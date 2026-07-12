AIO Concept SMC MT5

Elevate Your Trading with the Ultimate Institutional Master System

This all-in-one indicator displays the real-time market algorithm. Step into the world of institutional trading with the most comprehensive Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and ICT tool available on the market. Instead of cluttering your chart with multiple heavy indicators, we have engineered the core institutional trading methodologies into one powerful, ultra-lightweight, and fully interactive master system.

Whether you are a day trader, scalper, or swing trader, this indicator provides the ultimate clarity you need to track the footprints of institutional algorithms.

Discounted Price !! Secure your lifetime access now before it switches to subscription-only!

Key Features That Set This Indicator Apart:

Interactive On-Chart Dashboard (Upgraded) Experience true charting freedom. Our proprietary interactive dashboard allows you to toggle specific features (OB, FVG, DOL, MS, KZ, and PDA) ON or OFF with a single click directly on your chart. Keep your workspace clean and focus only on the data you need at any given moment without ever opening the indicator settings.

High-Probability Order Blocks (OB) with Scoring Stop guessing which zones will hold. Our advanced Order Block engine does not just draw boxes; it calculates a dynamic probability score (%) based on accumulated tick volume and displacement size, helping you filter out weak setups.

[NEW] Precision Fair Value Gaps (FVG) with Scoring Instantly identify market imbalances. Now upgraded with its own built-in volume and gap-based scoring system, the indicator flawlessly maps and grades Bullish and Bearish Fair Value Gaps, dynamically extending them until they are mitigated or broken by price action.

[NEW] Advanced Market Structure (MS) Market structure is everything. Replacing standard swing mapping, our newly integrated MS engine automatically maps both External (Major) and Internal (Minor) structures. It dynamically labels Break of Structure (BOS), Market Structure Shift (MSS), and Change of Character (CHoCH), giving you a crystal-clear view of trend direction and reversals.

[NEW] Premium Discount Area (PDA) Never enter at the wrong price again. The new dynamic PDA module automatically detects recent structural swings and plots Premium, Equilibrium, and Discount zones directly on your chart. Buy cheap, sell expensive.

Draw On Liquidity (DOL) Institutions hunt for liquidity. The DOL engine automatically maps the critical targets for price delivery, including the Previous Daily High/Low (PDHL) and Previous Weekly High/Low (PWHL).

Kill Zone Sessions (KZ) Time is just as important as price. Automatically highlight the most volatile trading windows of the day, including the Asian Range, London Kill Zone, and New York Kill Zone, complete with session highs and lows.

How to Use & Build Your Trading Narrative:

To trade like a professional, you cannot simply buy or sell blindly at a zone. You must use this indicator to build a logical narrative before executing any trade.

1. The Liquidity Narrative: The market is an algorithm that constantly seeks liquidity, moving from Internal Liquidity to External Liquidity, and vice versa. Use the FVG (Internal Liquidity) as your area of interest to enter the market, and use the MS Swing Points or DOL Daily/Weekly levels (External Liquidity) as your ultimate Take Profit targets. Once external liquidity is swept, anticipate a reversal back into internal liquidity.

2. The PDA Edge: Increase your win rate by combining setups with the Premium Discount Area. Only take long (buy) OB/FVG setups if they align within the Discount zone. Conversely, only look for short (sell) setups if the OB/FVG forms in the Premium zone.

3. The 75% Probability Rule: Not all Order Blocks or FVGs are created equal. To protect your capital, we highly recommend focusing on zones that display a probability score of 75% or higher. Zones above 75% indicate massive institutional volume and aggressive displacement, offering the safest and most explosive trade setups.

Commitment to Excellence: This is not an abandoned project. By securing your copy today, you are investing in a premium trading tool that will be continuously updated. We are committed to releasing future upgrades, refining the logic, and adding new advanced institutional features to ensure this indicator remains the absolute best SMC tool on the market.

Take control of your charts, understand the algorithm, and trade with institutional precision today.

ATTENTION! Download the free demo before purchasing. Backtesting is mandatory before trading on a REAL account.





--- MT4 Version is here ---

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/177134





SUPPORT & REVIEWS

Your success is my priority. If you love this product, I would greatly appreciate a 5-star review! If you need any assistance with setup or have feature requests, please send me a direct message before leaving feedback. I'am always here to help. Subscribe to TradingLabs ID Channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/tradinglabsid

Check out all my premium trading tools: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/suhendrawan/seller Contact me for fast support: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/suhendrawan

SMC, SMART MONEY CONCEPTS, Fair Value Gap, FVG, Invert FVG, IFVG,

&

ICT Daily Bias, ICT ATR, ICT ADR, ICT Average Daily Range, Scale fix, Liquidity Swings,

Breaker Blocks ,

Supply&Demand Zone/Order Blocks

Belt Hold Pattern,Engulfing Pattern,Piercing Pattern/Dark Cloud Cover Pattern,Morning Star/Evening Star Pattern,Three Star in the South/Deliberation Pattern,Three White Soldiers/Three Black Crows Pattern,Three Outside Up/Three Outside Down Pattern,Three Inside Up/Three Inside Down Pattern,Three Line Strike Pattern,Inside Bar Pattern, ICT Bias.