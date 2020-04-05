Artemis NAS100 ORB Edge EA MT5

A structured NAS100 Opening Range Breakout EA built to trade the London and New York opens with controlled execution, clear risk management, and professional on-chart visibility.

NAS100 can move aggressively around the market open. Breakouts can be fast, spreads can widen, and false moves can reverse without warning.

Artemis NAS100 ORB Edge EA is designed to approach those conditions with structure rather than prediction.

The EA builds an opening range, monitors both breakout directions, and uses OCO execution so that when one side triggers, the opposite side is cancelled automatically.

Latest Set File: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/180116/comments?source=Site+Market+Product+Page#comment_60050682

The objective is simple:

Wait for the range. Trade the confirmed break. Manage the position with discipline.

The default release profile is designed for NAS100 on M5, using a 15-minute New York opening range and an OCO Straddle execution model.

NAS100 Opening Range Breakout Strategy

The main strategy is the New York ORB OCO Straddle.

The EA identifies the opening range high and low, prepares breakout logic on both sides, and waits for price to confirm direction.

When one side triggers:

The opposite breakout order is cancelled

The active trade is managed automatically

Break-even protection can be applied

Partial profits can be taken

Impulse trailing can protect a strong move

This allows the EA to react to the market rather than trying to predict direction before the open.

An optional flip-reversal mode is also available. When enabled, the EA can respond to a clean failed breakout and consider a reversal trade in the opposite direction.

Built for NAS100 Behaviour

NAS100 is not a slow market.

At the New York open, price can accelerate rapidly, reverse sharply, or move through multiple levels within seconds.

Artemis NAS100 ORB Edge EA includes dedicated controls for:

Opening-range breakout execution

Spread protection

Broker stop-level handling

Trade cooldowns

Daily trade limits

Consecutive-loss protection

Risk-based or fixed-lot sizing

Fast breakout trade management

The EA is designed specifically around the behaviour of NAS100, US100, USTEC, and equivalent Nasdaq index symbols.

Impulse Trail

A conventional trailing stop can react too slowly during a strong NAS100 breakout.

The Artemis Impulse Trail is designed to respond to favourable price expansion and progressively protect a portion of open profit as momentum develops.

This helps the EA avoid giving back too much of a fast move while still allowing room for the breakout to continue.

Artemis Graphite Command Deck

The EA includes the latest Artemis Graphite Command Deck, a professional on-chart control and monitoring panel.

The Command Deck displays:

Active session

Current strategy mode

Account balance and equity

Daily, weekly, and monthly P&L

Spread and execution conditions

Trade count

Risk mode

Current ORB state

Live EA status and guidance

Clear colour-coded messages show whether the EA is waiting, blocked, preparing a setup, or managing an active trade.

The panel also includes practical controls such as:

Pause

Close All

Break Even All

Trail On or Off

Lock Profit

Partial TP

Clean Up

Redraw

Visual ORB Mapping

The EA draws the opening range directly on the chart.

You can see:

ORB high

ORB low

Session range

Breakout area

Active setup state

Trade-management levels

When no valid setup occurs, the EA can display a No Valid Setup marker so you can see that the session was deliberately skipped rather than assuming the EA failed to trade.

Risk Control

Artemis NAS100 ORB Edge EA supports both:

Risk-percentage position sizing

Manual fixed-lot sizing

Additional protections include:

Maximum spread control

Maximum daily trades

Consecutive-loss limits

Emergency equity protection

Broker lot-step handling

Stop-level validation

Duplicate magic-number checks

Session controls

High-volatility risk reduction

The default release setup uses controlled risk and keeps all advanced recovery functions disabled.

No Martingale. No Grid.

Artemis NAS100 ORB Edge EA is not built around uncontrolled position multiplication.

It is not a traditional martingale EA and it is not a grid system.

An optional Recovery Ladder module is available for advanced users, but it is disabled by default and is not required for the core ORB strategy.

Recommended Setup

Market: NAS100, US100, USTEC, or equivalent Nasdaq index

NAS100, US100, USTEC, or equivalent Nasdaq index Chart timeframe: M5

M5 Default strategy: New York ORB

New York ORB Opening range: 15 minutes

15 minutes Execution: OCO Straddle

OCO Straddle Recommended first step: Demo testing with realistic spread and slippage

Session settings use MT5 chart time, so confirm that the configured New York open matches your broker’s server clock.

Key Features

NAS100-focused Opening Range Breakout EA

New York ORB strategy

London breakout support

OCO Straddle execution

Optional flip-reversal logic

Impulse Trail profit protection

Break-even and partial exits

Artemis Graphite Command Deck

Visual ORB chart mapping

No Valid Setup diagnostics

Risk percentage or manual lot sizing

Spread and broker protection

Optional advanced Recovery Ladder

Designed for M5 NAS100 trading

Final Positioning

Artemis NAS100 ORB Edge EA is built for traders who want a structured way to trade the Nasdaq open without relying on guessing, grid exposure, or uncontrolled martingale logic.

It combines a focused ORB strategy, disciplined trade management, clear risk controls, and professional on-chart visibility in one complete MT5 Expert Advisor.

Risk Notice

Trading NAS100 involves substantial risk.

Backtests do not guarantee future performance. Results can vary depending on broker conditions, spread, slippage, execution speed, symbol specifications, liquidity, and market behaviour.

Always test on demo first and use sensible position sizing.

This version is more persuasive because it leads with the problem, explains the edge, reduces buyer objections, and finishes with a clear reason to choose the product.