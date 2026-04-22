EtherPro Scalper

  • Experts
  • Hayyu Imam Muhammad
    Hayyu Imam Muhammad

    Hayyu Imam Muhammad

    3 (2)
    With over 7 years of experience in the financial markets, I have focused on developing structured trading strategies, optimizing systems, and building automated trading solutions. My approach is centered on discipline, consistency, and risk management. Through years of market experience, testing
    4 products 2 signals
  • Version: 1.60
  • Updated: 6 July 2026
  • Activations: 5

*This product special for ETHUSD* pair. Therefore, all additional features and strategies in future updates will be included in this product.

--> NEXT PRICE $299 USD | [LIVE ACCOUNT]

EtherPro Scalper (MT5) is an Expert Advisor developed specifically for ETHUSD*. It uses a distinct technical approach with multiple entry filters to capture more selective trading opportunities. The EA also features position management that is adjusted to suit the volatility and behavior of the ETHUSD market. It offers three trading modes: [Strategy 1], [Strategy 2], [Strategy 3] and [Beast Mode On], which combines both strategies in one system. Beast Mode On is recommended for traders seeking a more optimized trading approach. Always use proper risk management based on your personal risk tolerance. For backtesting, a raw spread account such as Exness is recommended, as ETHUSD can be tested with 0-13 spreads.

EA Strategy Mode:

  1. [STRATEGY 1]
  2. [STRATEGY 2]
  3. [STRATEGY 3]
  4. [BEAST MODE ON] --> This mode is a combination of strategies 1, 2 and 3 and will recovery each other and run independently according to their respective logic cores.
Specifications:
  • Symbol: ETHUSD* | Timeframe: M1
  • Minimum deposit: $200 | Recommended: $1000
  • Raw account with minimum spreads
  • Low latency VPS highly recommended
  • Every trade has a defined Take Profit and Stop Loss! No Grid
Recommended Broker:
  • Exness Raw Spread [Recommended] --> ETHUSD pair on Exness now has 13 poin spreads, so we only pay the commision.
  • Another broker with minimum spreads like a Exness
Requirment for VPS server:
  • Cross Connect - same ISP, building / rack with broker server if possible. (if you don't understand fell free to ask me). Example : Liquidity Connect (LC)
  • Minimum same region with broker server
  • Most of Exness server using AWS

Backtest and learn how this EA works!
If you have any questions about EtherPro EA, feel free to contact me.

⚠️ Risk Warning

Trading involves significant risk.

  • Use proper money management
  • Test on a demo account first
  • Trade only with funds you can afford to lose

Past performance does not guarantee future results.


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Brandon590
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Brandon590 2026.05.28 12:12 
 

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Hayyu Imam Muhammad
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Reply from developer Hayyu Imam Muhammad 2026.05.28 14:57
Thanks
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