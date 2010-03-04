Paradigm MTF: Institutional-Grade Algorithmic Trading

Have you ever watched your trading account bleed out from a sudden market spike, knowing deep down that a retail Expert Advisor simply couldn't protect you? You know how frustrating it is to see a beautiful backtest completely collapse in live market conditions. Because you understand the critical difference between retail bots and true institutional risk management, you are going to see exactly why Paradigm MTF is the final algorithmic solution you will ever need to add to your portfolio.

Imagine waking up, grabbing your morning coffee, and seeing a perfectly executed sequence of trades. Picture the absolute peace of mind you feel when you know your capital is defended by military-grade broker anti-manipulation protocols. When you install Paradigm MTF today, you will finally experience the confidence of trading alongside the institutions, not against them.

The Unfair Advantage (Why Paradigm MTF is Different)

Most EAs fail because they assume the broker is their friend. Paradigm MTF assumes nothing. Built from the ground up for the MQL5 Market, it utilizes a proprietary Two-Stage Execution Engine and Virtual SL/TP Stealth Mode to completely mask your true stops from the market.

Feel the Security: Our Hard Equity Guard and Daily Loss Lockout mean your account is mathematically shielded from black swan events.

Our and mean your account is mathematically shielded from black swan events. See the Precision: Our Multi-Timeframe Market Regime Detection visually and logically adapts to Trending, Volatile, or Ranging markets, ensuring it only trades when the probability is heavily stacked in your favor.

Our visually and logically adapts to Trending, Volatile, or Ranging markets, ensuring it only trades when the probability is heavily stacked in your favor. Hear the Silence of the Noise: The built-in DOM/Spread Spoof Detector silently filters out broker spread manipulation, keeping you out of artificially triggered losing trades.

Core Features

Virtual Stealth Defense: Hides your Stop Loss and Take Profit levels from the broker to prevent stop-hunting.

Hides your Stop Loss and Take Profit levels from the broker to prevent stop-hunting. Dynamic Kelly Sizing: Automatically calculates lot sizes based on the mathematical probability of the specific setup and current market volatility.

Automatically calculates lot sizes based on the mathematical probability of the specific setup and current market volatility. Netting Reversal Shield: Flawlessly handles complex netting account close volume limits and reversal traps that crash lesser EAs.

Flawlessly handles complex netting account close volume limits and reversal traps that crash lesser EAs. Institutional Pacing Limits: Prevents over-trading and fee erosion by enforcing daily trade limits and post-trade cooldowns.

Prevents over-trading and fee erosion by enforcing daily trade limits and post-trade cooldowns. Multi-Timeframe Matrix: Cross-references H4 Trends, H1 Momentum, and M15 Execution triggers for sniper-like entries.

Complete Parameter Breakdown

When you configure Paradigm MTF, you are in total control. Here are the customizable inputs that put you in the driver's seat:

General Settings

InpMagic (EA Magic Number) - The unique identifier for Paradigm MTF trades.

(EA Magic Number) - The unique identifier for Paradigm MTF trades. InpEnableBuy / InpEnableSell - Toggle long and short trading independently.

/ - Toggle long and short trading independently. InpStrictMode - Forces the EA to require absolute H4 confluence before entering a trade.

Probability Scoring Thresholds

InpH4MinScore (0-10) - The minimum H4 trend strength required to validate a bias.

(0-10) - The minimum H4 trend strength required to validate a bias. InpH1MinScore (0-10) - The minimum H1 momentum score required.

(0-10) - The minimum H1 momentum score required. InpM15MinTrigger (0-10) - The minimum M15 entry triggers required.

(0-10) - The minimum M15 entry triggers required. InpMaxOpposite - The maximum allowed contradictory signals across timeframes.

Execution & Safety Filters

InpMaxSpread / InpMaxSlippage - Maximum allowed spread and slippage (in points) to permit a trade.

/ - Maximum allowed spread and slippage (in points) to permit a trade. InpMaxDeviation - Maximum allowed price deviation during execution.

- Maximum allowed price deviation during execution. InpSignalExpiry - How many candles a signal remains valid before it is canceled.

Institutional Risk & Money Management

InpRiskMode - Choose between Fixed Lot, Percent of Balance, or Auto-Sizing.

- Choose between Fixed Lot, Percent of Balance, or Auto-Sizing. InpRiskPercent - The auto-lot risk percentage per trade.

- The auto-lot risk percentage per trade. InpFixedLot / InpMaxLot - Your manual lot size and absolute hard cap on sizing.

/ - Your manual lot size and absolute hard cap on sizing. InpDailyLossLimit (%) - Max daily loss before the EA completely locks out trading for the day.

(%) - Max daily loss before the EA completely locks out trading for the day. InpMaxDrawdown (%) - Global account drawdown cap (kills all trades if hit).

(%) - Global account drawdown cap (kills all trades if hit). InpVolSizing & InpScoreSizing - Toggles the advanced Volatility and Kelly-Criterion sizing engines.

& - Toggles the advanced Volatility and Kelly-Criterion sizing engines. InpMaxExposure - Absolute maximum allowed open exposure in Lots.

Dynamic Targets & Management

InpRR1 / InpRR2 - Reward-to-Risk ratios for Take Profit 1 and 2.

/ - Reward-to-Risk ratios for Take Profit 1 and 2. InpMinSL / InpMaxSL - Mathematical boundaries for dynamic stop loss placement.

/ - Mathematical boundaries for dynamic stop loss placement. InpBEEnabled - Toggles Auto Break-Even.

- Toggles Auto Break-Even. InpBEAtR / InpBEOffset - When to trigger Break-Even (in R-multiples) and how much profit to lock in.

/ - When to trigger Break-Even (in R-multiples) and how much profit to lock in. InpTrailingEnabled - Toggles the dynamic trailing stop.

- Toggles the dynamic trailing stop. InpTrailMode - Select between Swing-based, ATR-based, or Hybrid trailing logic.

Anti-Broker & Defenses