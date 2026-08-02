Artemis ORB Breakout Indicator MT5

Artemis ORB Breakout for MT5

Artemis ORB Breakout for MT5 is a session-based Opening Range Breakout indicator for intraday traders who want a clearer way to analyse price action around the Asia, London and New York market sessions.

The indicator automatically builds the opening range, marks the key ORB levels, monitors price behaviour after the range is complete, and displays the current market condition in a clean Artemis-style dashboard.

It is designed to help traders quickly review questions such as:

Is the range usable? Is price breaking the range? Is the move late, messy, too wide, wick-heavy, or currently unsuitable for ORB analysis?

The Artemis ORB Indicator works as a standalone product OR in combination with Artemis ORB Scanner (Buy one and then claim the other item for FREE - send a DM following purchase)

Opening Range Breakout analysis

Artemis ORB Breakout automatically marks the key ORB structure on your chart:

Opening range high

Opening range low

Midpoint

Range box

Breakout and failure areas

Optional stop loss reference levels

After the opening range is formed, the indicator monitors the active session and updates the dashboard with the current ORB state, range quality, setup direction, spread information and filter warnings.

Session profiles

The indicator includes flexible session modes for different intraday workflows:

Custom

Asia

London

New York

London + New York

The London + New York profile allows traders to monitor both major sessions during the trading day without changing the session settings manually.

More context than a basic range box

Artemis ORB Breakout is not only a visual range marker. It also analyses the behaviour around the range after it has been built.

The indicator can identify and display:

Bullish breakout conditions

Bearish breakout conditions

Failed breakout behaviour

Trap or reversal conditions

Late breakout warnings

No-trade zone conditions

Poor range structure

High-spread environments

Wick-heavy opening ranges

This gives traders more information when reviewing ORB conditions on the chart.

Range quality classification

Not every opening range is suitable for breakout analysis.

Artemis ORB Breakout classifies the opening range as:

Too Narrow, Tight, Normal, Wide or Too Wide

This helps show whether the current session range is balanced, compressed, stretched or potentially unsuitable for ORB-style analysis.

Artemis dashboard

The built-in dashboard provides a quick overview of the active ORB setup, including:

Active session

Current ORB state

Quality score

Market insight

Buy setup status

Sell setup status

Range size

Spread and filter warnings

No-trade zone messages

A compact dashboard mode is also available for users who prefer a smaller display on the chart.

Higher-timeframe confirmation

The MT5 version includes optional higher-timeframe EMA confirmation, allowing users to add broader market context to breakout analysis.

For example, bullish breakout conditions can be checked against price position relative to a selected higher-timeframe EMA, while bearish conditions can be checked in the opposite direction.

This is useful for traders who prefer a more selective ORB workflow.

Automatic broker time adjustment

Broker server times can vary, and session timing is important for ORB analysis.

Artemis ORB Breakout for MT5 includes automatic broker UTC offset detection to make session setup easier. A manual broker offset option is also available for users who prefer to set the offset themselves.

Stop loss reference guide

The indicator includes an optional stop loss reference level.

For bullish breakout analysis, the reference level is placed below the ORB low.

For bearish breakout analysis, the reference level is placed above the ORB high.

This is a visual planning guide only. The indicator does not place, manage or close trades.

Recommended timeframes

Artemis ORB Breakout is designed mainly for intraday charts.

The most practical timeframes are usually M5 and M15, as they provide a useful balance between detail and chart readability.

M1 can be used for very active analysis, but it may show more market noise.

M30 can provide a slower and cleaner view.

H1 and higher are generally less suitable for classic ORB analysis because the method is based on session openings and intraday price behaviour.

A practical starting setup to begin testing is:

M5 or M15 chart, 30-minute opening range, 240-minute active session window, and breakout confirmation by candle close outside the range.

Alerts

Artemis ORB Breakout includes alerts for selected breakout and failed breakout events, helping users stay aware when price reacts around the opening range.

Alert availability depends on the enabled platform notification settings.

Main functions

Automatic opening range high, low, midpoint and range box calculation

Session profiles for Custom, Asia, London, New York and London + New York

Bullish and bearish breakout detection

Failed breakout, trap, reversal and late breakout detection

ORB range classification

Quality scoring

No-trade zone warnings

High-spread and poor-condition warnings

Wick-heavy range detection

Optional stop loss reference line

Higher-timeframe EMA confirmation

Automatic broker UTC offset detection

Full and compact Artemis dashboard modes

Selected ORB event alerts

Fully visual indicator with no trade execution

Important notes

Artemis ORB Breakout for MT5 is an indicator, not an Expert Advisor. It does not open, manage or close trades.

The quality score, no-trade warnings, higher-timeframe confirmation and stop loss reference are analytical tools only. They are designed to help users read ORB conditions more clearly, but they do not guarantee trading results.

Breakout trading can produce false signals, especially during low liquidity, high spread, news events or choppy market conditions. Always test all settings carefully and use appropriate risk management before live trading.