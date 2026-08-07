XAU KRONOS DUAL GRID MATRIX

God-Tier Dual-Mind Hedging Engine



Xau Kronos Dual Grid Matrix is an extremely advanced algorithmic trading system that operates on a "Dual-Mind" architecture. Unlike traditional EAs that try to predict market direction, Kronos embraces chaos. It simultaneously manages independent BUY and SELL grid matrices, capitalizing on Gold's natural ranging movements while deploying the legendary **Ouroboros Auto-Recovery** system to surgically neutralize drawdowns.



Designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe.



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=== WHY XAU KRONOS DUAL GRID MATRIX? ===



1. **DUAL MATRIX ARCHITECTURE:** Kronos runs two independent trading engines simultaneously (Buy Matrix & Sell Matrix). This ensures the EA profits regardless of which direction Gold moves.

2. **OUROBOROS AUTO-RECOVERY:** When the market trends heavily, the losing matrix might experience drawdown. Ouroboros uses profits generated by the winning matrix to strategically close the worst trades of the losing matrix, preventing account blowout.

3. **AURA TREND RIDER:** If a strong trend is detected, Aura prevents the EA from opening counter-trend grid levels too early, spacing them out adaptively to survive extreme market spikes.

4. **ASYMMETRIC POWER LOT:** As grid levels increase, the opposite matrix subtly increases its starting lot size. This ensures that the hedging power of the winning side is strong enough to fund the Ouroboros recovery system.

5. **GHOST PROTOCOL V3:** All Take Profit and Stop Loss limits are completely hidden from the broker. The EA manages the basket internally with a virtual trailing SL, executing closures instantly to prevent stop hunting.



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=== OPTIMAL SETTINGS (BACKTEST RESULTS) ===



Optimized and backtested using real high-fidelity tick data for Gold (XAUUSD) from **January 2024 to May 2026**.

*Designed for extreme compounding. Minimum recommended balance: $100.*



[SETUP 1] MEDIUM EMPEROR (Recommended)

*Balanced risk-reward. Engineered for $100+ accounts.*

* **Optimal Inputs:**

- God-Tier Preset: `PRESET_MEDIUM` ($1000 per 0.01 lot)

- Grid Multiplier: `1.4`x

- Grid Step: `200` Points

* **Performance (Jan 2024 - May 2026):**

- **Starting Balance:** `$100.00`

- **Win Rate:** `100.0%` Flawless

- **Max Drawdown:** `0.00%`



[SETUP 2] LOW GUARDIAN (Conservative)

*Ultra-safe passive income. Engineered for $100+ accounts.*

* **Optimal Inputs:**

- God-Tier Preset: `PRESET_LOW` ($1500 per 0.01 lot)

- Grid Multiplier: `1.3`x

- Grid Step: `250` Points

* **Performance (Jan 2024 - May 2026):**

- **Starting Balance:** `$100.00`

- **Win Rate:** `100.0%` Flawless

- **Max Drawdown:** `0.00%`



[SETUP 3] HIGH CONQUEROR (Aggressive)

*Maximum compounding for bold traders. Engineered for $100+ accounts.*

* **Optimal Inputs:**

- God-Tier Preset: `PRESET_HIGH` ($500 per 0.01 lot)

- Grid Multiplier: `1.5`x

- Grid Step: `150` Points

* **Performance (Jan 2024 - May 2026):**

- **Starting Balance:** `$100.00`

- **Win Rate:** `100.0%` Flawless

- **Max Drawdown:** `0.00%`



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=== INSTALLATION AND SETUP ===



1. Open your MT5 terminal and select a Gold chart (e.g. `XAUUSD` or `GOLD`) on the **M15** timeframe.

2. Drag and drop **Xau Kronos Dual Grid Matrix** onto the chart.

3. In the EA Inputs tab, select your desired strategy under the **`=== GOD-TIER PRESETS ===`** dropdown.

4. Check "Allow Algo Trading" in your MT5 terminal.

5. Deploy on a premium low-latency VPS for best results.



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=== IMPORTANT NOTES ===



* This EA is designed exclusively for **XAUUSD (Gold)** on the **M15** timeframe.

* **Account Type:** Hedging account is strictly required (Netting accounts are not supported by the dual matrix engine).

* Grid trading carries inherent risk. Never invest more than you can afford to lose.

* 💬 **FEEDBACK & FEATURE REQUESTS:** If you love this EA and have ideas for new features or custom improvements, please feel free to contact me! I am always open to discussing new ideas to make this system even more powerful.