Artemis NAS100 Orb Edge EA MT4

Artemis NAS100 ORB Edge EA

Artemis NAS100 ORB Edge EA is a focused NAS100 / US100 / USTEC Expert Advisor built around the London and New York Opening Range Breakout.

By default, the EA uses a 15-minute opening range and an OCO Straddle model. Once the opening range is formed, the EA prepares both breakout directions. If one side triggers, the opposite side is cancelled automatically. This allows the EA to react to the confirmed direction of the market instead of guessing before the move begins.

The default release setup is designed for NAS100 on M5.

MT5 version of this EA: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/180116?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page

Strategy

The main strategy is the NAS100 NY ORB OCO Straddle.

The EA marks the New York opening range, places breakout logic around the high and low, and then manages the active trade with break-even, partial exits, and impulse trailing.

The OCO model is simple: one side of the range triggers, the other side is cancelled. If the breakout fails cleanly, the EA can optionally allow a flip-reversal trade. This gives the strategy more flexibility around the volatile New York open.

This is not a martingale EA. This is not a grid system. Recovery Ladder is included as an advanced optional module, but it is disabled in the default release setup.

Artemis Graphite Command Deck

Artemis NAS100 ORB Edge EA includes our latest Graphite Command Deck, a professional on-chart control panel designed to make the EA easier to monitor.

The panel shows the active session, strategy mode, account status, spread, trade count, P&L, risk mode, and the current EA status. The status message uses clear colour states so you can quickly see whether the EA is waiting, blocked, or actively managing a trade.

The Command Deck also includes practical control buttons such as Pause, Close All, BE All, Trail On/Off, Lock Profit, Clean Up, and Redraw.

Visual ORB Mapping

The EA draws the opening range directly on the chart. You can see the ORB high, ORB low, session box, and trade area.

If no valid setup occurs, the EA can also plot a No Valid Setup marker. This makes it easier to understand whether the EA skipped a session because no valid breakout appeared, rather than assuming something went wrong.

Impulse Trail

NAS100 can move very quickly after the New York open. A slow trailing stop can miss too much of the move, while an overly tight stop can close the trade too early.

The Impulse Trail system is designed to protect fast breakout movement by tracking favourable price expansion and locking a portion of open profit as the move develops.

Risk Control

The EA supports both risk percentage and manual lot sizing. It also includes spread protection, daily trade limits, consecutive loss control, broker lot-step handling, and stop-level checks.

The default setup uses controlled risk and keeps Recovery Ladder switched off. Advanced users can enable Recovery Ladder and BasketGuard separately, but they are not required for the main strategy.

Recommended Setup

Use the EA on NAS100, US100, USTEC, or your broker’s equivalent Nasdaq index symbol.

Recommended chart: M5 .

The default set file is built around the New York session. Session times use MT4 chart time, so you should confirm that the New York open setting matches your broker’s chart clock.

Always test on demo first and use realistic spread settings in Strategy Tester.

Key Points

NAS100-focused Expert Advisor.

New York Opening Range Breakout model.

OCO Straddle execution.

Optional flip-reversal logic.

Impulse Trail trade management.

Graphite Command Deck dashboard.

Visual ORB chart mapping.

Risk percentage or manual lot sizing.

Recovery Ladder available as an advanced optional module.

Designed for M5 NAS100 trading.

Risk Notice

Trading NAS100 is high risk. Backtests do not guarantee future performance. Results can vary depending on broker, spread, slippage, execution speed, symbol specification, and market conditions.

Test carefully before live use and always trade with sensible risk.