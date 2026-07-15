Engulfing Zone as Supply and Demand MT5

Engulfing Zone as Supply and Demand MT5

Engulfing Zone Pro as Supply and Demand is a professional-grade analytical tool designed specifically for traders who utilize institutional trading mechanics, Smart Money Concepts (SMC), and the proven Sam Seiden Supply and Demand methodology. This indicator completely removes human subjectivity by automatically detecting, scoring, and drawing high-probability supply and demand zones based on precise engulfing candlestick formations.
Discounted Price $33 !!  Secure your lifetime access now before it switches to subscription-only!

Whether you are a scalper, day trader, or swing trader, finding the true origin of market momentum is crucial. This indicator acts as your automated chart assistant, highlighting exactly where institutional buying and selling pressure originated, and now features an advanced algorithm to grade the quality of every zone.

What's New in the Pro Version? (Core Features & Advantages):

  • Institutional Volume & Momentum Scoring (The Game Changer) Not all zones are created equal. The indicator now features a sophisticated algorithm that calculates a 0% to 99% Quality Score for every zone. It analyzes the tick volume accumulation during the engulfing move and compares it against the average volume of the previous 10 candles, combined with the physical price gap momentum. You no longer have to guess which zone is stronger—the data tells you.

  • Dynamic Dual-Ratio Visuals & Smart Labels Experience a beautifully designed, modern UI. Zones are now dynamically painted with a dual-color ratio that visually represents their score (e.g., an 80% score will fill 80% of the box with a solid inner color). A sleek, dashed midline connects the zone to a clean, right-aligned smart label detailing the total volume, score percentage, timeframe, and zone type (e.g., -------- 309.9K ( 99%) H1 Supply ), keeping your charts clutter-free and highly informative.

  • Intelligent Overlap Filtering Say goodbye to messy charts with zones drawn on top of each other. The new overlapping filter logic automatically scans for colliding zones of the same direction. If an overlap occurs, the engine ruthlessly filters out the weaker zone and only displays the one with the highest quality score.

  • Hyper-Optimized Memory Architecture Rebuilt from the ground up, the core calculation engine now uses a lightning-fast RAM-based array architecture rather than traditional chart-object scanning. This guarantees zero lag and incredibly fast loading times, even when running multiple timeframes and heavy historical data.

  • True Multi-Timeframe (MTF) Architecture Perform flawless Top-Down Analysis without switching charts. Project Higher Timeframe (HTF) zones directly onto your Lower Timeframe (LTF) execution charts. Monitor H4 and H1 supply and demand zones while looking for precise entry triggers on an M5 chart. The MTF engine strictly evaluates closed candles, ensuring Absolutely No Repainting once a zone is confirmed.

  • Advanced Zone Filtering by Point Range Stop cluttering your screen with microscopic or massively wide, un-tradable zones. Deeply customize the Minimum and Maximum Point Size for valid zones independently across every single timeframe. If a formation does not meet your strict size criteria, it is simply ignored.

  • Smart Alert System Stop staring at the screen all day. The built-in alert system notifies you via Pop-up, Push Notification, or Email the exact moment a New Zone is formed. More importantly, the Touch Alert System will instantly notify you when the current market price pulls back and tests an active zone, ensuring you are ready to execute your trade.

How to Use This Indicator for Maximum Results:

Attach the indicator to your execution timeframe (e.g., M5 or M15). Go to the input parameters and set the Target Timeframe to a higher timeframe (like H1 or H4). Wait for the price to retrace back into these Higher Timeframe zones. Focus your attention on zones with a High Score (e.g., 75%+). Once the price touches a high-scoring zone, look for your preferred confirmation setups (like a lower timeframe structural break or pinbar) to enter the market with an incredibly high risk-to-reward ratio.

Key Input Parameters:

  • Target Timeframe: Select the specific timeframe you want to extract zones from.

  • Zone Style & Display: Customize top/bottom zone background colors, solid inner colors, and choose between solid boxes or clean borders.

  • Zone Display (Scoring & Filter): Toggle the visual scoring ratio, choose to show/hide broken zones, and enable/disable the overlapping filter.

  • Text & Middle Line Settings: Fully customize the font style (e.g., Arial Italic), font size, text color, and adjust the exact gap distance of the text and midline from the right edge of the chart.

  • Alert Settings: Toggle New Zone alerts, Touch Zone alerts, Push Mobile notifications, and Emails.

  • Min/Max Point Ranges: Fine-tune the acceptable physical size of the zones for every specific timeframe to filter out market noise.

Upgrade your chart analysis today. Engulfing Zone Pro as Supply and Demand provides the clarity, precision, and discipline needed to trade like an institutional professional.


ATTENTION! Download the free demo before purchasing. Backtesting is mandatory before trading on a REAL account.


--- MT4 Version is here ---
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/175937


SUPPORT & REVIEWS 

Your success is my priority. If you love this product, I would greatly appreciate a 5-star review! If you need any assistance with setup or have feature requests, please send me a direct message before leaving feedback. I am always here to help.

Subscribe to TradingLabs ID Channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/tradinglabsid

Check out all my premium trading tools: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/suhendrawan/seller 

Contact me for fast support: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/suhendrawan


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