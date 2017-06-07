Niffler 5

3
"The Niffler is a fluffy, black and long-snouted beast. This burrowing creature has a predilection for anything glittery. Nifflers are often kept by goblins to burrow deep into the earth for treasure." Newt Scamander, "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them".

Niffler is a multicurrency trend trading Expert Advisor based on moving averages. A classic seasoned with the magic of modern technology. Niffler uses SMA, EMA, LMA, SWMA, HMA, AMA, TMA, EPMA and RMA on the timeframes M15, M20, H1, H3, H6, H8 and H12. All parameters have been carefully selected according to the individual peculiarities of each currency pair.

Niffler uses custom rules to search for the opportunities for opening positions.

Niffler does not use risky strategies, such as martingale, grid and keeping losing unprofitable positions.


Pairs and timeframes

The EA is able to work with multiple pairs simultaneously in the multicurrency mode. Recommended pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD and EURGBP. You can specify additional pairs in the Pairs parameter, listing them with a comma. Niffler is not optimized for currency pairs other than the recommended ones. Default settings will be used for them. When testing in the strategy tester, the tested pair is automatically added to Pairs. When trading on demo and live accounts, only the pair listed in Pairs are used. Calculation of the moving averages uses the timeframes: M15, M20, H1, H3, H6, H8 and H12.


Parameters

  • Risk % - risk level for each new trade. The default value is 0%.
  • Lot (if risk set to zero) - if the risk is set to 0, the lot size is fixed.
  • Used Pairs - list of the currency pairs for the multicurrency mode, separated y commas. Recommended pairs are EURUSD, GBPUSD and EURGBP. If the parameter is empty, the current chart pair is used. The tested currency pair is added automatically when testing in the strategy tester.
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LIVE SIGNAL REACHED NEW HIGH Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It elimin
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The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Logan MT5
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LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ soon! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—including move
Aura Gold Pro Edition
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Built to dominate the gold market. Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Guide Last chance at the current price! Aura Gold Pro Edition is available now for only $400 , but from September 1 , the price will increase to $999 . After September 1, the price will be more than double.  Don’t wait until the price goes up — secure your copy now for $400. Live Trading Signals  Roboforex https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2366593 FPMarkets https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2358523 ICTrading
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Informer for VPS - report on the state of your account via e-mail. Useful for controlling your Expert Advisors that run on a VPS or a dedicated computer. Information about open positions and last deals for a day, week, month or year grouped by currency pairs.  Adjustable periodicity of reports and depth of deals included in the report. A possibility to add own comment to each report. You will receive reports on e-mail with specified periodicity: from 15 minutes to once a day. The reports are sen
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Indicator for Highlighting Any Time Periods such as Trade Sessions or Week Days We do we need it? Looking through the operation results of my favorite Expert Advisor in the strategy tester I noticed that most deals it opened during the Asian session were unprofitable. It would be a great idea to see it on a graph, I thought. And that was the time I bumped into the first problem - viewing only the Asian session on a chart. And hiding all the others. It is not a problem to find the work schedule o
HMA with notifications MT5
Sergey Sapozhnikov
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Alan Hull's moving average, more sensitive to the current price activity than the normal MA. Reacts to the trend changes faster, displays the price movement more clearly. When the indicator color changes, it sends a push notification to the mobile device, a message to the email and displays a pop-up alert. Parameters Period - smoothing period, recommended values are from 9 to 64. The greater the period, the smoother the indicator. Method - smoothing method Label - text label used in the message
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Mauro Giuseppe Tondo
2009
Mauro Giuseppe Tondo 2018.06.05 20:36 
 

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venerochka0812
21
venerochka0812 2017.08.14 19:06 
 

Советник не работает!!!!

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