Gold Bonecrusher

This Expert Advisor (EA) has the potential to grow an account. See screenshots of growth of backrest account from $200 to over $1000 in only 7months. The EA may make use of a trailing stop loss to secure profits as they're realized. As a conservative approach the minimum starting balance is $500 although $200 will also work with a lot size of 0.01. Lot sizes and TP levels are fully customizable in the settings/inputs of the EA when uploading it to the chart. It would be more conservative to increase the lot size with 0.01 for every $300 increase in account size. The EA might not trade every day but it will wait for the appropriate confirmations before placing a trade. Better results are obtained by placing the EA on a M30 Gold chart. The EA makes use of Momentum crosses and Bull power crosses to place long/short positions. 


Disclaimer: It is important to note that forex trading involves high risk and you could lose a lot or all of your investments/deposits. Therefore you are advised to consult a professional financial advisor to establish your risk appetite before purchasing the expert advisor and/or start trading. The EA should be back tested and tested on a demo account before placing it on a live/real account. Please note past results does not guarantee or provide an indication future results. All information made available here is generally provided to serve as a guideline only, without obligation and without specific recommendations for action. Any and all liability resulting from the use of the EA and/or information provided by the seller to the customer/purchaser will not be the sellers fault. 

All rights reserved. No refunds will be issued. 

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NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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