Quasimodo Level

Quasimodo (QM) Level MT5 – Advanced SNR & SMC Indicator

Unlock the most powerful reversal pattern in Price Action with mathematical precision. Say goodbye to fakeouts and cluttered charts!

The Quasimodo (QM) pattern—also known as the Over & Under pattern—is universally respected as one of the highest-probability setups in Supply & Demand (SND), Smart Money Concepts (SMC), and traditional Price Action. However, identifying a genuine QM pattern manually is highly subjective and often leads to falling into market traps.

Discounted Price !!  Secure your lifetime access now before it switches to subscription-only!

The Quasimodo (QM) Level MT5 is a highly autonomous structural analysis tool designed to bridge the gap between Support & Resistance (SNR) and the Quasimodo pattern. It does not just draw lines; it mathematically tracks the Market Structure, filters out the noise, and maps out highly precise Entry Zones for you.

Whether you are a seasoned SMC trader or a beginner wanting to learn how to combine SNR with Quasimodo setups, this indicator will serve as your ultimate visual trading assistant.

Why Choose This Indicator? (Core Benefits)

  • Effortless Entry Identification: Stop guessing where the "Left Shoulder" is. The algorithm automatically tracks the exact historical SNR lines that have been broken, verifies the structural break (Higher Highs / Lower Lows), and projects a crystal-clear Entry Zone.

  • Smart Zone Labeling (Dynamic UI): The indicator "talks" to you. Fresh, untouched zones are clearly labeled as "Possible QM" (waiting for price to arrive). Once the price taps the zone to pick up your order, the label dynamically updates to "QM", letting you instantly know the setup has been triggered.

  • Time-Block Retest Cut-off: Sick of indicators that draw infinite lines to the right, cluttering your screen? Once a QM zone is successfully retested, the rectangle and lines are automatically "cut" and stopped. This keeps your chart incredibly clean and visually warns you that the setup is "done" and shouldn't be traded again.

  • Built-in Alert System: Never miss a high-probability trade. Get instant Pop-up and Push Notifications to your mobile phone when a new "Possible QM" is formed and when a zone is finally "Retested".

Advanced Filtering & Logic

  • Extreme Structural Break Filter: It is not a QM if the shadow isn't broken. The algorithm strictly checks if the extreme wicks (Highs/Lows) of the structure are breached, ensuring you only get genuine Change of Character (ChoCh) setups, completely filtering out fake QMs.

  • Auto-Invalidation (Max Break = 3): If a zone is disrespected and broken by the candle body three times, the indicator recognizes the zone is empty (absorbed) and automatically deletes it from your chart.

  • Overlap Protection: Merges zones that are too close to each other, ensuring you aren't overwhelmed by overlapping rectangles.

The Truth About Repainting & Lag (Read Before Buying)

1. Is this indicator Repainting? Absolutely NOT (100% Non-Repainting). Once a zone is confirmed and printed on the chart, it will never shift, move, or disappear just because the future price changes. It strictly uses closed candle data.

2. Is there any Lag? Yes, an INTENTIONAL and NECESSARY lag. This is a structural indicator, not a live-tick signal. It deliberately waits for a candle to close to confirm a valid Break of Structure (BoS). It also features a built-in mathematical delay before recognizing a retest, giving the market time to breathe. Why is this good? Reacting to live, unclosed candles is the #1 reason traders fall for fakeouts. This intentional delay acts as your ultimate shield against market noise and liquidity grabs. It forces you to trade confirmed structures, not gambling on moving ticks.

Who is this for?

  • Beginners who want a visual guide to learning and mastering the Quasimodo pattern combined with basic Support & Resistance logic.

  • Price Action & SMC Traders looking to automate their top-down analysis and focus strictly on execution.

  • Traders who love minimal, exceptionally clean, and aesthetic charts.

Parameters Summary:

  • InpSwingFilterCandles: Adjust the sensitivity of peaks and valleys.

  • InpMaxBreakCount: Determines when a zone expires (Default: 3 body breaks).

  • InpShowPossibleQM: Strictly filters for QM setups (Break Count == 2).

  • Alert Settings: Fully customizable Pop-up and Mobile Push notifications. (Automatically disabled in Strategy Tester for smooth backtesting).

Upgrade your chart analysis today and let the Quasimodo Level Pro find your next high-probability setup!

ATTENTION! Download the free demo before purchasing. Backtesting is mandatory before trading on a REAL account.


--- MT4 Version is here ---
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/178611


SUPPORT & REVIEWS 

Your success is my priority. If you love this product, I would greatly appreciate a 5-star review! If you need any assistance with setup or have feature requests, please send me a direct message before leaving feedback. I am always here to help.

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Contact me for fast support: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/suhendrawan


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Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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