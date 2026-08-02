Artemis ORB Breakout Indicator MT5

Artemis ORB Breakout for MT5

Artemis ORB Breakout for MT5 is a session-based Opening Range Breakout indicator for intraday traders who want a clearer way to analyse price action around the Asia, London and New York market sessions.

The indicator automatically builds the opening range, marks the key ORB levels, monitors price behaviour after the range is complete, and displays the current market condition in a clean Artemis-style dashboard.

It is designed to help traders quickly review questions such as:

Is the range usable? Is price breaking the range? Is the move late, messy, too wide, wick-heavy, or currently unsuitable for ORB analysis?

The Artemis ORB Indicator works as a standalone product OR in combination with Artemis ORB Scanner (Buy one and then claim the other item for FREE - send a DM following purchase)

Opening Range Breakout analysis

Artemis ORB Breakout automatically marks the key ORB structure on your chart:

  • Opening range high
  • Opening range low
  • Midpoint
  • Range box
  • Breakout and failure areas
  • Optional stop loss reference levels

After the opening range is formed, the indicator monitors the active session and updates the dashboard with the current ORB state, range quality, setup direction, spread information and filter warnings.

Session profiles

The indicator includes flexible session modes for different intraday workflows:

  • Custom
  • Asia
  • London
  • New York
  • London + New York

The London + New York profile allows traders to monitor both major sessions during the trading day without changing the session settings manually.

More context than a basic range box

Artemis ORB Breakout is not only a visual range marker. It also analyses the behaviour around the range after it has been built.

The indicator can identify and display:

  • Bullish breakout conditions
  • Bearish breakout conditions
  • Failed breakout behaviour
  • Trap or reversal conditions
  • Late breakout warnings
  • No-trade zone conditions
  • Poor range structure
  • High-spread environments
  • Wick-heavy opening ranges

This gives traders more information when reviewing ORB conditions on the chart.

Range quality classification

Not every opening range is suitable for breakout analysis.

Artemis ORB Breakout classifies the opening range as:

Too Narrow, Tight, Normal, Wide or Too Wide

This helps show whether the current session range is balanced, compressed, stretched or potentially unsuitable for ORB-style analysis.

Artemis dashboard

The built-in dashboard provides a quick overview of the active ORB setup, including:

  • Active session
  • Current ORB state
  • Quality score
  • Market insight
  • Buy setup status
  • Sell setup status
  • Range size
  • Spread and filter warnings
  • No-trade zone messages

A compact dashboard mode is also available for users who prefer a smaller display on the chart.

Higher-timeframe confirmation

The MT5 version includes optional higher-timeframe EMA confirmation, allowing users to add broader market context to breakout analysis.

For example, bullish breakout conditions can be checked against price position relative to a selected higher-timeframe EMA, while bearish conditions can be checked in the opposite direction.

This is useful for traders who prefer a more selective ORB workflow.

Automatic broker time adjustment

Broker server times can vary, and session timing is important for ORB analysis.

Artemis ORB Breakout for MT5 includes automatic broker UTC offset detection to make session setup easier. A manual broker offset option is also available for users who prefer to set the offset themselves.

Stop loss reference guide

The indicator includes an optional stop loss reference level.

For bullish breakout analysis, the reference level is placed below the ORB low.
For bearish breakout analysis, the reference level is placed above the ORB high.

This is a visual planning guide only. The indicator does not place, manage or close trades.

Recommended timeframes

Artemis ORB Breakout is designed mainly for intraday charts.

The most practical timeframes are usually M5 and M15, as they provide a useful balance between detail and chart readability.

M1 can be used for very active analysis, but it may show more market noise.
M30 can provide a slower and cleaner view.
H1 and higher are generally less suitable for classic ORB analysis because the method is based on session openings and intraday price behaviour.

A practical starting setup to begin testing is:

M5 or M15 chart, 30-minute opening range, 240-minute active session window, and breakout confirmation by candle close outside the range.

Alerts

Artemis ORB Breakout includes alerts for selected breakout and failed breakout events, helping users stay aware when price reacts around the opening range.

Alert availability depends on the enabled platform notification settings.

Main functions

  • Automatic opening range high, low, midpoint and range box calculation
  • Session profiles for Custom, Asia, London, New York and London + New York
  • Bullish and bearish breakout detection
  • Failed breakout, trap, reversal and late breakout detection
  • ORB range classification
  • Quality scoring
  • No-trade zone warnings
  • High-spread and poor-condition warnings
  • Wick-heavy range detection
  • Optional stop loss reference line
  • Higher-timeframe EMA confirmation
  • Automatic broker UTC offset detection
  • Full and compact Artemis dashboard modes
  • Selected ORB event alerts
  • Fully visual indicator with no trade execution

Important notes

Artemis ORB Breakout for MT5 is an indicator, not an Expert Advisor. It does not open, manage or close trades.

The quality score, no-trade warnings, higher-timeframe confirmation and stop loss reference are analytical tools only. They are designed to help users read ORB conditions more clearly, but they do not guarantee trading results.

Breakout trading can produce false signals, especially during low liquidity, high spread, news events or choppy market conditions. Always test all settings carefully and use appropriate risk management before live trading.

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ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
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Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
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Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
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ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
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Temirlan Kdyrkhan
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ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
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Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
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CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
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Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Volume flow Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT4  HERE Here our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis  Master Edition is a professional-grade analytical tool designed to visualize market structure through the lens of volume and money flow. Unlike standard volume indicators, this tool displays a Daily Volume Profile
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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