Xau Kronos Dual Grid Matrix

XAU KRONOS DUAL GRID MATRIX
 God-Tier Dual-Mind Hedging Engine

Xau Kronos Dual Grid Matrix  is an extremely advanced algorithmic trading system that operates on a "Dual-Mind" architecture. Unlike traditional EAs that try to predict market direction, Kronos embraces chaos. It simultaneously manages independent BUY and SELL grid matrices, capitalizing on Gold's natural ranging movements while deploying the legendary **Ouroboros Auto-Recovery** system to surgically neutralize drawdowns.

Designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe.

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 === WHY XAU KRONOS DUAL GRID MATRIX? ===

1. **DUAL MATRIX ARCHITECTURE:** Kronos runs two independent trading engines simultaneously (Buy Matrix & Sell Matrix). This ensures the EA profits regardless of which direction Gold moves.
2. **OUROBOROS AUTO-RECOVERY:** When the market trends heavily, the losing matrix might experience drawdown. Ouroboros uses profits generated by the winning matrix to strategically close the worst trades of the losing matrix, preventing account blowout.
3. **AURA TREND RIDER:** If a strong trend is detected, Aura prevents the EA from opening counter-trend grid levels too early, spacing them out adaptively to survive extreme market spikes.
4. **ASYMMETRIC POWER LOT:** As grid levels increase, the opposite matrix subtly increases its starting lot size. This ensures that the hedging power of the winning side is strong enough to fund the Ouroboros recovery system.
5. **GHOST PROTOCOL V3:** All Take Profit and Stop Loss limits are completely hidden from the broker. The EA manages the basket internally with a virtual trailing SL, executing closures instantly to prevent stop hunting.

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 === OPTIMAL SETTINGS (BACKTEST RESULTS) ===

Optimized and backtested using real high-fidelity tick data for Gold (XAUUSD) from **January 2024 to May 2026**. 
*Designed for extreme compounding. Minimum recommended balance: $100.*

 [SETUP 1] MEDIUM EMPEROR (Recommended)
*Balanced risk-reward. Engineered for $100+ accounts.*
* **Optimal Inputs:**
  - God-Tier Preset: `PRESET_MEDIUM` ($1000 per 0.01 lot)
  - Grid Multiplier: `1.4`x
  - Grid Step: `200` Points
* **Performance (Jan 2024 - May 2026):**
  - **Starting Balance:** `$100.00`
  - **Win Rate:** `100.0%` Flawless
  - **Max Drawdown:** `0.00%`

 [SETUP 2] LOW GUARDIAN (Conservative)
*Ultra-safe passive income. Engineered for $100+ accounts.*
* **Optimal Inputs:**
  - God-Tier Preset: `PRESET_LOW` ($1500 per 0.01 lot)
  - Grid Multiplier: `1.3`x
  - Grid Step: `250` Points
* **Performance (Jan 2024 - May 2026):**
  - **Starting Balance:** `$100.00`
  - **Win Rate:** `100.0%` Flawless
  - **Max Drawdown:** `0.00%`

 [SETUP 3] HIGH CONQUEROR (Aggressive)
*Maximum compounding for bold traders. Engineered for $100+ accounts.*
* **Optimal Inputs:**
  - God-Tier Preset: `PRESET_HIGH` ($500 per 0.01 lot)
  - Grid Multiplier: `1.5`x
  - Grid Step: `150` Points
* **Performance (Jan 2024 - May 2026):**
  - **Starting Balance:** `$100.00`
  - **Win Rate:** `100.0%` Flawless
  - **Max Drawdown:** `0.00%`

---

 === INSTALLATION AND SETUP ===

1. Open your MT5 terminal and select a Gold chart (e.g. `XAUUSD` or `GOLD`) on the **M15** timeframe.
2. Drag and drop **Xau Kronos Dual Grid Matrix** onto the chart.
3. In the EA Inputs tab, select your desired strategy under the **`=== GOD-TIER PRESETS ===`** dropdown.
4. Check "Allow Algo Trading" in your MT5 terminal.
5. Deploy on a premium low-latency VPS for best results.

---

 === IMPORTANT NOTES ===

* This EA is designed exclusively for **XAUUSD (Gold)** on the **M15** timeframe.
* **Account Type:** Hedging account is strictly required (Netting accounts are not supported by the dual matrix engine).
* Grid trading carries inherent risk. Never invest more than you can afford to lose.
* 💬 **FEEDBACK & FEATURE REQUESTS:** If you love this EA and have ideas for new features or custom improvements, please feel free to contact me! I am always open to discussing new ideas to make this system even more powerful.
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SPARTAN GOLD SNIPER AI - V7.2 ULTIMATE The All-In-One Gold Solution: Smart Scalping and Professional Swing Trading. Spartan Gold Sniper is not just an EA; it is a complete trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold). Version 7.2 introduces the Smart Adaptive Engine, making it the most flexible bot on the market for both small accounts and large Prop Firm capitals. Critical Requirements Latency: You must use a VPS with less than 20ms latency (Recommended: MQL5 Built-in VPS). Account:
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Anton Serozhkin
Experts
Launch offer. The price rises step by step as the number of sales grows. Every purchase includes all future updates through MQL5 Market. Mercaria Unicorn is an adaptive grid trading system for Gold (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 5, developed by practicing traders for all experience levels. Overview Mercaria Unicorn is an adaptive trading system for Gold (XAUUSD) and other CFD instruments. Unlike standard grid robots with fixed parameters, it automatically adjusts the number of levels, the lot size, and
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Neurolite EA gbpusd
Aliaksandr Salauyou
Experts
The Neurolite Expert Advisor offers trade decisions based on a neural network trained using a 10-year history of real tick data. The trading is performed only on GBP/USD. Its main peculiarity is a small amount of input parameters so as to facilitate the working process of users. The Neurolite EA will fine-tune all the parameters for you. Trading Strategy The system does NOT use dangerous strategies such as averaging or martingale, but strictly adheres to the neural network instructions. Stop lo
Neurolite EA eurusd
Aliaksandr Salauyou
Experts
The Neurolite Expert Advisor offers trade decisions based on a neural network trained on 5-years of real tick data. Trading is performed only on the EUR/USD currency pair. Its main peculiarity is a small amount of input parameters so as to facilitate the working process of users. The Neurolite EA will fine-tune all the parameters for you. This Expert Advisor is based on the previously released Neurolite EA gbpusd , which was adjusted for successful trading on the EUR/USD currency pair. Trading
Eagle Scalper MT5
Yang Wu
Experts
A scalper system only work during Asian hours. Several unique indicators to detective the price fluctuation. Dynamic TP/SL level according to market conditions. Fixed stoploss to protect the capital, very low risk of losing a lot of money. No need to obtain SET files. The parameters are the same for each currency pair. It is optimized to work on EURAUD . It is recommended to use Eagle Scalper on M15 chart. It is recommended to run it on a real ECN broker with very low spread . It is recommended
Snake EURUSD
Thurau Baerbel
Experts
Snake EURUSD Real EA is a fully automatic Forex Trading Expert Advisor. The robot can run on any pair, but the results are better on EURUSD M15. The system can run with any broker that also provides Floating Spread. Advantages The EA does not use systems like martingale, hedging, etc. The EA uses SL and Trailing Stop to make a profit. In addition, you can also set TP (EURUSD at 93 for me). Best test results with 99.0% in the backtest. It is not necessary to close the EA during the press release
BenefitEA Mt5
Vsevolod Merzlov
Experts
Benefit EA Uses only hedging accounts.     Benefit EA is a non-indicative flexible grid adviser with special entry points that provide a statistical advantage, revealed through the mathematical modeling of market patterns. The EA does not use stop loss. All trades are closed by take profit or trailing stop. It is possible to plan the lot increments. The "Time Filter" function is set according to the internal time of the terminal as per the displayed time of the instrument's server, not the oper
STFX Binary Technologies
Abigail Refiati
Experts
EA STFX BINARY TECHNOLOGIES EA STFX Binary Technologies is specifically designed for Binary MT5 products Volatility Index 75 and 100 The Expert Advisor can be used for Full Automatic and Semi Automated trading. EA STFX has various strategies such as: Day Trade, Averagging , Martingale, Anti Martingale and or combine the two Trading positions can be closed easily using panels such as close profit only, close buy, close sell, close all transactions The choice of indicators for position entries us
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