Quick Drawing

Quick Drawing MT5 - The Ultimate One-Click Charting Tool (100% FREE)

Are you tired of constantly navigating through default MetaTrader 5 menus just to draw a simple rectangle or trendline? For traders who rely on precision and speed—especially Price Action, Smart Money Concepts (SMC), Inner Circle Trader (ICT), Supply & Demand (SND), and Support & Resistance (SNR) traders—every second counts. Marking your charts should be seamless, not a chore.

Quick Drawing is a lightweight, highly customizable, and strictly efficient on-chart toolbar designed to supercharge your technical analysis. With just a single click, you can instantly generate perfectly formatted Rectangles and Trendlines right in the center of your screen, ready to be dragged to your Point of Interest (POI).

Perfect for marking Order Blocks (OB), Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHoCH), Liquidity Voids, and Key SND/SNR Zones.

Key Features

  • One-Click Execution: Instantly spawn pre-configured shapes directly from your chart without opening any dropdown menus.

  • Auto-Center Spawning: No more searching for lost shapes! Objects are dynamically generated precisely in the middle of your visible chart area, no matter how far back you scroll in history.

  • Auto-Selected & Ready to Drag: Generated objects are automatically selected (highlighted) upon creation. Just click the button and drag the shape directly to your target zone.

  • Fully Customizable Setup: Tailor the tool to your exact strategy. You can customize the border color, fill color, line style, and width for up to 5 different rectangles and 2 trendlines.

  • Dynamic Corner Adaptation: Place the toolbar in any corner of your chart (Upper Left, Lower Right, etc.). The layout automatically adjusts to look perfectly aligned.

  • Clean & Minimalist UI: A sleek, unobtrusive toolbar that won't clutter your workspace or distract from your price action analysis.

How to Use

  1. Attach the indicator to your MetaTrader 5 chart.

  2. Configure your preferred colors and styles in the Inputs tab. Assign specific colors for your Order Blocks, Imbalances, or Trendlines.

  3. Set the Location of the toolbar using the Graph corner for attachment input, and adjust the X/Y coordinates if needed.

  4. Click any of the shape buttons (□ or —) on the on-chart toolbar.

  5. The shape will instantly appear in the center of your screen. Simply drag it to your desired zone and drop it.

Why is this Free?

This tool was created by a trader, for traders. We believe that basic workflow enhancements should be accessible to everyone. If Quick Drawing helps you speed up your charting routine and catch better trades, we would highly appreciate it if you could leave a 5-Star Review and share it with your trading community!

Download now and spend less time clicking menus, and more time analyzing the market!

--- MT4 Version is Here ---

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/178479

SUPPORT & REVIEWS 

Your success is my priority. If you love this product, I would greatly appreciate a 5-star review! If you need any assistance with setup or have feature requests, please send me a direct message before leaving feedback. I am always here to help.

Subscribe to TradingLabs ID Channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/tradinglabsid

Check out all my premium trading tools: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/suhendrawan/seller 

Contact me for fast support: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/suhendrawan

# Quick Drawing, Draw Retangle, Trendline, Zone, Price Action, MT5.


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