Forex Trade Manager by Ergotick MT5
- Utilities
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Adam Mieczyslaw DetmanI am a software developer (MQL5, C++, Python) and an active trader specializing in automated trading. I design and build low-latency tools featuring precise risk management modules and intuitive GUIs. Built by a trader for traders, my software is optimized for ergonomics and real market usability.
- Version: 4.0
- Activations: 10
On-Chart Trade Assistant & Risk Management Panel
Ergotick Trade Manager is an all-in-one professional trade panel built for discretionary traders, prop firm challenged traders, and scalpers. It combines instant automatic lot size calculations, multi-mode Stop Loss and Take Profit setups, advanced basket management, live account statistics, and an integrated economic news calendar into a single, clean MetaTrader 5 interface.
Eliminate manual position sizing, calculate lot size automatically in milliseconds, execute risk-managed orders instantly, and protect your capital with built-in daily loss limit protection.
Key Features
1. Interactive Visual Tool & Position Size Calculator
- On-Chart Drag & Drop Setup: Position your Entry, Stop Loss (SL), Take Profit (TP), Break-Even (BE), TP1, and TP2 lines directly on the chart before entering any order.
- Automatic Lot Size Calculator: Calculates exact position size instantly based on Account Risk % or Fixed Dollar Risk ($) — or enter a Fixed Lot Size to automatically calculate your dollar risk.
- Built-In Risk Calculator & ATR Sizing: Automatically calculate SL distance, risk, and position size based on Average True Range (ATR) multiples.
- Dynamic Risk/Reward Ratio (R:R): Live R:R display with automatic Take Profit and lot size recalculation.
2. Advanced MT5 Basket & Grid
- Account Currency Basket: Set profit or stop loss targets based on the total floating profit of your open trades.
- Visual Basket Line: Displays the exact price level on chart where your account currency target or stop loss will trigger.
- Directional Conflict Guard: Prevents accidental opposite-direction orders when an active basket is running.
- Interactive Grid Builder: Build custom Buy/Sell Limit pullback grid setups directly on your chart using the Visual Setup Tool.
3. Automated Level Management & One-Click Execution
- Auto Break-Even (BE): Automatically moves Stop Loss to entry price as soon as the market reaches your designated BE level.
- Multi-Stage Take Profit (TP1 / TP2): Executes multi-level partial closes automatically (e.g., 50% lot close at TP1, 50% remaining at TP2).
- One-Click Action Buttons:
Close All | Close 50% | Close Profit | Close Loss
Break Even All | Cancel Pending | Cancel Limits / Stops
4. Real-Time Account & Trade Analytics Dashboard
An independent, floating trade analytics dashboard providing professional-grade statistical insights:
- KPI Overview: Real-time Net Profit, Win Rate %, Profit Factor (PF), and Maximum Drawdown (DD %).
- Periodical Performance: Performance breakdown by Daily, Weekly, Monthly, and Yearly statistics across 7-row interactive tables.
- Deep Trade Analytics: Average Win/Loss ratio, Risk:Reward ratio, Trade Expectancy, Consecutive Wins/Losses, Average Trade Duration, Trades per Day, and Sharpe Ratio.
- Symbol Filter: Toggle between Current Symbol and ALL account trades with one click.
5. On-Chart Economic Calendar Overlay
- Integrated News Feed: Renders High and Medium-impact economic news events directly onto your price chart using the native MQL5 Calendar.
- Visual Event Markers: Vertical timeline indicators, currency badges, time countdowns, and impact badges.
- Automatic Currency Filter: Automatically filters events matching the base and profit currencies of the current chart symbol.
6. Prop Firm Protection & Account Safety
- Daily Loss Limit (%): Automatically locks trading and closes all active positions/pending orders if your daily drawdown threshold is reached.
- Persistent Trade Tracking: Keeps your trade management consistent by automatically maintaining trade levels and Basket assignments, even after partial closes or platform restarts.
7. Instant Dual Themes & Custom Chart Sync
- 1-Click Theme Switcher: Seamlessly switch between Dark Mode and Light Mode with a single click.
- Real-Time Chart Sync (Optional): Automatically transforms both the UI panels and the native MT5 chart palette (candles, background, grid, volume, bid/ask lines). Set to false in inputs if you prefer to edit and use your own custom chart templates and color schemes.
- Keyboard Shortcuts:
- 1 — Toggle Visual Tool (Lines Mode)
- 2 — Execute Trade Setup
- N — Toggle Economic News Overlay
- S — Toggle Statistics Panel
Input Parameters
- Magic Number — Unique identifier for position tracking (Default: 20260619; set to 0 for all manual trades).
- TP1 Close % (of initial lot) — Percentage of initial lot size to close automatically at TP1 level (Default: 50.0%).
- TP2 Close % (of remaining lot) — Percentage of remaining lot size to close automatically at TP2 level (Default: 50.0%).
- Apply EA Color Theme to MT5 Chart — Automatically sync MT5 chart colors (candles, background, grid) with EA Dark/Light theme (Default: true). Set to false if you want to use and edit your own custom chart colors, templates, or color schemes.
Why Choose Ergotick Trade Manager?
- Forex Lot Size Calculator: Never waste time calculating position sizes manually again.
- Live Performance Analytics Panel: Track your Win Rate, Profit Factor, Drawdown, and deep trade metrics in real-time with an independent floating dashboard.
- Lightning-Fast MT5 Trade Manager: Execute complex risk-managed orders in milliseconds.
- Prop Firm Challenge Ready: Never breach daily loss limits or drawdown rules.
- All-in-One Utility: Replaces standalone lot size calculators, trade analytics tools, and news indicators with a single, highly-optimized MT5 Trade Manager.
- Ultra-Clean Code Architecture: Built for execution speed with low CPU usage and zero chart lag.