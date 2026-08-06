Forex Trade Manager by Ergotick MT5

On-Chart Trade Assistant & Risk Management Panel

Ergotick Trade Manager is an all-in-one professional trade panel built for discretionary traders, prop firm challenged traders, and scalpers. It combines instant automatic lot size calculations, multi-mode Stop Loss and Take Profit setups, advanced basket management, live account statistics, and an integrated economic news calendar into a single, clean MetaTrader 5 interface.

Eliminate manual position sizing, calculate lot size automatically in milliseconds, execute risk-managed orders instantly, and protect your capital with built-in daily loss limit protection.

Key Features

1. Interactive Visual Tool & Position Size Calculator

On-Chart Drag & Drop Setup: Position your Entry, Stop Loss (SL), Take Profit (TP), Break-Even (BE), TP1, and TP2 lines directly on the chart before entering any order.

Position your Entry, Stop Loss (SL), Take Profit (TP), Break-Even (BE), TP1, and TP2 lines directly on the chart before entering any order. Automatic Lot Size Calculator: Calculates exact position size instantly based on Account Risk % or Fixed Dollar Risk ($) — or enter a Fixed Lot Size to automatically calculate your dollar risk.

Calculates exact position size instantly based on or — or enter a to automatically calculate your dollar risk. Built-In Risk Calculator & ATR Sizing: Automatically calculate SL distance, risk, and position size based on Average True Range (ATR) multiples.

Automatically calculate SL distance, risk, and position size based on Average True Range (ATR) multiples. Dynamic Risk/Reward Ratio (R:R): Live R:R display with automatic Take Profit and lot size recalculation.

2. Advanced MT5 Basket & Grid

Account Currency Basket: Set profit or stop loss targets based on the total floating profit of your open trades.

Set profit or stop loss targets based on the total floating profit of your open trades. Visual Basket Line: Displays the exact price level on chart where your account currency target or stop loss will trigger.

Displays the exact price level on chart where your account currency target or stop loss will trigger. Directional Conflict Guard: Prevents accidental opposite-direction orders when an active basket is running.

Prevents accidental opposite-direction orders when an active basket is running. Interactive Grid Builder: Build custom Buy/Sell Limit pullback grid setups directly on your chart using the Visual Setup Tool.

3. Automated Level Management & One-Click Execution

Auto Break-Even (BE): Automatically moves Stop Loss to entry price as soon as the market reaches your designated BE level.

Automatically moves Stop Loss to entry price as soon as the market reaches your designated BE level. Multi-Stage Take Profit (TP1 / TP2): Executes multi-level partial closes automatically (e.g., 50% lot close at TP1, 50% remaining at TP2).

Executes multi-level partial closes automatically (e.g., 50% lot close at TP1, 50% remaining at TP2). One-Click Action Buttons:

Close All | Close 50% | Close Profit | Close Loss

Break Even All | Cancel Pending | Cancel Limits / Stops

4. Real-Time Account & Trade Analytics Dashboard

An independent, floating trade analytics dashboard providing professional-grade statistical insights:

KPI Overview: Real-time Net Profit, Win Rate %, Profit Factor (PF), and Maximum Drawdown (DD %).

Real-time Net Profit, Win Rate %, Profit Factor (PF), and Maximum Drawdown (DD %). Periodical Performance: Performance breakdown by Daily, Weekly, Monthly, and Yearly statistics across 7-row interactive tables.

Performance breakdown by Daily, Weekly, Monthly, and Yearly statistics across 7-row interactive tables. Deep Trade Analytics: Average Win/Loss ratio, Risk:Reward ratio, Trade Expectancy, Consecutive Wins/Losses, Average Trade Duration, Trades per Day, and Sharpe Ratio.

Average Win/Loss ratio, Risk:Reward ratio, Trade Expectancy, Consecutive Wins/Losses, Average Trade Duration, Trades per Day, and Sharpe Ratio. Symbol Filter: Toggle between Current Symbol and ALL account trades with one click.

5. On-Chart Economic Calendar Overlay

Integrated News Feed: Renders High and Medium-impact economic news events directly onto your price chart using the native MQL5 Calendar.

Renders High and Medium-impact economic news events directly onto your price chart using the native MQL5 Calendar. Visual Event Markers: Vertical timeline indicators, currency badges, time countdowns, and impact badges.

Vertical timeline indicators, currency badges, time countdowns, and impact badges. Automatic Currency Filter: Automatically filters events matching the base and profit currencies of the current chart symbol.

6. Prop Firm Protection & Account Safety

Daily Loss Limit (%): Automatically locks trading and closes all active positions/pending orders if your daily drawdown threshold is reached.

Automatically locks trading and closes all active positions/pending orders if your daily drawdown threshold is reached. Persistent Trade Tracking: Keeps your trade management consistent by automatically maintaining trade levels and Basket assignments, even after partial closes or platform restarts.

7. Instant Dual Themes & Custom Chart Sync

1-Click Theme Switcher: Seamlessly switch between Dark Mode and Light Mode with a single click.

Seamlessly switch between Dark Mode and Light Mode with a single click. Real-Time Chart Sync (Optional): Automatically transforms both the UI panels and the native MT5 chart palette (candles, background, grid, volume, bid/ask lines). Set to false in inputs if you prefer to edit and use your own custom chart templates and color schemes.

Automatically transforms both the UI panels and the native MT5 chart palette (candles, background, grid, volume, bid/ask lines). Set to false in inputs if you prefer to edit and use your own custom chart templates and color schemes. Keyboard Shortcuts: 1 — Toggle Visual Tool (Lines Mode) 2 — Execute Trade Setup N — Toggle Economic News Overlay S — Toggle Statistics Panel



Input Parameters

Magic Number — Unique identifier for position tracking ( Default: 20260619; set to 0 for all manual trades ).

). TP1 Close % (of initial lot) — Percentage of initial lot size to close automatically at TP1 level ( Default: 50.0% ).

). TP2 Close % (of remaining lot) — Percentage of remaining lot size to close automatically at TP2 level ( Default: 50.0% ).

). Apply EA Color Theme to MT5 Chart — Automatically sync MT5 chart colors (candles, background, grid) with EA Dark/Light theme (Default: true). Set to false if you want to use and edit your own custom chart colors, templates, or color schemes.

Why Choose Ergotick Trade Manager?