Precision Data Extractor LWMA

Introducing the Precision Data Extractor: LWMA, an MQL5 utility crafted for traders, analysts and quants who need accurate historical data to build robust datasets. This tool lets you selectively pull historical price and indicator data— Linear Weighted Moving Average (LWMA)—from multiple applied prices, timeframes, and periods, then stores it in a CSV format, making it easy to feed into machine learning modelstrading algorithms, or in-depth market analyses. Compatible with Forex, Stocks, and Commodities, this utility is the perfect companion for those aiming to refine their strategies and insights with precision.

 

Key Features:

  • Historical Data Access: 
    • Know the earliest available date to avoid any early lookups.
  • Detailed Data Extraction Controls: 
    • Set your desired time(yyyy.MM.dd hh.mm) and bar quantity for extraction, up to 150 bars per request. (subject to increase/decrease depending on market conditions)
  • Customizable Data Selection: 
    • Tailor your dataset by selecting price data options like Open, Close, High, Low,  sentiment metrics(Can also be used as notes), Tick Volume
  • Customizable Applied Price Selection: 
    • Compare multiple Applied Prices simultaneously with the click of a checkbox.
      • "CLOSE","HIGH","LOW","MEDIAN","OPEN","TYPICAL","WEIGHTED"
  • Multiple Timeframe & Periods: 
    • Compare Multiple Timeframes and Periods alongside each of the desired Applied prices. (Current Limits - Timeframes: 10 Periods: 15[Subject to Change])
      • "PERIOD_M1","PERIOD_M2","PERIOD_M3","PERIOD_M4","PERIOD_M5","PERIOD_M6",
      • "PERIOD_M10","PERIOD_M15","PERIOD_M20","PERIOD_M30","PERIOD_H1","PERIOD_H2",
      • "PERIOD_H3","PERIOD_H4", "PERIOD_H6","PERIOD_H8","PERIOD_H12","PERIOD_D1"
  • Deeper Decimals: 
    • Adjust the decimal count for even more control over your data.
  • Versatility Across Assets: 
    • The tool supports data extraction from Forex, Stocks, and Commodities, provided historical data is accessible.
  • Dataset Durability Check:  
    • If you happen to change the settings and don't change your file name, the system will ask you if you would like to change it or if you would let to system add an extension to the end.
  • Quick Save: 
    • Once you've submitted into a file, you can select the quick save function to avoid the constant popup asking approval to save.
  • Pick Up from where you left off: 
    • If your file name and settings are the same, you can continue building your datasets whenever you'd like. 
  • LWMA Application for Analysis: 
    • Particularly useful for traders who need to prioritize the most recent price movements while still considering a broader data set. 
    • The Precision Data Extractor: LWMA enables you to leverage LWMA's unique weighting approach, which can highlight short-term trends and potential price shifts with enhanced sensitivity.

 

Ideal for Multiple Users: From machine learning novices to industry experts, the Precision Data Extractor: LWMA helps you create datasets tailored to a broad range of applications, whether you're building predictive models, fine-tuning trading algorithms, or conducting comprehensive market analysis.

Collaboration Opportunity: I welcome collaborations for custom indicator integrations. If you’re interested in adding specific indicators to enhance your datasets, I offer flexible pricing and a collaborative approach to bringing your ideas to life.

Pricing Notice: Prices are subject to change based on market demand. The Precision Data Extractor: LWMA provides unparalleled insight and flexibility for traders seeking to elevate their data analysis capabilities.


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Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
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Signal TradingView to MT5 Pro  Instant professional execution between TradingView and MetaTrader 5 Automate your trading strategy with the most robust communication bridge between TradingView alerts and real execution in MT5. Designed for traders who demand speed, flexibility, and impeccable risk management, this Expert Advisor transforms any alert message into a precise market or limit order.   Install and TEST the TRIAL version HERE STRENGTHS AND ADVANTAGES Universal Parsing Engine (Propriet
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Boris Sedov
4.61 (18)
Utilities
Seconds Chart is a unique tool for creating second-based charts in MetaTrader 5 . With Seconds Chart , you can construct charts with timeframes set in seconds, providing unparalleled flexibility and precision in analysis that is unavailable with standard minute or hourly charts. For example, the S15 timeframe indicates a chart with candles lasting 15 seconds. You can use any indicators and Expert Advisors that support custom symbols. Working with them is just as convenient as on standard charts.
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.23 (30)
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DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
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Kalinskie Gilliam
5 (7)
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Anchor: The EA Manager Your EAs manage their own trades. Anchor manages the account around them. Anchor gives you one place to control your EAs, manage risk and decide when trading is allowed. Any EA, any vendor, any broker or symbol. No source-code changes required. The Problem Most EAs only know what they are doing. They cannot see when another EA is already trading, when several EAs open and are stacking risk or when the account has reached your loss limit. Even using just one EA, it may not
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Dilwyn Tng
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Utilities
Working Demo Download Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade copier and a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with a blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders,
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VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — professional trading control center for MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a premium chart-based trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 5 . It is designed for traders who want faster execution, clearer position control, structured trade management, visual level planning and a professional workflow directly from the chart. This is not only a BUY / SELL panel. PRO SE combines manual trading, pending orders, position management, partial exits, b
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Ho Tuan Thang
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Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
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