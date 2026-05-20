Artemis Trend Pro Indicator MT5
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.41
- Updated: 12 June 2026
- Activations: 20
Artemis Trend Pro MT5
Artemis Trend Pro MT5 is a premium multi-market trend indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed for traders who want a cleaner, more structured way to read trend direction, signal quality, market conditions and trade context across different symbols and timeframes.
Built around the Artemis decision-support framework, Trend Pro is not a basic arrow indicator. It combines adaptive trend analysis, pullback detection, signal quality scoring, trend strength, market-state filtering, closed-bar confirmation, ATR-based trade levels, Trade Protection and a clean professional dashboard into one flexible indicator for modern discretionary trading.
Any Pair. Any Timeframe. Adaptive Trend Logic.
Artemis Trend Pro is designed for use across Forex pairs, metals, indices and crypto symbols, on timeframes from lower-timeframe scalping through to intraday and swing trading.
The indicator includes three trading style modes:
- Scalp — faster trend/pullback setups for lower timeframes.
- Intraday — balanced trend confirmation for active trading sessions.
- Swing — stricter, slower confirmation for higher timeframes.
With Auto Timeframe Adaptation enabled, Artemis adjusts higher-timeframe confirmation, signal expiry, ATR behaviour, quality thresholds and trade-map logic according to the chart timeframe and selected trading style.
Claim your FREE Artemis Trend Pro Indicator Scanner!
Included free with every purchase of the Artemis Trend Pro Indicator, the Trend Pro Scanner Companion is a powerful multi-symbol, multi-timeframe scanner designed to help you spot the best opportunities faster. It lets you quickly identify standout setups across your chosen markets, use the Best Setup Now panel for instant guidance, filter between all signals or only the strongest setups, and switch effortlessly between Scanner and Map views for different ways to analyse the market. Lightweight, practical and easy to minimise when not in use, it is the perfect companion tool for traders who want a faster, more organised Trend Pro workflow. Send a message following purchase of the Indicator.
Closed-Bar Signal Confirmation
Trend Pro includes closed-bar confirmation to reduce unstable live-bar signal behaviour.
When enabled, signals are confirmed using completed candles rather than constantly changing live-bar conditions. The dashboard displays the current signal mode clearly, such as:
Signal Mode: Closed Bar
This helps traders work with cleaner, more stable chart signals.
Signal Quality and Confidence
Every potential BUY or SELL setup is evaluated through a signal-quality model before it is displayed.
The dashboard can show:
- Quality %
- Signal grade
- Confidence level
- Trend strength %
- Market state
- Filter reason / WHY
This helps traders understand not only whether a setup exists, but also whether conditions behind the setup are strong, weak, blocked or unclear.
Market State and Filter Reasons
Trend Pro monitors the current market environment and can identify conditions such as trending, mixed, choppy, low volatility or caution states.
When a signal is blocked or the dashboard is waiting, the indicator can show a clear reason, for example:
- WHY: HTF not aligned
- WHY: Market caution
- WHY: ATR too low
- WHY: Quality below threshold
This makes Artemis Trend Pro an explainable trend dashboard rather than a simple arrow tool.
ATR-Based Trade Map
When an active setup appears, Artemis creates a volatility-adjusted trade map using ATR-based levels:
- Entry
- Stop Loss
- TP1
- TP2
- Breakeven guide
- Trailing guide
These levels adapt to the current market movement rather than using fixed arbitrary distances.
Trade Protection
Artemis Trend Pro includes Trade Protection status to help traders monitor whether an active setup remains healthy after a signal appears.
The dashboard can display states such as:
- Hold Trade
- Caution
- Invalid
- BE Ready
- TP1 Hit
- TP2 Hit
- SL Hit
The WHY line explains the reason behind the protection state, such as momentum weakness, trend invalidation or target progress.
This does not close trades automatically. It is visual decision-support for manual trade management.
Dashboard Modes
The dashboard includes three display modes:
Standard — clean balanced trading view.
Compact — smaller panel for more chart space.
Detailed — expanded view with diagnostics, signal mode, style, profile and recent TP1 vs SL stats.
The panel is designed to keep key trading information visible without overloading the chart.
Recent TP1 vs SL Stats
Detailed mode includes a simple recent resolved-signal summary showing how many recent setups reached TP1 before SL.
Example:
Stats: TP1 67% | SL 33% | N 6
This is for review and context only. It is not a prediction of future results and should not be treated as a profit guarantee.
Supplied SET Files
The product includes ready-to-use SET files to help users get started faster:
Default Intraday Balanced
Scalp Fast M5 / M15
Swing H1 / H4
Forex Majors Intraday
Gold Trend M5 / M15
Indices Trend M15 / H1
Crypto H1 / H4Users can start with the default preset, then adjust the trading style, quality threshold, dashboard mode and trade-map settings to suit their own market and timeframe.
Recommended Default Settings
Recommended starting point:
- Trading Style: Intraday
- Auto Timeframe Adaptation: On
- Confirm Signals On Bar Close: On
- Quality Profile: Balanced
- Dashboard Mode: Standard
- Trade Protection: On
- Stats: Detailed mode only
These defaults are designed to provide a balanced experience across common Forex, metals and index charts.
Alerts
Artemis Trend Pro supports MT5 alert options for signal events. Alerts can help traders monitor setups without constantly watching the chart.
Always test alert behaviour in the Strategy Tester or on a demo account first, especially if using multiple charts.
Important
Artemis Trend Pro MT5 is a decision-support indicator. It does not place trades automatically and does not guarantee profit.
Trading results depend on market conditions, spread, broker execution, timeframe, symbol behaviour, risk management and trader discipline. Always test on a demo account before using on a live account.
User didn't leave any comment to the rating