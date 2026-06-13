Artemis NAS100 Orb Edge EA MT4

Artemis NAS100 ORB Edge EA

Artemis NAS100 ORB Edge EA is a focused NAS100 / US100 / USTEC Expert Advisor built around the London and New York Opening Range Breakout.

By default, the EA uses a 15-minute opening range and an OCO Straddle model. Once the opening range is formed, the EA prepares both breakout directions. If one side triggers, the opposite side is cancelled automatically. This allows the EA to react to the confirmed direction of the market instead of guessing before the move begins.

The default release setup is designed for NAS100 on M5.

MT5 version of this EA: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/180116?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page

Strategy

The main strategy is the NAS100 NY ORB OCO Straddle.

The EA marks the New York opening range, places breakout logic around the high and low, and then manages the active trade with break-even, partial exits, and impulse trailing.

The OCO model is simple: one side of the range triggers, the other side is cancelled. If the breakout fails cleanly, the EA can optionally allow a flip-reversal trade. This gives the strategy more flexibility around the volatile New York open.

This is not a martingale EA. This is not a grid system. Recovery Ladder is included as an advanced optional module, but it is disabled in the default release setup.

Artemis Graphite Command Deck

Artemis NAS100 ORB Edge EA includes our latest Graphite Command Deck, a professional on-chart control panel designed to make the EA easier to monitor.

The panel shows the active session, strategy mode, account status, spread, trade count, P&L, risk mode, and the current EA status. The status message uses clear colour states so you can quickly see whether the EA is waiting, blocked, or actively managing a trade.

The Command Deck also includes practical control buttons such as Pause, Close All, BE All, Trail On/Off, Lock Profit, Clean Up, and Redraw.

Visual ORB Mapping

The EA draws the opening range directly on the chart. You can see the ORB high, ORB low, session box, and trade area.

If no valid setup occurs, the EA can also plot a No Valid Setup marker. This makes it easier to understand whether the EA skipped a session because no valid breakout appeared, rather than assuming something went wrong.

Impulse Trail

NAS100 can move very quickly after the New York open. A slow trailing stop can miss too much of the move, while an overly tight stop can close the trade too early.

The Impulse Trail system is designed to protect fast breakout movement by tracking favourable price expansion and locking a portion of open profit as the move develops.

Risk Control

The EA supports both risk percentage and manual lot sizing. It also includes spread protection, daily trade limits, consecutive loss control, broker lot-step handling, and stop-level checks.

The default setup uses controlled risk and keeps Recovery Ladder switched off. Advanced users can enable Recovery Ladder and BasketGuard separately, but they are not required for the main strategy.

Recommended Setup

Use the EA on NAS100, US100, USTEC, or your broker’s equivalent Nasdaq index symbol.

Recommended chart: M5.

The default set file is built around the New York session. Session times use MT4 chart time, so you should confirm that the New York open setting matches your broker’s chart clock.

Always test on demo first and use realistic spread settings in Strategy Tester.

Key Points

  • NAS100-focused Expert Advisor.
  • New York Opening Range Breakout model.
  • OCO Straddle execution.
  • Optional flip-reversal logic.
  • Impulse Trail trade management.
  • Graphite Command Deck dashboard.
  • Visual ORB chart mapping.
  • Risk percentage or manual lot sizing.
  • Recovery Ladder available as an advanced optional module.
  • Designed for M5 NAS100 trading.

Risk Notice

Trading NAS100 is high risk. Backtests do not guarantee future performance. Results can vary depending on broker, spread, slippage, execution speed, symbol specification, and market conditions.

Test carefully before live use and always trade with sensible risk.


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Bypass Generator is a deterministic scalping system for XAUUSD based on institutional-grade algorithms. Live Signal: CLICK HERE This is not a typical EA that thoughtlessly opens trade after trade, destroying your margin and putting your deposit at unnecessary risk. Every entry passes through 16 independent validation layers before opening a single position. There are no grids, and every trade has a virtual Take Profit and Stop Loss. The backtest curve was not optimized for unrealistic performan
Mirror EA mt4
Vasiliy Strukov
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Mirror EA is an automated trading system developed to execute trades based on the SmaSRS196 indicator which is a combination of the Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI), utilizing a 96-period optimization framework.  The EA continuously analyzes market conditions to identify high-probability trading opportunities by confirming trend direction with the SMA while using RSI to detect momentum strength and potential overbought or oversold conditions.  The EA will sell u
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
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Manpreet Singh
4.93 (257)
Experts
HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
Scalp On Scalp Off MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
Experts
FastBull Market Sentiment is a data feed that aggregates thousands of positions totaling over 500 million USD account value. Scalp On Scalp Off is able to instantly retrieve this data via direct API integration and leverage it when making trades. The sentiment is displayed directly on your chart in a customizable, user-friendly panel. Live Signal: CLICK HERE Single shot trades managed without the use of grid or martingale. Adaptive, dynamic trailing stop and take profit. Setup is incredibly eas
Market Reversal Alerts EA
Lee Samson
4.13 (23)
Experts
The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
BF Scalper PRO
Lachezar Krastev
4.05 (56)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy BF Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! For Settings, Instructions and LIVE Results Click Here! BF Scalper PRO is the professional version of the very popular EA - BF Scalper EA. We have implemented a lot of new additional features and systems in this PRO v
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
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