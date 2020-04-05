Artemis NAS100 Orb Edge EA MT5
- Experts
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- Version: 1.13
- Activations: 20
Artemis NAS100 ORB Edge EA MT5
A structured NAS100 Opening Range Breakout EA built to trade the London and New York opens with controlled execution, clear risk management, and professional on-chart visibility.
NAS100 can move aggressively around the market open. Breakouts can be fast, spreads can widen, and false moves can reverse without warning.
Artemis NAS100 ORB Edge EA is designed to approach those conditions with structure rather than prediction.
The EA builds an opening range, monitors both breakout directions, and uses OCO execution so that when one side triggers, the opposite side is cancelled automatically.
Latest Set File: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/180116/comments?source=Site+Market+Product+Page#comment_60050682
The objective is simple:
Wait for the range. Trade the confirmed break. Manage the position with discipline.
The default release profile is designed for NAS100 on M5, using a 15-minute New York opening range and an OCO Straddle execution model.
NAS100 Opening Range Breakout Strategy
The main strategy is the New York ORB OCO Straddle.
The EA identifies the opening range high and low, prepares breakout logic on both sides, and waits for price to confirm direction.
When one side triggers:
- The opposite breakout order is cancelled
- The active trade is managed automatically
- Break-even protection can be applied
- Partial profits can be taken
- Impulse trailing can protect a strong move
This allows the EA to react to the market rather than trying to predict direction before the open.
An optional flip-reversal mode is also available. When enabled, the EA can respond to a clean failed breakout and consider a reversal trade in the opposite direction.
Built for NAS100 Behaviour
NAS100 is not a slow market.
At the New York open, price can accelerate rapidly, reverse sharply, or move through multiple levels within seconds.
Artemis NAS100 ORB Edge EA includes dedicated controls for:
- Opening-range breakout execution
- Spread protection
- Broker stop-level handling
- Trade cooldowns
- Daily trade limits
- Consecutive-loss protection
- Risk-based or fixed-lot sizing
- Fast breakout trade management
The EA is designed specifically around the behaviour of NAS100, US100, USTEC, and equivalent Nasdaq index symbols.
Impulse Trail
A conventional trailing stop can react too slowly during a strong NAS100 breakout.
The Artemis Impulse Trail is designed to respond to favourable price expansion and progressively protect a portion of open profit as momentum develops.
This helps the EA avoid giving back too much of a fast move while still allowing room for the breakout to continue.
Artemis Graphite Command Deck
The EA includes the latest Artemis Graphite Command Deck, a professional on-chart control and monitoring panel.
The Command Deck displays:
- Active session
- Current strategy mode
- Account balance and equity
- Daily, weekly, and monthly P&L
- Spread and execution conditions
- Trade count
- Risk mode
- Current ORB state
- Live EA status and guidance
Clear colour-coded messages show whether the EA is waiting, blocked, preparing a setup, or managing an active trade.
The panel also includes practical controls such as:
- Pause
- Close All
- Break Even All
- Trail On or Off
- Lock Profit
- Partial TP
- Clean Up
- Redraw
Visual ORB Mapping
The EA draws the opening range directly on the chart.
You can see:
- ORB high
- ORB low
- Session range
- Breakout area
- Active setup state
- Trade-management levels
When no valid setup occurs, the EA can display a No Valid Setup marker so you can see that the session was deliberately skipped rather than assuming the EA failed to trade.
Risk Control
Artemis NAS100 ORB Edge EA supports both:
- Risk-percentage position sizing
- Manual fixed-lot sizing
Additional protections include:
- Maximum spread control
- Maximum daily trades
- Consecutive-loss limits
- Emergency equity protection
- Broker lot-step handling
- Stop-level validation
- Duplicate magic-number checks
- Session controls
- High-volatility risk reduction
The default release setup uses controlled risk and keeps all advanced recovery functions disabled.
No Martingale. No Grid.
Artemis NAS100 ORB Edge EA is not built around uncontrolled position multiplication.
It is not a traditional martingale EA and it is not a grid system.
An optional Recovery Ladder module is available for advanced users, but it is disabled by default and is not required for the core ORB strategy.
Recommended Setup
- Market: NAS100, US100, USTEC, or equivalent Nasdaq index
- Chart timeframe: M5
- Default strategy: New York ORB
- Opening range: 15 minutes
- Execution: OCO Straddle
- Recommended first step: Demo testing with realistic spread and slippage
Session settings use MT5 chart time, so confirm that the configured New York open matches your broker’s server clock.
Key Features
- NAS100-focused Opening Range Breakout EA
- New York ORB strategy
- London breakout support
- OCO Straddle execution
- Optional flip-reversal logic
- Impulse Trail profit protection
- Break-even and partial exits
- Artemis Graphite Command Deck
- Visual ORB chart mapping
- No Valid Setup diagnostics
- Risk percentage or manual lot sizing
- Spread and broker protection
- Optional advanced Recovery Ladder
- Designed for M5 NAS100 trading
Final Positioning
Artemis NAS100 ORB Edge EA is built for traders who want a structured way to trade the Nasdaq open without relying on guessing, grid exposure, or uncontrolled martingale logic.
It combines a focused ORB strategy, disciplined trade management, clear risk controls, and professional on-chart visibility in one complete MT5 Expert Advisor.
Risk Notice
Trading NAS100 involves substantial risk.
Backtests do not guarantee future performance. Results can vary depending on broker conditions, spread, slippage, execution speed, symbol specifications, liquidity, and market behaviour.
Always test on demo first and use sensible position sizing.
This version is more persuasive because it leads with the problem, explains the edge, reduces buyer objections, and finishes with a clear reason to choose the product.