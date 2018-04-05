Gold Bonecrusher

This Expert Advisor (EA) has the potential to grow an account. See screenshots of growth of backrest account from $200 to over $1000 in only 7months. The EA may make use of a trailing stop loss to secure profits as they're realized. As a conservative approach the minimum starting balance is $500 although $200 will also work with a lot size of 0.01. Lot sizes and TP levels are fully customizable in the settings/inputs of the EA when uploading it to the chart. It would be more conservative to increase the lot size with 0.01 for every $300 increase in account size. The EA might not trade every day but it will wait for the appropriate confirmations before placing a trade. Better results are obtained by placing the EA on a M30 Gold chart. The EA makes use of Momentum crosses and Bull power crosses to place long/short positions.





Disclaimer: It is important to note that forex trading involves high risk and you could lose a lot or all of your investments/deposits. Therefore you are advised to consult a professional financial advisor to establish your risk appetite before purchasing the expert advisor and/or start trading. The EA should be back tested and tested on a demo account before placing it on a live/real account. Please note past results does not guarantee or provide an indication future results. All information made available here is generally provided to serve as a guideline only, without obligation and without specific recommendations for action. Any and all liability resulting from the use of the EA and/or information provided by the seller to the customer/purchaser will not be the sellers fault.

All rights reserved. No refunds will be issued.