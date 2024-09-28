Centage: Your Smart Trading Bot for Risk Management.

Unlike typical trading bots, Centage prioritizes risk management by incorporating an essential feature: it closes all open trades when your account balance reaches a predefined threshold.

This feature makes Centage ideal for traders who want to maintain a disciplined approach and avoid emotional decision-making. Let Centage be your reliable partner in the world of trading, while safeguarding your investments with smart balance-based exits.

Centage does not open a trade ...

INPUTS

width in pixel : - Width for the graphical panel in pixels font size in pixel : - Font size of the texts in pixels Loss limit for your account in percentage : - refers to the maximum amount of capital your account is allowed to lose, expressed as a percentage of the total account value. Once this limit is reached, trading or further investment is halted to prevent additional losses. For example, if you set a loss limit of 10% on a trading account with $10,000, the account would stop trading after losing $1,000, preventing further loss beyond this threshold. Gain limit for your account in percentage : - refers to a predetermined percentage increase in the value of an account after which trading or investment activity is paused or stopped. The purpose of this limit is to lock in profits after a certain level of gains has been achieved, preventing excessive risk-taking after reaching a set profit target. For example, if you set a gain limit of 15% on an account with $10,000, once the account grows to $11,500, trading would stop to protect the gains made. Close all orders when Loss limit is reached : - Choose if your want all positions to be closed on Loss limit reached. You will still be notified whether you make this chose or not. Close all orders when Gain limit is reached : - Choose if your want all positions to be closed on Gain limit reached. You will still be notified whether you make this chose or not.



