Artemis Gold M1 Scalper MT5

Artemis Gold M1 Scalper for MT5

Artemis Gold M1 Scalper for MT5 is a premium MetaTrader 5 indicator built for XAUUSD traders who want a cleaner, more structured approach to Gold scalping on the M1 timeframe.

It is not a generic arrow indicator. Artemis combines dynamic support and resistance, trend confirmation, momentum filtering, ATR-based trade levels, signal quality scoring, market-state analysis, session strength, active trade protection, signal explanation tools, and a clean dashboard into one focused scalping framework designed specifically around Gold’s fast-moving behaviour.

New in V1.41

Artemis Gold M1 Scalper MT5 v1.41 introduces Smart Re-Entry BUY and SELL signals, designed to identify fresh continuation opportunities after the original move. Users can control the re-entry timing window, minimum signal quality, pullback sensitivity and maximum number of re-entries allowed per setup. Clear R1 and R2 labels make re-entry signals easy to identify on the chart, while dedicated alerts and live panel status keep traders informed as conditions develop. The update also retains the TP3 runner rails and clean chart-level display introduced in v1.40.

New in V1.2

We added a new Trade Protection feature. The panel now displays HOLD TRADE, CAUTION, INVALID, BE READY, TP1 HIT, TP2 HIT and SL HIT protection states. The feature will also explain why the status is displayed. This is useful to guage appropriate exit strategies. 

Why Gold M1 needs a different approach

Gold moves faster and more sharply than standard forex pairs. On the M1 timeframe, that volatility can quickly turn into noisy signals, late entries, and poor-quality setups. Many scalping indicators either flood the chart with arrows or show signals without explaining the market context behind them.

Artemis is built around the opposite idea: filter the noise first, then display structured opportunities with context.

Signals are supported by trend direction, pullback behaviour, dynamic support and resistance, RSI momentum, ATR volatility, higher-timeframe confirmation, spread conditions, session strength, market state, signal quality scoring, and active trade workflow protection. This gives traders a clearer framework for reading XAUUSD M1 setups instead of relying on arrows alone.

Signal Quality Scoring Engine

Artemis includes a weighted Signal Quality Scoring Engine that evaluates each potential BUY or SELL signal before it is displayed.

The score draws on trend alignment, baseline confirmation, RSI momentum, higher-timeframe bias, ATR volatility, dynamic support and resistance, and spread conditions. These factors are combined into a single quality rating shown as both a percentage and a grade directly on the dashboard.

By default, lower-quality setups can be filtered out to help reduce weaker signals during choppy, low-confidence, or unfavourable market conditions. The minimum quality threshold is configurable, giving traders control over how selective the indicator should be. Chart arrows and alerts can also include the signal score for faster setup assessment.

Explain the Signal

Artemis is designed to help traders understand not only when a signal appears, but also why the indicator is waiting or blocking a setup.

The No-Signal Reason display can show why the dashboard is currently in WAIT mode, such as quality below threshold, higher-timeframe misalignment, low ATR, high spread, active trade lock, weak session conditions, market-state blocking, or no valid setup.

The Signal Validity / Expiry feature helps traders see whether a signal is still fresh, how many bars remain before it expires, or whether the setup has become stale. In Detailed dashboard mode, the Signal Checklist can show which filters are passing or failing, giving traders a clearer view of the decision process behind each signal.

Market State and Session Strength

Gold M1 can be especially sensitive to changing conditions. Artemis includes market context tools to help traders understand whether the current environment is suitable for scalping.

The dashboard can show the current Market State, such as trending, choppy, ranging, breakout, low volatility, high spread, or mixed conditions. It also includes Session Strength with broker GMT offset support, helping traders align session analysis correctly across different broker server times.

This gives traders better context before acting on a signal, especially during volatile, quiet, or low-liquidity periods.

Dynamic Support and Resistance

Artemis automatically builds a live dynamic channel around price action, showing where price is reacting, where pullbacks may form, and where the current market structure sits.

This gives each signal a structural foundation rather than presenting it in isolation.

ATR-Based Trade Map

Every active setup generates an Entry, Stop Loss, TP1, and TP2 level calculated from ATR volatility. Levels adapt to Gold’s current movement rather than using fixed static distances, making the trade map more relevant to actual market conditions.

The Trade Map can also include optional Breakeven and Trailing Guide levels to support manual trade management after a signal appears.

Active Trade Protection

Artemis includes workflow protection to help avoid overlapping setups.

The Active Trade Lock can keep the current trade idea active until TP/SL resolution or expiry, helping prevent a fresh signal from replacing an unresolved setup too quickly.

This is useful for traders who want a cleaner signal flow and more structured trade management.

Dashboard Control

The dashboard is designed to provide useful information without overwhelming the chart.

Available display modes include:

  • Standard — balanced dashboard view for normal use.
  • Compact — smaller panel for traders who want more chart space.
  • Detailed — expanded diagnostics for traders who want deeper signal explanation.

Optional Signal History can also show recent BUY and SELL signal flow without needing to scroll back through the chart.

Market Safety and Session Awareness

Gold M1 can be particularly dangerous during high spread, rollover, weak sessions, news events, and thin liquidity.

Artemis includes live market-safety context through spread checks, market-state classification, session strength, broker GMT offset support, and optional manual caution controls. This helps traders avoid taking signals during poor execution conditions or low-quality market environments.

Signal Profiles and Quality Control

Artemis includes configurable quality controls so traders can decide how selective the indicator should be.

The Quality Profile Selector allows users to choose between Custom, Aggressive, Balanced, and Conservative signal strictness.

Balanced is the recommended starting point for XAUUSD M1. Conservative can be used for fewer but stricter setups, while Aggressive allows more frequent signals with a lower quality threshold.

Alerts

Alerts are available through MetaTrader 5 alert options and can include signal direction, quality score, grade, and setup context.

This helps traders assess signal quality quickly without needing to constantly watch the full dashboard.

Recommended Use

Attach Artemis Gold M1 Scalper to an XAUUSD / GOLD M1 chart.

The indicator is designed around Gold’s M1 behaviour and performs best during active liquidity windows such as the London and New York sessions.

Avoid relying on signals during major high-impact news, rollover, very high spread, thin liquidity, or unusually unstable market conditions. The default settings are tuned for XAUUSD M1, though traders may test other volatile instruments if desired.

Important

Artemis Gold M1 Scalper for MT5 is a decision-support tool. No indicator can guarantee profit. Results depend on spread, broker execution, market conditions, session timing, risk management, and trader discipline.

Always test on a demo account before using on a live account.


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ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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