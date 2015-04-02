Phantom Circuit Breaker

 Phantom Circuit Breaker

Triple Shield Account Protector for MetaTrader 5

Your account is under constant threat. One bad news event, one EA going rogue, one overnight gap — and your balance can be wiped out in minutes.

Phantom Circuit Breaker- is a military-grade defense system that wraps your entire account in 3 layers of real-time protection. It doesn't trade — it guards. Attach it to a single chart and it will monitor every position from every EA, automatically closing trades and halting operations when danger is detected.

 The 3 Shields

 Shield 1: Circuit Breaker (Drawdown Kill Switch)
Monitors your total account drawdown in real-time. The moment your equity drops beyond your set limit (default 5%), the system instantly:
1. Closes ALL open positions- across the entire account
2. Halts all trading- until you manually restart the EA

This is your last line of defense against blown accounts.

 Key Features

 1. Account-Wide Protection
Monitors ALL positions regardless of which EA opened them. One Circuit Breaker protects your entire portfolio.

 2. Daily P&L Tracking
Tracks your cumulative daily profit/loss and automatically enforces daily limits. Perfect for Prop Firm traders who have strict daily loss rules.

 3. Live Dashboard
A compact, professional panel on your chart shows:
- Current DD% vs Limit
- Daily P&L
- Current Spread vs Limit
- Shield status (ON/OFF for each)


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Max ScalperSpeed MT5   is a fully automated expert advisor. This system has been developed to improve the efficiency of generating more returns. Rely on scalping trading strategies and recovery strategies with appropriate trading frequencies, and also able to work well in all market conditions, whether trend or sideways, able to trade full time in all conditions. Enable or disable news filtering according to user needs. Added a proportional lot size adjustment function, where users can choose t
Aurum Prop Guard EA
Artur Shchupak
专家
AURUM PROP GUARD EA Professional XAUUSD Trading System with Advanced Risk Protection AURUM PROP GUARD EA is a professional Expert Advisor designed for traders who prioritize risk management, capital preservation and structured market execution. The system focuses on XAUUSD (Gold) and combines key daily price levels, breakout-retest opportunities, reversal setups and volatility-based trade management. Unlike aggressive trading systems, AURUM PROP GUARD EA follows a transparent and disciplined app
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US500 Scalper
Sergey Batudayev
专家
标准普尔 500 剥头皮交易顾问是一款创新工具，专为希望成功交易标准普尔 500 指数的交易者而设计。该指数是美国股市最广泛使用、最负盛名的指标之一，涵盖了美国最大的 500 家公司。 特点： 自动交易解决方案：     该顾问基于先进的算法和技术分析，可以根据不断变化的市场条件自动调整策略。 多种方法：     该顾问结合了多种策略，包括了解指数趋势、振荡价格分析以及最大化利润和最小化风险的算法。 灵活性和可定制性：     交易者可以自定义 EA 设置以适合他们的交易目标、风险水平和交易策略偏好。 风险管理：     顾问不断监控市场并采取措施管理风险；您可以设置在达到某些损失水平时自动终止交易。 透明度和报告：     交易者可以访问详细的报告和分析来评估顾问的表现并做出明智的投资决策。 机器人策略： 机器人设置已准备好进行交易   标准普尔 500 指数，同时考虑到该指数的价格行为。 该策略包括不使用马丁格尔的平均法。 该顾问拥有 解决一系列亏损交易的智能算法 ，可让您减少存款负担并快速克服亏损。 优点： 通过领先的标准普尔 500 指数进入全球金融市场。 基于先进技术和算法的
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4.98 (668)
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5 (30)
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5 (6)
实用工具
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5 (4)
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Stephen J Martret
5 (4)
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Trinh Dat
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The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
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Ho Tuan Thang
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Vladislav Andruschenko
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4.87 (31)
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实用工具
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实用工具
FUTURES ORDERFLOW FOOTPRINT CHART Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 1.01| Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization STRATEGY TESTER USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROL
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实用工具
Grid Manual是一个交易面板，用于处理订单网格。 该实用程序是通用的，具有灵活的设置和直观的界面。 它不仅可以在亏损方向上设置订单网格，还可以在盈利方向上设置订单网格。 交易者不需要创建和维护订单网格，实用程序会这样做。 打开一个订单就足够了，Grid manual会自动为它创建一个订单网格，并伴随它直到非常关闭。 完整说明和演示版 此處 。 该实用程序的主要特性和功能： 伴隨以任何方式打開的訂單，包括從移動終端打開的訂單。 適用於兩種類型的網格：“限制”和“停止”。 使用兩種方法計算網格間距：固定和動態（基於 ATR 指標）。 允許您更改未結訂單網格的設置。 顯示圖表上每個網格的盈虧平衡水平。 顯示每個網格的利潤率。 允許您一鍵關閉網格中的盈利訂單。 讓您一鍵關閉每個訂單網格。 允許您對訂單網格應用追踪止損功能。 允許您在訂單網格上應用將訂單網格的止損轉移到盈虧平衡水平的功能。 相對於訂單網格的盈虧平衡水平自動重新排列止盈（僅在限價網格模式下，距離取決於所選的計算類型：“保守”或“激進”）。 最多可管理 20 個訂單網格，每個網格最多可包含 100 個訂單。 計算初始手數時，
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This product was created for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds. 50% OFF LAUNCH OFFER:  Axiom Trade is currently available for a $30 monthly rental or a $99 lifetime license. The lifetime price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. Axiom Trade is a complete visual trading, risk-calculation, order-management, recovery, and Grid system designed to help traders prepare and control trades directly from one MetaTrader 5 chart. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom T
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实用工具
The AZT Profit Locker is an advanced automated risk-management utility designed specifically for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) traders who want to remove emotional interference and protect their hard-earned profits. Traders aren't just fighting the Forex market, they're fighting their own biology. Fear, Greed and Anxiety lead to holding losers too long and cutting winners too early. The utility flips the script by removing emotion from risk management. Operating as a dedicated automated risk manager, this
BlueDigitsFx Command Center MT5
Ziggy Janssen
实用工具
Official BlueDigitsFx Ecosystem Access Get infrastructure updates, workflow resources, product releases, and ecosystem access through the official BlueDigitsFx ecosystem. Telegram Ecosystem Website MT4 Version BlueDigitsFx Command Center — MT5 Trading Dashboard for Execution, Risk Management & Market Analysis BlueDigitsFx Command Center is a professional MT5 execution and workflow dashboard designed to help traders manage entries, risk, market direction, momentum, and session awareness from
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4.5 (2)
实用工具
Signal TradingView to MT5 Pro Automator TradingView 与 MetaTrader 5 之间的即时专业执行 使用最强大的桥梁，将 TradingView 警报与 MT5 中的实际执行连接起来，实现交易策略的自动化。这款 Expert Advisor 专为要求速度、灵活性和完美风险管理的交易者设计，可将任何警报消息转化为精确的市价或限价订单。 优势与特点 通用解析引擎（专有）： 先进技术，能够自动识别并提取任何警报格式中的数据。您不再受限于单一的死板格式；系统会自动理解交易品种（Symbol）、操作（Action）、价格（Price）、止损（SL）和止盈（TP）。 实时执行： 极速轮询技术（低于 1 秒），经过优化可将延迟降至最低。接收到信号后，订单将在毫秒内执行。 机构级风险管理： 基于以下方式自动精确计算手数： 净值/余额百分比（% of Equity/Balance）： 每笔交易承担固定账户百分比的风险。 风险金额（Risk Amount）： 设定在触发止损时损失的固定货币金额（例如：100 美元）。 固定手数（Static Lots）
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