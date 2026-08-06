Forex Trade Manager by Ergotick MT5

  • Utilities
  • Adam Mieczyslaw Detman
    Adam Mieczyslaw Detman

    Adam Mieczyslaw Detman

    I am a software developer (MQL5, C++, Python) and an active trader specializing in automated trading. I design and build low-latency tools featuring precise risk management modules and intuitive GUIs. Built by a trader for traders, my software is optimized for ergonomics and real market usability.
  • Version: 4.0
  • Activations: 10

On-Chart Trade Assistant & Risk Management Panel

Ergotick Trade Manager is an all-in-one professional trade panel built for discretionary traders, prop firm challenged traders, and scalpers. It combines instant automatic lot size calculations, multi-mode Stop Loss and Take Profit setups, advanced basket management, live account statistics, and an integrated economic news calendar into a single, clean MetaTrader 5 interface.

Eliminate manual position sizing, calculate lot size automatically in milliseconds, execute risk-managed orders instantly, and protect your capital with built-in daily loss limit protection.

Key Features

1. Interactive Visual Tool & Position Size Calculator

  • On-Chart Drag & Drop Setup: Position your Entry, Stop Loss (SL), Take Profit (TP), Break-Even (BE), TP1, and TP2 lines directly on the chart before entering any order.
  • Automatic Lot Size Calculator: Calculates exact position size instantly based on Account Risk % or Fixed Dollar Risk ($) — or enter a Fixed Lot Size to automatically calculate your dollar risk.
  • Built-In Risk Calculator & ATR Sizing: Automatically calculate SL distance, risk, and position size based on Average True Range (ATR) multiples.
  • Dynamic Risk/Reward Ratio (R:R): Live R:R display with automatic Take Profit and lot size recalculation.

2. Advanced MT5 Basket  & Grid

  • Account Currency Basket: Set profit or stop loss targets based on the total floating profit of your open trades. 
  • Visual Basket Line: Displays the exact price level on chart where your account currency target or stop loss will trigger.
  • Directional Conflict Guard: Prevents accidental opposite-direction orders when an active basket is running.
  • Interactive Grid Builder: Build custom Buy/Sell Limit pullback grid setups directly on your chart using the Visual Setup Tool.

3. Automated Level Management & One-Click Execution

  • Auto Break-Even (BE): Automatically moves Stop Loss to entry price as soon as the market reaches your designated BE level.
  • Multi-Stage Take Profit (TP1 / TP2): Executes multi-level partial closes automatically (e.g., 50% lot close at TP1, 50% remaining at TP2).
  • One-Click Action Buttons:
    Close All | Close 50% | Close Profit | Close Loss
    Break Even All | Cancel Pending | Cancel Limits / Stops

4. Real-Time Account & Trade Analytics Dashboard

       An independent, floating trade analytics dashboard providing professional-grade statistical insights:

  • KPI Overview: Real-time Net Profit, Win Rate %, Profit Factor (PF), and Maximum Drawdown (DD %).
  • Periodical Performance: Performance breakdown by Daily, Weekly, Monthly, and Yearly statistics across 7-row interactive tables.
  • Deep Trade Analytics: Average Win/Loss ratio, Risk:Reward ratio, Trade Expectancy, Consecutive Wins/Losses, Average Trade Duration, Trades per Day, and Sharpe Ratio.
  • Symbol Filter: Toggle between Current Symbol and ALL account trades with one click.

5. On-Chart Economic Calendar Overlay

  • Integrated News Feed: Renders High and Medium-impact economic news events directly onto your price chart using the native MQL5 Calendar.
  • Visual Event Markers: Vertical timeline indicators, currency badges, time countdowns, and impact badges.
  • Automatic Currency Filter: Automatically filters events matching the base and profit currencies of the current chart symbol.

6. Prop Firm Protection & Account Safety

  • Daily Loss Limit (%): Automatically locks trading and closes all active positions/pending orders if your daily drawdown threshold is reached.
  • Persistent Trade Tracking: Keeps your trade management consistent by automatically maintaining trade levels and Basket assignments, even after partial closes or platform restarts.

7. Instant Dual Themes & Custom Chart Sync

  • 1-Click Theme Switcher: Seamlessly switch between Dark Mode and Light Mode with a single click.
  • Real-Time Chart Sync (Optional): Automatically transforms both the UI panels and the native MT5 chart palette (candles, background, grid, volume, bid/ask lines). Set to false in inputs if you prefer to edit and use your own custom chart templates and color schemes.
  • Keyboard Shortcuts:
    • 1 — Toggle Visual Tool (Lines Mode)
    • 2 — Execute Trade Setup
    • N — Toggle Economic News Overlay
    • S — Toggle Statistics Panel

Input Parameters

  • Magic Number — Unique identifier for position tracking (Default: 20260619; set to 0 for all manual trades).
  • TP1 Close % (of initial lot) — Percentage of initial lot size to close automatically at TP1 level (Default: 50.0%).
  • TP2 Close % (of remaining lot) — Percentage of remaining lot size to close automatically at TP2 level (Default: 50.0%).
  • Apply EA Color Theme to MT5 Chart — Automatically sync MT5 chart colors (candles, background, grid) with EA Dark/Light theme (Default: true). Set to false if you want to use and edit your own custom chart colors, templates, or color schemes.

Why Choose Ergotick Trade Manager?

  • Forex Lot Size Calculator: Never waste time calculating position sizes manually again.
  • Live Performance Analytics Panel: Track your Win Rate, Profit Factor, Drawdown, and deep trade metrics in real-time with an independent floating dashboard.
  • Lightning-Fast MT5 Trade Manager: Execute complex risk-managed orders in milliseconds.
  • Prop Firm Challenge Ready: Never breach daily loss limits or drawdown rules.
  • All-in-One Utility: Replaces standalone lot size calculators, trade analytics tools, and news indicators with a single, highly-optimized MT5 Trade Manager.
  • Ultra-Clean Code Architecture: Built for execution speed with low CPU usage and zero chart lag.
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AI Agent Supervisor is NOT an Expert Advisor. AI Agent Supervisor   is a   multi-agent AI risk & portfolio supervisor   that watches every EA on your account and intervenes in real time.  WANT AN AI PORTFOLIO MANAGER WATCHING YOUR FLEET 24/7?   Run your fleet on the same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating unique data streams. The Supervisor r
Orderflow Footprint Futures Chart
Abdul Jalil
Utilities
FUTURES ORDERFLOW FOOTPRINT CHART Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 1.01| Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization STRATEGY TESTER USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROL
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
5 (11)
Utilities
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will n
ManHedger MT5
Peter Mueller
4.83 (6)
Utilities
THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please TEST this product before BUYING  and watch my video about it. The price of the ManHedger will increase to 250$ after 20 copies sold. Contact me for user support or bug reports or if you want the MT4 version! MT4 Version  I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own Zone Recovery strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create Grid trading s
Custom Timeframe Chart Manager
Aliaksei Tamashou
Utilities
Custom Timeframe Manager Pro: Unlimited Timeframes in MetaTrader 5 Standard terminal settings often hide important price movement details. By limiting analysis to classic periods only, a trader risks missing trend inception points and true volatility levels. Custom Timeframe Manager Pro is a professional utility that expands the boundaries of MetaTrader 5. Create any custom periods, including fractional and exotic ones, and work with them exactly like standard terminal charts. Available period
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (1)
Utilities
LIMITED SUMMER SALE -40% ! ONLY $470 insead of $790!  Maximum real discount! ONLY UNTIL 08/22 The core idea: using the user interface, you configure the parameters the chart must meet before entering a position (or positions), choose which entry models to use, and set the rules for when trading and planning should end. Lazy Trader  handles the rest: it  takes over all the routine chart watching and execution! full description  :: 3 key videos [1] ->  [2]   ->  [3] What can it do? - Understand
Trade Analyzer Pro
Ian Nganga Comba
Utilities
Forex Analyzer Pro MT5 Trading Account Analytics Dashboard Forex Analyzer Pro is a web-based trading analytics platform designed for Meta Trader 5 users. Forex Analyzer Pro synchronizes account activity from Meta Trader 5 and organizes trading information into analytics, reporting, monitoring, and journaling tools through a structured dashboard. The platform allows users to access their trading dashboard through supported desktop and mobile web browsers. Forex Analyzer Pro connects with your MT5
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Copier
Shaoping Kuang
5 (1)
Utilities
Mt5 To InterativeBrokers Copier allows you to copy deals from MT5 account to Interactive Brokers. With this, you can run your EA strategy on a MT5 Demo/Real Account, then copy all the deals to Interactive Brokers account real time. Features: 1. Copy or Invert-Copy deals Realtime from MT5 to IB Account. 2. Synchronizing positions of both accounts periodicaly, in case any missing copying. 3. You can choose only Buy position or Sell position. Symbols Setup: General Format:  {MT Symbol} -> {IB S
TradeMirror Pro MT5
Hao Liu
3 (1)
Utilities
TradeMirror is a local order replication tool designed for MT4/MT5 platforms, supporting real-time trading synchronization. Tutorial Please click the Trademirror Tutorial link to view more tutorials. Product Advantages Aligned with the high standards of security, stability, and privacy protection for financial software, we have optimized three core dimensions: Intuitive graphical interface for user-friendly operation Enhanced privacy protection to meet sensitive data isolation requirements in fi
Trade Copier Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
3.67 (3)
Utilities
Trade Copier Pro MT5 is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTradfer accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not be abl
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