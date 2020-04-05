Gold Titan X

Gold Titan X 


Gold Titan X is an automated Gold trading Expert Advisor developed for MetaTrader 5. It focuses on XAUUSD market opportunities, price movement structure, volatility rhythm, and controlled risk management.

Its goal is not to open trades constantly or chase short-term excitement. The purpose of Gold Titan X is to identify clearer and higher-quality opportunities in the Gold market, then manage entry, risk control, and exit through automated trading logic.


Why choose Gold Titan X


The Gold market offers strong movement and frequent opportunities, but it can also expose traders to emotional decisions, late entries, and poor position management.

Gold Titan X is designed around:

More stable trading rhythm.
Stricter risk control.
Clearer automated execution.

The EA continuously monitors XAUUSD price structure, trend direction, volatility changes, and entry conditions. When the market does not meet the rules, it waits. When the conditions are aligned, the system executes trades according to its predefined logic.

Key features

  • Focused on XAUUSD Gold trading
  • Fully automated operation
  • Designed to reduce emotional trading decisions
  • Built-in risk management logic
  • Automatic opportunity detection and position management
  • Supports stop loss, take profit, and trailing protection logic
  • Adjustable risk settings based on account size
  • Suitable for traders looking for a long-term Gold EA solution
  • No need to monitor the chart manually every day
Gold Titan X is not designed to force trades every day. Its focus is to execute higher-quality trades when the market environment is suitable.

Trading logic overview

Gold Titan X combines trend analysis, price action, volatility filtering, and trade management modules to identify potential opportunities in the Gold market.
The EA focuses on:
  • Whether the current market direction is clear
  • Whether price is in a reasonable entry area
  • Whether volatility is suitable for trading
  • Whether spread and market conditions are acceptable
  • Whether current risk conditions meet the account protection rules
Only when multiple conditions are aligned will the EA consider opening a position.

Risk management

Gold Titan X includes position and trade protection logic. Each trade is managed according to predefined rules.
The system supports:
  • Automatic stop loss
  • Automatic take profit
  • Trailing stop
  • Risk parameter adjustment
  • Low-risk operating mode
  • Account protection logic
Traders can select appropriate settings based on account size and personal risk preference. New users are advised to test the EA on a demo account or with small capital first, then confirm broker conditions, spreads, execution speed, and personal risk tolerance before using it on a live account.

How to use

Gold Titan X is suitable for traders who want to use automation to trade Gold.

Basic setup process:
  1. Attach the EA to the XAUUSD chart
  2. Select the preferred risk setting
  3. Keep MT5 and VPS running properly

  4. Let the EA monitor and trade according to its system logic


A low-spread ECN or RAW account with stable execution is recommended. A VPS is also recommended for 24/5 operation.

Recommended environment

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Symbol: XAUUSD / Gold
  • Account type: Hedging account
  • Suggested minimum capital: from 500 USD
  • Suggested capital: 1000 USD or higher
  • Suggested leverage: 1:100 or higher
  • Suggested environment: low-spread account + VPS
Gold symbols may vary between brokers, such as XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUUSDm, or other suffix versions. Please attach the EA to the correct Gold symbol provided by your broker.

Who is Gold Titan X suitable for

Gold Titan X is suitable for:
  • Traders who want to focus on automated Gold trading
  • Users who do not have time to watch the chart all day
  • Traders who prefer rule-based trade management
  • Users who want to reduce emotional trading
  • Traders who want to build an automated MT5 EA portfolio
Whether you are a beginner or an experienced trader, it is recommended to first understand the EA's behavior on a demo account, then choose live account risk settings based on your own capital situation.


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