your chart with multiple heavy indicators, we have engineered the core institutional trading methodologies into one powerful, ultra-lightweight, and fully interactive master system. Whether you are a day
Quick Drawing MT4
Robby Suhendrawan
指标
Quick Drawing MT4 - The Ultimate One-Click Charting Tool (100% FREE) Are you tired of constantly navigating through default MetaTrader 4 menus just to draw a simple rectangle or trendline?   For traders who rely on precision and speed—especially Price Action, Smart Money Concepts (SMC), Inner Circle Trader (ICT), Supply & Demand (SND), and Support & Resistance (SNR) traders—every second counts. Marking your charts should be seamless, not a chore. Quick Drawing   is a lightweight, highly customiz
FREE
External Range Liquidity MT4
Robby Suhendrawan
指标
External Range Liquidity - Market Structure Mapper Objectively reading market structure is the foundation of any successful trading strategy. However, manually identifying Swing Highs/Lows, Higher Highs (HH), or Lower Lows (LL) is often subjective and confusing, especially for developing traders. The External Range Liquidity indicator is your complete solution. This tool automatically detects and labels these crucial market structure points directly on your MT4 chart. It provides you with a clea
FREE
Market Session MT4 by TradingLabs ID
Robby Suhendrawan
指标
Master the market rhythm with the Advanced Market Sessions indicator. Timing is everything in trading. Knowing exactly when major financial centers open and close is the key to understanding market volatility, liquidity, and directional bias. This indicator gives you crystal-clear visibility into the three major trading sessions: Asia, London, and New York. By automatically mapping the exact High and Low of each session in real-time, this tool empowers you to trade with true institutional contex
FREE
AIO Concept SMC MT4
Robby Suhendrawan
指标
Elevate Your Trading with the Ultimate Institutional Master System This all-in-one indicator displays the real-time market algorithm.   Step into the world of institutional trading with the most comprehensive Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and ICT tool available on the market. Instead of cluttering your chart with multiple heavy indicators, we have engineered the core institutional trading methodologies into one powerful, ultra-lightweight, and fully interactive master system. Whether you are a day
Draw On Liquidity MT4
Robby Suhendrawan
5 (1)
指标
Draw On Liquidity (DOL) – PDHL, PWHL & Kill Zones Liquidity levels often act as magnets for price movement. The highs and lows of the previous day (PDHL) and week (PWHL) are key reference points where stop orders and institutional activity tend to cluster. Identifying these levels manually is time-consuming and prone to error. The Draw On Liquidity (DOL) indicator automatically plots these essential levels on your chart and highlights high-probability trading windows through session kill zones.
FREE
Draw On Liquidity MT5
Robby Suhendrawan
指标
Draw On Liquidity (DOL) – PDHL, PWHL & Kill Zones Liquidity levels often act as magnets for price movement. The highs and lows of the previous day (PDHL) and week (PWHL) are key reference points where stop orders and institutional activity tend to cluster. Identifying these levels manually is time-consuming and prone to error. The Draw On Liquidity (DOL) indicator automatically plots these essential levels on your chart and highlights high-probability trading windows through session kill zones.
FREE
ORB Opening Range Breakout MT4
Robby Suhendrawan
5 (1)
指标
Master the Market Open with the Ultimate Opening Range Breakout (ORB) Indicator for MT4! The   Opening Range Breakout (ORB)   is one of the most powerful and time-tested day trading strategies used by professional traders worldwide. This indicator completely automates the process of identifying, mapping, and tracking the opening ranges for the three major forex sessions (Asian, London, and New York), giving you a massive edge in catching explosive daily moves. For Free EA ORB Download Here   :  
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