Phantom Circuit Breaker



Triple Shield Account Protector for MetaTrader 5



Your account is under constant threat. One bad news event, one EA going rogue, one overnight gap — and your balance can be wiped out in minutes.



Phantom Circuit Breaker- is a military-grade defense system that wraps your entire account in 3 layers of real-time protection. It doesn't trade — it guards. Attach it to a single chart and it will monitor every position from every EA, automatically closing trades and halting operations when danger is detected.



The 3 Shields



Shield 1: Circuit Breaker (Drawdown Kill Switch)

Monitors your total account drawdown in real-time. The moment your equity drops beyond your set limit (default 5%), the system instantly:

1. Closes ALL open positions- across the entire account

2. Halts all trading- until you manually restart the EA



This is your last line of defense against blown accounts.



Key Features



1. Account-Wide Protection

Monitors ALL positions regardless of which EA opened them. One Circuit Breaker protects your entire portfolio.



2. Daily P&L Tracking

Tracks your cumulative daily profit/loss and automatically enforces daily limits. Perfect for Prop Firm traders who have strict daily loss rules.



3. Live Dashboard

A compact, professional panel on your chart shows:

- Current DD% vs Limit

- Daily P&L

- Current Spread vs Limit

- Shield status (ON/OFF for each)





