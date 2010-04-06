HTF Moving Average MT5 rq

Crypto_Forex Indicator HTF MOVING AVERAGE for MT5.
  • - Upgrade your trading methods with the professional HTF MA Indicator for MT5. HTF means - Higher Time Frame.
  • - This indicator is excellent for Trend Traders with Price Action entries.
  • - HTF MA Indicator allows you to attach Moving Average from Higher time frame to your current chart in order to follow the main trend direction.
  • - Indicator shows the trend from higher time frame --> this is always profitable method.
  • - HTF MA Indicator gives opportunity to get big profit with low risk.
How to use:
  • - attach MA from D1 to H4 or H1 chart.
  • - attach MA from H4  to H1, M30 or M15 chart.
  • - etc. (see pictures).
Click here to see high quality Trading Robots and Indicators!
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BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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Crypto_Forex Indicator "Previous Day High Low levels" for MT4. Indicator "Previous Day High Low levels" is very useful auxiliary indicator. Yesterday High and Low levels are so important because price very often rebounds from them. These levels can be considered as reliable Support and Resistance - price respects them very much. It is useful indicator for intraday traders to who use   Reversal trading methods and scalping. Very good to combine with Price Action as well. With built-in Mobile and
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Forex Indicator "Room_UP_DWN_Day_Week_Month" for MT4  Indicator "Room_UP_DWN_Day_Week_Month" is very useful auxiliary trading tool. It shows you daily, weekly and monthly most probable levels, which can be reached by price (price range levels). Daily range is useful for intraday traders. Weekly & Monthly ranges are for Swing and Long term traders. Indicator is excellent to plan your Take Profit targets or arrange Stop Losses. Click here to see high quality Trading Robots and Indicators! It is o
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DMITRII GRIDASOV
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DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
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DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
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DMITRII GRIDASOV
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Dynamic Oscillator Pro mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
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MACD Higher Time Frame ml
DMITRII GRIDASOV
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Bollinger Bands Speed Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicators
Unique trend Crypto_Forex Indicator "Bollinger Bands Speed Pro" for MT4, No Repaint. - The calculation of this indicator is based on equations from physics.   - Speed is the 1st derivative of standard Bollinger Bands. - Bollinger Bands Speed Pro indicator shows how fast BB middle line and BB borders change their directions. - By default: Blue line is the speed of BB middle line, Red line - speed of bottom border, Green one - speed of top border. - It is recommended to use BB Speed Pro in trend
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