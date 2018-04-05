Introducing the MAYARI MT5: The Trend Indicator Expert Advisor

*Set Files for EURUSD available on the Comments Section

*RESULTS SHOWN HERE ARE NOT OVER OPTIMIZED UNLIKE OTHER BOTS THE IS FOR SALE! ONLY REALISTIC RESULTS!

*The default settings of MAYARI MT5 are optimized for EURUSD, based on rigorous back-testing over a 4-year period. For safe and effective operation, it's recommended to use the default settings with an account balance of at least $1,000 USD.

Embark on a journey where technology meets the power of trends with our latest offering, the MAYARI MT5 Expert Advisor. Crafted by our team of experienced professionals, MAYARI MT5 takes its name from Mayari, the goddess of the moon in Filipino mythology. Symbolizing intuition and adaptability, this EA is designed to harness the strength of trend indicators, ensuring accurate and reliable trading results.

MAYARI MT5 employs a trend-following strategy enhanced with advanced features, all aimed at intelligently responding to market trends. Just like the moon goddess Mayari, who seamlessly adapts to the changing lunar phases, this EA dynamically adjusts its trading approach to align with the prevailing market conditions.

Our expertly designed trend indicator allows the EA to identify and capture market trends with precision. By riding the waves of market momentum, MAYARI MT5 maximizes profit potential while minimizing risk. This approach embodies the goddess Mayari's ability to navigate the ebb and flow of the night sky, ensuring your trades are in harmony with market trends.

Moreover, MAYARI MT5 features a dynamic lot-sizing mechanism that adjusts trade sizes in real-time, allowing for optimal risk management. This flexibility mirrors the intuition and adaptability of the moon goddess, empowering you to seize profitable opportunities while maintaining balance in your trading endeavors.

Additionally, MAYARI MT5 is equipped with a smart take-profit mechanism and time filters, acting as guiding lights amidst the complexities of the financial markets. These intelligent features ensure your trades are strategically positioned to maximize gains and protect your investment.

The MAYARI MT5 is not just another Expert Advisor; it is a reliable, safe, and efficient trading companion that thrives on trend indicators. Its adaptive nature, driven by innovative algorithms and intelligent design, makes it an invaluable addition to any trader's toolkit. With MAYARI MT5, elevate your trading strategy and bask in the glow of consistent profits.





Exploring the MAYARI MT5 EA Settings

The MAYARI MT5 Expert Advisor offers versatile settings, allowing traders to customize their strategies to suit their preferences. Here is a brief overview of its key features:

Trend Indicator Settings: The EA utilizes a powerful trend indicator for entries, with configurable settings including adjustable timeframes and external input parameters. This flexibility allows for the implementation of various trading strategies.

Dynamic Lots: This feature dynamically adjusts the lot size based on the current balance of your account. It adds an extra layer of risk management and can be enabled or disabled based on your preference.

Smart Take-Profit and Time Filters: MAYARI MT5 includes a smart take-profit mechanism and time filters, ensuring trades are executed at optimal market times. These features enhance your trading performance by maximizing gains and minimizing risks.

Spread Filters: The EA incorporates spread filters, expressed in pips, to ensure safe trading conditions by avoiding excessive market spreads.

Works with ANY BROKER!

Designed to cater to the needs of algorithmic traders, MAYARI MT5 prioritizes ease of optimization. This reliable, safe, and consistent Expert Advisor is the perfect tool to enhance your trading strategy and performance.



