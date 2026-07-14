Mother Candle Insidebar as Supply and Demand MT5

Mother Candle Inside Bar - Advanced Supply and Demand System

Mastering price action has never been this simple. The Mother Candle Inside Bar is a powerful, fully automated charting tool specifically designed to locate high-probability Supply and Demand zones using proven Inside Bar formations.

The Problem Most traders struggle in the market because their analysis is subjective and inconsistent. You likely spend hours staring at charts, manually drawing support and resistance lines, trying to guess where the major market reversals will happen. Human error, screen fatigue, and emotional bias often lead to poorly drawn zones, resulting in trapped entries and unnecessary losses. Furthermore, it is physically impossible to monitor the markets all day. How many times have you missed a massive, highly profitable breakout just because you stepped away from your computer?

The Solution The Mother Candle Inside Bar indicator removes the guesswork and completely automates your technical analysis. By mathematically identifying valid Mother Candle and Inside Bar price action patterns, it instantly maps out the exact Supply and Demand zones where institutional money and market makers are accumulating their orders. You no longer have to draw zones manually. The indicator highlights these critical reversal and continuation areas for you, allowing you to trade alongside the smart money with absolute confidence.

Core Features

Automated Zone Detection Instantly plots highly accurate Supply, Demand, Support, and Resistance zones directly on your chart. It identifies the true origin of market momentum based on pure price action.

Smart Zone Mitigation Keep your charts clean and relevant. The indicator tracks price movements and automatically identifies when a zone has been tested or broken. It will gracefully change the color of mitigated zones or remove them entirely, ensuring you only focus on fresh, tradeable areas.

Dynamic Range Filters Take total control over your setups. You can set the exact minimum and maximum pip ranges for the zones across every single timeframe, from the 1-minute chart all the way to the Monthly chart. This allows you to filter out market noise and only trade the setups that meet your strict criteria.

Real-Time Alerts and Notifications Never miss a prime trading opportunity again. The indicator pushes instant popup alerts on your MetaTrader terminal and sends notifications directly to your Telegram app the moment a new high-probability zone is formed.

Complete Visual Customization Tailor the indicator to your exact preferences. You have full control over the colors of active zones, tested zones, and display overlaps, ensuring it blends perfectly with your personal charting template.

Who is this indicator for? Whether you are a fast-paced scalper looking for quick reactions on the lower timeframes, or a patient swing trader targeting massive moves on the Daily charts, this tool adapts seamlessly to your strategy. It is the ultimate utility for Smart Money Concepts, pure Price Action, and dedicated Supply and Demand traders.

Stop second-guessing your analysis and start trading with institutional precision. Equip your MetaTrader 5 platform with the Mother Candle Inside Bar indicator today and transform the way you see the market.

ATTENTION! Download the free demo before purchasing. Backtesting is mandatory before trading on a REAL account.


--- MT4 Version is here ---

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/175257


SUPPORT & REVIEWS 

Your success is my priority. If you love this product, I would greatly appreciate a 5-star review! If you need any assistance with setup or have feature requests, please send me a direct message before leaving feedback. I am always here to help.

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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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