HTF Moving Average MT5 rq
- Indicators
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- Version: 5.21
- Activations: 10
Crypto_Forex Indicator HTF MOVING AVERAGE for MT5.
- - Upgrade your trading methods with the professional HTF MA Indicator for MT5. HTF means - Higher Time Frame.
- - This indicator is excellent for Trend Traders with Price Action entries.
- - HTF MA Indicator allows you to attach Moving Average from Higher time frame to your current chart in order to follow the main trend direction.
- - Indicator shows the trend from higher time frame --> this is always profitable method.
- - HTF MA Indicator gives opportunity to get big profit with low risk.
How to use:
- - attach MA from D1 to H4 or H1 chart.
- - attach MA from H4 to H1, M30 or M15 chart.
- - etc. (see pictures).
This is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website.