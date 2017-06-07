"The Niffler is a fluffy, black and long-snouted beast. This burrowing creature has a predilection for anything glittery. Nifflers are often kept by goblins to burrow deep into the earth for treasure." Newt Scamander, "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them".

Niffler is a multicurrency trend trading Expert Advisor based on moving averages. A classic seasoned with the magic of modern technology. Niffler uses SMA, EMA, LMA, SWMA, HMA, AMA, TMA, EPMA and RMA on the timeframes M15, M20, H1, H3, H6, H8 and H12. All parameters have been carefully selected according to the individual peculiarities of each currency pair.

Niffler uses custom rules to search for the opportunities for opening positions.

Niffler does not use risky strategies, such as martingale, grid and keeping losing unprofitable positions.





Pairs and timeframes

The EA is able to work with multiple pairs simultaneously in the multicurrency mode. Recommended pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD and EURGBP. You can specify additional pairs in the Pairs parameter, listing them with a comma. Niffler is not optimized for currency pairs other than the recommended ones. Default settings will be used for them. When testing in the strategy tester, the tested pair is automatically added to Pairs. When trading on demo and live accounts, only the pair listed in Pairs are used. Calculation of the moving averages uses the timeframes: M15, M20, H1, H3, H6, H8 and H12.





Parameters