EA Local Trade Copier Pro MT5

EA Local Trade Copier Pro MT5: The Ultimate DLL-Free Trade Duplicator

Are you tired of complicated trade copiers that require unsafe external DLLs, crash your terminal, or confuse you with separate "Master" and "Client" files?

Experience the next generation of trade copying with EA Local Trade Copier Pro MT4. Engineered for maximum stability, lightning-fast execution, and ultimate simplicity, this utility allows you to seamlessly copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows PC or VPS.

Special Offer !!  Discount price $50, Secure your lifetime access NOW before it set to final price $250.

Whether you are managing multiple funded prop firm accounts, sharing signals, or managing investor funds, EA Local Trade Copier Pro provides a flawless, delay-free synchronization.

THE LOCAL TRADE COPIER PRO ADVANTAGE (PROBLEM SOLVED)

Unlike most copiers on the market, EA Local Trade Copier Pro uses 100% Native MQL5 Code (ZERO DLLs). This means it is entirely safe, will never trigger antivirus warnings, and fully complies with MQL5 Market rules.

A massive advantage of our EA is the Read-Only Copying capability. You do not need master trading privileges! You can seamlessly copy trades from any Master account using only an Investor Password. Combine this with our built-in Reverse Trading feature, and you have the ultimate tool to turn consistently losing public signals into your own profit.

Furthermore, it features a unique 2-in-1 Architecture — both Master (Sender) and Client (Receiver) modes are built into a single, elegant EA. Just attach it to your chart, select your mode from the dropdown, and you are ready to go in under 60 seconds!

Tip: You can download and try the EA Local Trade Copier Pro MT5 Demo version on your demo accounts to experience its speed firsthand: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/771565

IMPORTANT NOTE FOR CROSS-PLATFORM COPYING

This product is for MT5. To copy trades between MT4 and MT5 (MT4 to MT5 or MT5 to MT4), you must also purchase the EA Local Trade Copier Pro MT4 version here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/175102

KEY FEATURES

Core Copying Engine

  • Investor Password Copying: Fully supports copying from Master accounts that are logged in using only a read-only Investor Password.

  • Ultra-Fast Execution: Native File I/O communication ensures trade transfers in milliseconds.

  • True Cross-Platform: Supports MT5 to MT5, MT4 to MT5, and MT5 to MT4 copying (requires both versions).

  • 2-in-1 Unified File: No need to download separate Master and Client tools. Simply choose "MODE_MASTER" or "MODE_CLIENT" in the inputs.

  • 100% DLL-Free: Extremely secure and stable. No kernel32.dll or external dependencies required.

  • Multi-Account Ready: One Master can broadcast to unlimited Clients, or multiple Masters can send to a single Client.

Advanced Risk & Lot Management Choose from 4 highly flexible lot sizing modes to perfectly match your risk appetite:

  1. Follow Master Multiplier: Copy the exact lot size, multiplied by your custom value (e.g., Master 0.10 x 2.0 = Client 0.20).

  2. Fixed Lot: Always open trades with a predefined fixed lot size, regardless of the Master's trade size.

  3. Auto-Lot by Balance Divider: Automatically scale your lot size based on the receiver's balance (e.g., 0.01 lot per $1,000).

  4. Proportional % Balance: Intelligently calculates the lot size relative to the ratio between the Master's and Client's account balance.

Powerful Trade Filters & Customization

  • Reverse Trading (Invert Trades): Turn losing signals into winning ones! Automatically open BUY when the Master opens SELL, and vice versa. Perfect for exploiting bad signals when using an Investor Password.

  • Auto Prefix & Suffix Detection: Seamlessly copy between different brokers (e.g., EURUSD to EURUSD.ecn). Includes built-in support for 40+ major Forex pairs, Metals (Gold/Silver mapped to XAU/XAG), and major Cryptocurrencies (BTC, ETH, SOL, etc.).

  • Late Order Protection (Skip Old Trades): Avoid copying trades that suffer from severe network lag. Set a maximum delay limit (e.g., 30 seconds) to ensure you only get the best entry prices.

  • Customizable TP & SL Offsets: Copy original Take Profit and Stop Loss levels with custom Point offsets to compensate for spread differences between brokers.

  • Maximum Equity Stop: Protect your profits or limit your losses. The copier will automatically stop trading and close all copied positions if your account equity exceeds your defined target.

  • Current Pair Only Mode: Choose to copy all trades from the Master account, or restrict it to copy only the symbol where the EA is attached.

QUICK SETUP GUIDE

  1. Open your Sender Account (Master), attach EA Local Trade Copier Pro to any chart, and set Main Copier Mode to MODE_MASTER.

  2. Open your Receiver Account (Client) on the same PC/VPS, attach EA Local Trade Copier Pro to any chart, and set Main Copier Mode to MODE_CLIENT.

  3. Ensure Algo Trading is enabled on both terminals. You are now copying trades!

Full Documentation & Installation Guide: Coming Soon


--- MT4 Version is here ---
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/175102


SUPPORT & REVIEWS 

Your success is my priority. If you love this product, I would greatly appreciate a 5-star review! If you need any assistance with setup or have feature requests, please send me a direct message before leaving feedback. I am always here to help.

Subscribe to TradingLabs ID Channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/tradinglabsid

Check out all my premium trading tools: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/suhendrawan/seller 

Contact me for fast support: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/suhendrawan

#tags forex local terminal copier account trade duplicator multiplier repeater copier mt4 mt5 account copier instant lot size increase multiply reverse trade copy prop firm copier dll free safe copier fast copy transaction repeater copy investor password read only


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