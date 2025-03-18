Revera

4

REVERA EA is a Multi-Currency, Flexible, Fully Automated and Multi-Faceted Open Tool for Identifying Vulnerabilities in the Market for EURUSD + AUDUSD + AUDCAD !

Not  Grid , Not  Martingale , Not  AI  , Not  Neural Network , Not Arbitrage .

Default Settings for One Сhart  EURUSD M15

Only 7 Copy of 10 Left  for 390 $

Next Price 590 $ 

This is a Multi-Currency system that allows you to diversify your risk across Several Currency Pairs.

The Default Settings work on the One Chart EURUSD M15

Each position always has a Fixed SL+TP  and Virtual Deal Profit Tracking.

Any Profit Tracking is Hidden from the Broker and is Completely Virtual in RAM.

The system uses overbought and oversold zones in the market and trades during the day.

The system exploits market vulnerabilities during periods of high volatility when the price returns to the averages.

This is Not a Market Breakdown Algorithm, so almost All Market Slippages are Positive and Add Additional Profits for us.

Each transaction has virtual TP-level support for the price, which significantly reduces the achievement of the SL level.

The REVERA EA Divides All Transactions into Several parts, each part of the open position has its Own Profit Management.

This is a Safe Algorithm, Each Transaction is protected from Large Spreads, Strong News (NONFARM/FOMC) and Slippages.

The Algorithm independently Adapts to the conditions of your broker (Spreads, Delays, Slippages, Market Gaps) in Real Time.

The System uses Virtual Profit Tracking (VPT) in combination with Fixed TP+SL, which Hides the behavior of the system from the broker.

The system makes several long and long-term positions per week.

This is an Open System, you Always have Full Access to the parameters and Can Optimize your Unique Settings.

The System Does NOT Use the Closed box Principle When the Fundamental Strategic settings are NOT Available to you !

The Revera Cannot place trades every day, as it can work for several days without trades. This is NOT a Scalping system.

This Mechanism will appeal to those who appreciate stable and noticeable progress from EA.

This EA will experience drawdown periods, this is correct. Real trading involves losses and drawdowns

If you have never used EAs before, I will Show and Teach you how to use it !

 

Recommendations

  • The algorithm may be sensitive to spread and slippage. I recommend using a good ICM/RAW/Pro/ECN broker.
  • I can always give recommendations and the best settings, feel free to contact me!
  • I can always personally connect remotely to help you with the installation and settings!     
  • The system constantly Reads All Broker Indicators, so it is better to use VPS 24/7.
  • The advisor uses adaptive lot size calculation, but with low leverage (1:50 and below) there may be problems with margin requirements on accounts with low capital.
  • Try Demo account for the First 1-2 weeks to check your Broker
  • Minimum Deposit from $ 300 for EURUSD M15
  • Please do not hesitate to contact me, I am sure that I will be able to help you in any case and with any question!


Reviews 2
Philipp Hermann
1458
Philipp Hermann 2025.03.25 16:22 
 

Like all Bots from Anton this one is also a Masterpiece and better than others on mql. Interesting longterm strategy. I will update the review when I can say more about the results and behavior of this one. It trades like the backtest. So far I’m quite impressed. Also Anton’s support is by far the best on mql

Steffen Schmidt
460
Steffen Schmidt 2025.05.08 08:30 
 

Not good at all, it was making some progress at the beginning of the release of this EA but now no profits.

