Artemis FX HFT Throttle MT5
- Experts
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- Version: 2.30
- Updated: 28 June 2026
- Activations: 20
Artemis HFT Throttle EA MT5
The wait is finally over — one of our most popular Artemis EAs is now available for MetaTrader 5.
Artemis HFT Throttle EA MT5 brings the structured short-term FX automation of our popular MT4 version to the MT5 platform, with the same core trading philosophy: controlled execution, disciplined trade frequency and clear dashboard visibility.
Artemis HFT Throttle EA is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor for short-term FX automation with structured execution control. It combines chart-symbol trading logic with Artemis Throttle Guard, an execution-control layer designed to manage request frequency, limit trade bursts, handle broker errors and support more disciplined automated trading.
By default, the EA trades the chart symbol it is attached to. An optional symbol whitelist is available for users who want to restrict trading to selected pairs.
Current Set Files: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/183367/comments?source=Site+Market+MT5+Expert+Search#comment_60051901
What’s New in MT5
This MT5 edition brings Artemis HFT Throttle EA to the MetaTrader 5 platform while keeping the familiar Artemis workflow, dashboard structure and short-term FX trading approach.
The MT5 version includes the latest V2.0 feature set, including Smart Market State, Broker Quality Score, Trade Readiness Score, improved Why No Trade diagnostics, Artemis Copilot guidance messages, the STATE dashboard tab and cleaner panel handling.
Existing Artemis HFT Throttle users will recognise the original trading logic and overall behaviour, while MT5 users can now access the same structured FX scalping framework directly inside MetaTrader 5.
What’s New in V2.0
Version 2.0 adds a new Smart Market State layer, Broker Quality Score, Trade Readiness Score, improved Why No Trade diagnostics, our exclusive Artemis Copilot guidance messages, a new STATE dashboard tab and cleaner panel handling. V2.0 keeps the original FX HFT Throttle trading logic unchanged, so existing strategy behaviour and set-file compatibility are preserved where supported by the MT5 version. The new Smart Market State layer shows whether current conditions are trending, ranging, quiet, volatile or spread-risk based, helping users understand the market environment before and during trading.
Broker Quality Score gives clearer visibility into spread and execution conditions, which is especially useful for short-term FX scalping where broker conditions can strongly affect results.Trade Readiness Score combines market state, broker quality, spread, volatility, session, risk and cooldown conditions into a simple score so users can quickly see whether the EA is ready, waiting or operating with caution. The new STATE tab brings these details together in one place, making the EA easier to monitor and helping users understand why it may be waiting instead of trading.
Artemis Throttle Guard
Throttle Guard gives users control over how often the EA sends trade actions to the broker. Limits include daily trade requests, OrderSend, OrderClose, OrderModify caps, minimum time between actions, maximum actions per minute and consecutive error protection.Throttle Guard is designed to reduce overactive execution behaviour and help the EA operate in a more controlled way during fast-moving market conditions. V2 also added Throttle Safety Close, which can attempt to reduce open exposure if a throttle lock is reached while an Artemis-managed trade is open.
Smart Market State
The Smart Market State layer helps identify the current trading environment before and during trade activity.
It can show conditions such as:
- Trending
- Ranging
- Quiet
- Volatile
- Spread Risk
- Caution
- Waiting
This helps users understand whether the EA is seeing favourable conditions, mixed conditions or reasons to stand aside.
Broker Quality Score
Broker conditions matter heavily for short-term FX trading. Broker Quality Score gives a clearer view of current spread and execution conditions. This can help users understand when trading conditions are clean, acceptable or potentially unsuitable for short-term scalping.
Trade Readiness Score
Trade Readiness Score combines several live factors into one simple readiness view.
It considers areas such as:
- Market state
- Broker quality
- Spread
- Volatility
- Session
- Risk controls
- Cooldowns
- Throttle status
This gives users a clearer view of whether the EA is ready to trade, waiting for better conditions or operating with caution.
Artemis Copilot
Artemis Copilot provides clear guidance messages directly on the dashboard. Copilot helps explain what the EA is seeing, why it may be waiting and what conditions may be affecting trade readiness.
This is designed to make the EA easier to monitor and more transparent during live trading and testing.
Risk and Trade Management
Artemis includes fixed lot or risk-percent sizing, SL/TP, maximum open trades, maximum lot controls, daily loss and drawdown limits, open risk limits and daily losing-trade protection.
The EA also includes or improves:
- Single-loss cooldown
- Loss-streak cooldown
- Spread-to-target protection
- Break-even
- Trailing Stop
- Protected Exit tracking
- Exit Reason Tracking
- TimeExit / Max Trade Duration
- Profit-only TimeExit
These tools help manage trading behaviour but do not guarantee profits or prevent losses.
Dashboard and Controls
The dashboard shows key account, trade and system information, including:
- Balance
- Equity
- Floating P/L
- Today Net with Win Rate
- Week Net
- Month Net
- Market State
- Broker Quality
- Trade Readiness
- Why No Trade diagnostics
Dashboard tabs include:
- DASH
- RISK
- GUARD
- EXEC
- DIAG
- STATE
- HIST
- STATS
- SETTINGS
- EVENTS
- HELP
Runtime buttons include Pause / Resume and Close, allowing users to pause new trading or close Artemis-managed positions directly from the chart.
Advanced / Tester Only
The Advanced / Tester Only section includes Market Validation Fallback, Tester Frequency Mode, Tester Repeat Entries and Tester Repeat Cooldown.
Recommended normal settings:
Market Validation Fallback = true
Tester Frequency Mode = false
Tester Repeat Entries = false
Tester Repeat Cooldown = 30
Tester Frequency Mode is for diagnostics only and should not be used to judge profitability or used as a Strategy Test Mode.
Set Files
Set files are provided for major FX pairs and short-term trading profiles where available.
Typical supported pairs include:
EURUSD
GBPUSD
USDJPY
USDCHF
USDCAD
AUDUSD
NZDUSD
Additional set files may be provided over time.
Each pair should use a unique magic number and trade comment in the format:
Artemis HFT Throttle
Important
Performance depends on broker spread, commission, slippage, execution quality, symbol, timeframe, account type and market conditions.
No Expert Advisor can guarantee profit, avoid losses or guarantee broker acceptance.
Always test on demo first, use sensible lot sizes and monitor performance carefully.