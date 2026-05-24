Layer Guardian EA

Layer Guardian EA: The Essential Remote Control for MT5 Mobile Traders

Are you struggling to manage your trades on the go?

If you are a trader who utilizes layering strategies or full-margin entries, you know the frustration of the MetaTrader 5 mobile experience. You can execute orders in a heartbeat, but when it comes to managing those positions—modifying Stop Loss (SL), Take Profit (TP), or closing dozens of layers simultaneously—the mobile app falls short.

Trying to manage multiple open positions during a volatile market via your phone is slow, stressful, and often leads to missed opportunities or unnecessary losses.

LayerGuardian EA is the missing link your MT5 mobile experience has been waiting for.

What is LayerGuardian EA?

LayerGuardian EA turns your MT5 terminal (running on your VPS) into a powerful, remote-controlled management system. By using specific Pending Order volumes (Lots) as secret commands, you can control your entire account directly from your MT5 mobile or tablet app.

It is the ultimate "remote control" for your trading desk, allowing you to execute complex position management tasks with a single touch, without ever needing to log into a PC.

Key Features

  • Mobile-First Design: Specifically built to bridge the functionality gap between MT5 Mobile and PC.

  • Mass Position Control: Close all positions (or specific types like Buy/Sell) instantly.

  • Dynamic SL/TP Modification: Set or modify SL and TP for all your layers simultaneously just by placing a pending order.

  • Auto Break Even: Protect your capital on the move. Let the EA automatically move your Stop Loss to entry price when your target profit is reached.

  • Global Execution: Have multiple pairs open? Use our "Total" commands to clean up your entire account across all symbols in one second.

  • VPS Optimized: Extremely lightweight and stable—perfect for traders running heavy full-margin strategies.

Why You Need LayerGuardian EA

In a full-margin or layering strategy, speed is everything. When the market moves against you or hits your profit target, you don't have the luxury of clicking "Close" 50 times on a tiny smartphone screen.

LayerGuardian EA solves this. By simply placing a pending order with a specific lot size, you trigger the EA to perform the heavy lifting for you. It’s safer, faster, and allows you to trade with the precision of a desktop terminal while you are on the move.

Installation & Setup

  1. Deploy on VPS: Install your MetaTrader 5 on a VPS and attach the LayerGuardian EA to a single chart (it will monitor all symbols and positions on the account).

  2. Trade via Mobile: Open your MT5 mobile/tablet app.

  3. Command via Pending Order: Place a Pending Order (Buy Limit, Buy Stop, Sell Limit, or Sell Stop) using the specific Lot Size defined in the EA settings.

  4. Instant Execution: The EA will detect the pending order, execute the command instantly, and delete the pending order automatically.

Command Guide

Lot  Command Action
0.01 Modify SL / TP for all positions
0.02 Close ALL positions (Current Symbol)
0.03 Close ALL BUY positions (Current Symbol)
0.04 Close ALL SELL positions (Current Symbol)
0.05 Close all PROFITABLE positions
0.06 Close all LOSING positions
0.08 Set Break Even (Auto SL)
0.09 Close ALL positions (ALL SYMBOLS)
0.10 Close ALL PROFIT (ALL SYMBOLS)
0.11 Close ALL LOSS (ALL SYMBOLS)

The Missing Feature for Your Mobile Trading

Stop settling for limited control when you trade from your phone. Whether you are a professional scaler, a layering enthusiast, or a full-margin hunter, LayerGuardian EA is the tool that gives you back control.

It is the feature that MetaTrader 5 should have included, but didn't. Get LayerGuardian EA today and elevate your mobile trading to professional levels.

--- MT4 Version is Here ---

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/178316

SUPPORT & REVIEWS 

Your success is my priority. If you love this product, I would greatly appreciate a 5-star review! If you need any assistance with setup or have feature requests, please send me a direct message before leaving feedback. I am always here to help.

Check out all my premium trading tools: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/suhendrawan/seller 

Contact me for fast support: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/suhendrawan

# MT5 Mobile Manager, Forex Layering EA, Full Margin Management, MT5 Remote Control, Automated Trade Management, Stop Loss Manager, Forex Mobile Tools, MT5 Position Closer.


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Telegram to MT5: The Ultimate Signal Copying Solution Simplify your trading with Telegram to MT5, the modern tool that copies trading signals directly from Telegram channels and chats to your MetaTrader 5 platform, without the need for DLLs. This powerful solution ensures precise signal execution, extensive customization options, saves time, and boosts your efficiency. [ Instructions and DEMO ] [ FAQ ] [ How atach logs properly ] [ Settings descrition ] Key Features Direct Telegram API Integrati
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