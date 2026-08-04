Artemis Scalp X Pro MT5 Indicator

A professional, non-repainting confluence scalper for traders who want more than arrows.

Designed for FX, Crypto, Gold (and other metals) and Indices, Artemis Scalp X Pro is built to turn complex market information into a clear, structured trading decision primarily across lower timeframes.

Instead of relying on a single indicator or a rigid chain of filters, Artemis Scalp X Pro combines trend, momentum, volatility, participation, market structure and multi-timeframe context into one adaptive scoring engine. The result is a cleaner, more intelligent signal system designed for fast-moving markets without flooding the chart with noise.

Every primary signal is created on a closed candle. Higher-timeframe confirmation also uses completed candles only, helping ensure that historical signals remain stable after refresh or recalculation.

This is not a basic BUY/SELL indicator.

Artemis Scalp X Pro creates a complete trade map around each qualified setup, including Entry, Stop Loss, TP1, TP2 and TP3. The original map remains attached to the signal and can persist across timeframe changes, symbol changes and MT5 restarts.

Switch from M5 to M15 and the original plan stays intact. Move to another market and return later, and the saved map can be restored for that symbol.

Full user guide available here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/188668/comments?source=Site+Market+Product+Page#comment_60161464

Built around trade management, not just entries

Most scalp indicators stop at the arrow.

Artemis Scalp X Pro continues to manage the visual lifecycle of the setup.

A primary signal owns the trade map. Qualified same-direction opportunities can then appear as smaller re-entry signals without creating duplicate trade plans or corrupting the primary statistics.

As price develops, Artemis tracks the outcome directly on the chart:

TP1 HIT

TP2 HIT

TP3 HIT

or a Gold X with SL HIT when the stop is reached before TP1

The active map remains easy to follow through the dashboard, target status and trade-progress display.

Adaptive confluence engine

Artemis Scalp X Pro evaluates multiple layers of confirmation, including:

Trend and VWAP alignment, RSI and MACD momentum, ADX strength, volume participation, Bollinger context, candle behaviour, market state and higher-timeframe direction.

These factors contribute to a dynamic confluence score rather than forcing every condition to pass at the same time.

This allows the indicator to stay selective without becoming so restrictive that it rarely produces a usable setup.

Artemis Scalp X Pro can identify several market behaviours:

Breakout, Pullback, Reversal and Continuation

Each setup is classified so the trader can immediately understand the type of opportunity being presented.

Designed for multiple markets

Artemis Scalp X Pro includes adaptive profiles for:

Forex, Metals, Indices and Crypto

The Auto profile detects the market type and applies the appropriate internal behaviour. Traders can then choose between Safe, Balanced and Active styles without needing to manage dozens of technical thresholds.

The deeper strategy parameters remain internal. The user controls the practical settings that matter: market profile, trading style, session, display, alerts, dashboard and historical signal visibility.

A dashboard built for decisions

The Artemis dashboard is divided into three clear views.

Overview shows the active profile, session, market bias, score, market condition and trade plan.

Signals explains the confluence behind the current setup.

Stats provides evidence, including primary win rate, BUY versus SELL performance, profit factor, average bars to target, setup performance and session breakdown.

Re-entry performance is measured separately and never contaminates the primary signal statistics.

Clean by default

Artemis is designed to keep the chart usable.

Only the most recent five primary signals are shown by default, although this can be adjusted. Old arrows and annotations are hidden while the internal history remains available for performance calculations.

Chart Shift is enabled automatically to provide space for projected trade levels and labels. The dashboard also creates an exclusion zone to reduce chart text overlapping the panel.

The visual refresh system is throttled to reduce unnecessary chart-object activity during fast tick conditions.

Key features

Closed-candle, non-repainting primary signals

Completed higher-timeframe candle confirmation

Adaptive confluence scoring

Breakout, Pullback, Reversal and Continuation setups

Entry, SL, TP1, TP2 and TP3 trade maps

Persistent symbol-specific trade maps

Smart same-direction re-entry signals

Target and stop outcome labels

Auto market profiles

Safe, Balanced and Active trading styles

Session filtering

Multi-timeframe confirmation

Primary and re-entry statistics kept separate

Configurable historical signal limit

Popup, push and sound alerts

Full, Compact and Hidden dashboard modes

Artemis chart theme and automatic Chart Shift

Recommended use

Artemis Scalp X Pro is designed primarily for lower-timeframe opportunity scanning and trade planning.

Typical starting points:

Forex: M5 or M15

Gold: M5 or M15

Indices: M5

Crypto: M15 or H1

Start with the Auto profile and Balanced style. Allow the indicator to load enough history for the statistics and higher-timeframe confirmation to initialise correctly.

Important

Artemis Scalp X Pro is an indicator, not an automated trading robot. It does not place or manage live orders.

Signals and performance statistics are based on historical price data and cannot guarantee future results. Spread, slippage, execution speed and broker pricing may affect real trading outcomes.

Use appropriate risk management and test the indicator on a demo account before trading with real funds.





Artemis Scalp X Pro

Confluence intelligence. Persistent trade maps. Clearer decisions.