Artemis Bitcoin Orbit EA MT5

Artemis Bitcoin Orbit EA MT5

Structured Bitcoin entries. Controlled recovery. Visible protection.

Artemis Bitcoin Orbit EA MT5 is a BTCUSD-focused Expert Advisor built for traders who want a more transparent alternative to a traditional grid or black-box basket robot.

Orbit combines multi-timeframe Bitcoin analysis, capped volatility-based recovery, cost-aware basket exits and the Artemis Graphite Command Deck. The aim is simple: every cycle should have a clear entry reason, visible recovery limits and a defined protection plan.

Current Set File: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185393/comments?source=Site+Market+Product+Page#comment_60051559

How Orbit trades

Attach the EA to BTCUSD H1.

Orbit uses H4 to assess broader market structure, H1 to confirm trend direction and volatility, and M15 to time the actual entry. A new cycle is opened only when structure, trend strength, momentum, spread quality and the entry trigger are aligned.

The engine analyses confirmed swing structure, EMA direction, ADX strength, RSI, pullback quality, volatility and spread conditions before opening a trade.

Controlled Orbit recovery

If the initial position moves against the entry, Orbit may add a limited number of recovery positions. Recovery distances are based on ATR and expand as the cycle develops.

This is not designed as an unlimited grid. Before adding another position, Orbit checks the remaining recovery allowance, projected total lots, margin level, basket drawdown, structural invalidation, spread quality and Recovery Safety Score.

Recovery is available in full on MT5 hedging accounts. On netting accounts, multi-position recovery is disabled because MT5 merges trades into one net position.

Basket Protection Guard

All open positions are managed as one Orbit basket.

The protected basket target takes account of the weighted entry price, spread, commission, fees, swap, account balance, volatility and recovery depth.

The Basket Protection Guard can close the full cycle when the profit target is reached, protected breakeven is triggered, basket profit trailing activates, the higher-timeframe trend reverses, structure is invalidated, drawdown reaches its limit, margin becomes unsafe or the cycle remains open too long.

Protected breakeven and basket trailing

Orbit does not use a normal trailing stop on each individual trade because that can break the basket structure.

Instead, it protects the total basket.

Protected breakeven can lock the basket above estimated trading costs once sufficient profit has been reached. Basket profit trailing can then follow a stronger move while protecting part of the peak combined profit.

Bitcoin Shock Guard

Bitcoin can move much faster than normal FX markets.

The Bitcoin Shock Guard monitors large candles, rapid multi-bar movement, abnormal distance from trend, ADX acceleration, spread expansion and fast tick movement. When unusual conditions are detected, Orbit can temporarily block new entries and recovery additions while continuing to manage the protection of any open basket.

Artemis Graphite Command Deck

The Command Deck gives the user a clear view of the complete cycle.

The Overview tab shows balance, equity, current performance, basket profit and cycle status. The Cycle tab displays weighted entry, protected target, recovery level, next recovery price and projected exposure.

The Protection tab shows basket drawdown, margin, invalidation level, Recovery Safety Score and active guards. The Signal tab displays Orbit Readiness, H4 structure, H1 trend, M15 trigger status and concise Why No Orbit diagnostics.

The Stats tab records completed Orbit cycles rather than counting each recovery position as a separate trade. It includes cycle win rate, net result, average duration, worst drawdown and a recent-cycle grid. The Settings tab summarises the active profile, schedule, broker time, account type and protection configuration.

Artemis Copilot

Artemis Copilot provides live guidance in plain language.

The footer changes colour depending on the current state. Green indicates healthy or trade-ready conditions, orange shows that a guard is active, red highlights recovery or elevated basket risk, and amber is used for warnings or basket closure.

Messages are deliberately clear and occasionally a little less serious, for example:

“Spread is too wide — the broker wants lunch money. Waiting.”

“Recovery cycle active — patience is part of the strategy, panic is not.”

“Basket trail is active — profits are now travelling with bodyguards.”

Schedule and broker-time controls

Orbit includes day-of-week and trading-hour controls, with support for broker time, UTC or local time.

Users can choose automatic or manual broker UTC offset, control whether recovery is allowed outside the normal entry window and enable rollover protection around the broker’s daily reset.

Schedule restrictions only block new cycles or optional recovery additions. Basket exits and emergency protection remain active at all times.

Risk profiles

Orbit includes five profiles: Very Low, Low, Balanced, Growth and High.

Each profile controls the starting exposure, maximum recovery levels, ATR spacing, lot progression, basket target, maximum drawdown, cycle duration and recovery cooldown.

Balanced or Low is recommended for first testing.

Recommended setup

Symbol: BTCUSD or broker equivalent
Chart timeframe: H1
Internal analysis: H4, H1 and M15
Account type: MT5 hedging account recommended
Starting profile: Balanced or Low
Starting lot: 0.01 for initial testing
VPS: Recommended for continuous basket management

Why Orbit is different

Artemis Bitcoin Orbit is designed to make basket trading more visible and controlled.

It does not rely on unlimited recovery, fixed grid spacing or hidden exposure. The user can see the current cycle, projected risk, recovery limits, protected target, structural invalidation and the reason the EA is waiting.

No Expert Advisor can guarantee that every basket will close in profit. Orbit is built to accept that market risk exists and to manage it through defined limits rather than hiding it.

Enter with structure. Recover within limits. Protect the Orbit.



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XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
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MQL TOOLS SL
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Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
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TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
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Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
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4.6 (10)
Experts
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