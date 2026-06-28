Artemis FX HFT Throttle MT5

Artemis HFT Throttle EA MT5



The wait is finally over — one of our most popular Artemis EAs is now available for MetaTrader 5.

Artemis HFT Throttle EA MT5 brings the structured short-term FX automation of our popular MT4 version to the MT5 platform, with the same core trading philosophy: controlled execution, disciplined trade frequency and clear dashboard visibility.

Artemis HFT Throttle EA is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor for short-term FX automation with structured execution control. It combines chart-symbol trading logic with Artemis Throttle Guard, an execution-control layer designed to manage request frequency, limit trade bursts, handle broker errors and support more disciplined automated trading.

By default, the EA trades the chart symbol it is attached to. An optional symbol whitelist is available for users who want to restrict trading to selected pairs.

Current Set Files: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/183367/comments?source=Site+Market+MT5+Expert+Search#comment_60051901

What’s New in MT5



This MT5 edition brings Artemis HFT Throttle EA to the MetaTrader 5 platform while keeping the familiar Artemis workflow, dashboard structure and short-term FX trading approach.

The MT5 version includes the latest V2.0 feature set, including Smart Market State, Broker Quality Score, Trade Readiness Score, improved Why No Trade diagnostics, Artemis Copilot guidance messages, the STATE dashboard tab and cleaner panel handling.

Existing Artemis HFT Throttle users will recognise the original trading logic and overall behaviour, while MT5 users can now access the same structured FX scalping framework directly inside MetaTrader 5.

What’s New in V2.0



Version 2.0 adds a new Smart Market State layer, Broker Quality Score, Trade Readiness Score, improved Why No Trade diagnostics, our exclusive Artemis Copilot guidance messages, a new STATE dashboard tab and cleaner panel handling. V2.0 keeps the original FX HFT Throttle trading logic unchanged, so existing strategy behaviour and set-file compatibility are preserved where supported by the MT5 version. The new Smart Market State layer shows whether current conditions are trending, ranging, quiet, volatile or spread-risk based, helping users understand the market environment before and during trading.

Broker Quality Score gives clearer visibility into spread and execution conditions, which is especially useful for short-term FX scalping where broker conditions can strongly affect results.Trade Readiness Score combines market state, broker quality, spread, volatility, session, risk and cooldown conditions into a simple score so users can quickly see whether the EA is ready, waiting or operating with caution. The new STATE tab brings these details together in one place, making the EA easier to monitor and helping users understand why it may be waiting instead of trading.

Artemis Throttle Guard



Throttle Guard gives users control over how often the EA sends trade actions to the broker. Limits include daily trade requests, OrderSend, OrderClose, OrderModify caps, minimum time between actions, maximum actions per minute and consecutive error protection.Throttle Guard is designed to reduce overactive execution behaviour and help the EA operate in a more controlled way during fast-moving market conditions. V2 also added Throttle Safety Close, which can attempt to reduce open exposure if a throttle lock is reached while an Artemis-managed trade is open.

Smart Market State



The Smart Market State layer helps identify the current trading environment before and during trade activity.

It can show conditions such as:

Trending

Ranging

Quiet

Volatile

Spread Risk

Caution

Waiting

This helps users understand whether the EA is seeing favourable conditions, mixed conditions or reasons to stand aside.

Broker Quality Score



Broker conditions matter heavily for short-term FX trading. Broker Quality Score gives a clearer view of current spread and execution conditions. This can help users understand when trading conditions are clean, acceptable or potentially unsuitable for short-term scalping.

Trade Readiness Score



Trade Readiness Score combines several live factors into one simple readiness view.

It considers areas such as:

Market state

Broker quality

Spread

Volatility

Session

Risk controls

Cooldowns

Throttle status

This gives users a clearer view of whether the EA is ready to trade, waiting for better conditions or operating with caution.

Artemis Copilot



Artemis Copilot provides clear guidance messages directly on the dashboard. Copilot helps explain what the EA is seeing, why it may be waiting and what conditions may be affecting trade readiness.

This is designed to make the EA easier to monitor and more transparent during live trading and testing.

Risk and Trade Management



Artemis includes fixed lot or risk-percent sizing, SL/TP, maximum open trades, maximum lot controls, daily loss and drawdown limits, open risk limits and daily losing-trade protection.

The EA also includes or improves:



Single-loss cooldown

Loss-streak cooldown

Spread-to-target protection

Break-even

Trailing Stop

Protected Exit tracking

Exit Reason Tracking

TimeExit / Max Trade Duration

Profit-only TimeExit

These tools help manage trading behaviour but do not guarantee profits or prevent losses.

Dashboard and Controls



The dashboard shows key account, trade and system information, including:

Balance

Equity

Floating P/L

Today Net with Win Rate

Week Net

Month Net

Market State

Broker Quality

Trade Readiness

Why No Trade diagnostics

Dashboard tabs include:

DASH

RISK

GUARD

EXEC

DIAG

STATE

HIST

STATS

SETTINGS

EVENTS

HELP

Runtime buttons include Pause / Resume and Close, allowing users to pause new trading or close Artemis-managed positions directly from the chart.

Advanced / Tester Only



The Advanced / Tester Only section includes Market Validation Fallback, Tester Frequency Mode, Tester Repeat Entries and Tester Repeat Cooldown.

Recommended normal settings:



Market Validation Fallback = true

Tester Frequency Mode = false

Tester Repeat Entries = false

Tester Repeat Cooldown = 30

Tester Frequency Mode is for diagnostics only and should not be used to judge profitability or used as a Strategy Test Mode.

Set Files



Set files are provided for major FX pairs and short-term trading profiles where available.

Typical supported pairs include:

EURUSD

GBPUSD

USDJPY

USDCHF

USDCAD

AUDUSD

NZDUSD

Additional set files may be provided over time.

Each pair should use a unique magic number and trade comment in the format:

Artemis HFT Throttle

Important



Performance depends on broker spread, commission, slippage, execution quality, symbol, timeframe, account type and market conditions.

No Expert Advisor can guarantee profit, avoid losses or guarantee broker acceptance.

Always test on demo first, use sensible lot sizes and monitor performance carefully.