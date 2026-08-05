Piramide Percentual

HJF TRADING SYSTEMS (WIN-B3)

HJF Piramide Percentual

Pyramid Grid with Percentage Daily Target — Strategy Guide

Overview

HJF Piramide Percentual is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that combines a trend filter based on moving-average alignment, a pyramid reinforcement grid (volume increasing at each reinforcement) and a daily result target calculated as a percentage of the account balance — a target that becomes easier to reach as the day progresses.

Recommended chart: M5 (5 minutes). All default parameters were calibrated for this timeframe.

How the Strategy Operates

Entry filter

The robot only considers an entry when five simple moving averages of price (periods 1, 5, 9, 13 and 21) are all aligned in the same direction, the distance between the fastest and the slowest exceeds the configured minimum (ManterTendencia), the 7-period Money Flow Index confirms the same side as the 14-period MFI, and Momentum(25) indicates a minimum strength of movement. It only enters within the configured time window (Time_Start–Time_End), respecting a minimum interval (Delay) since the last trade.

Dynamic entry volume

The initial entry volume (Vo) starts from InitialVolume and may be increased with extra contracts as the account balance grows (from 9 a.m.) and according to specific ranges of the Momentum indicator, when the Vol parameter is configured.

Pyramid reinforcement grid

When the initial position is opened, the robot schedules up to 5 reinforcement levels, spaced by multiples of Step points against the position. The volume of each level grows geometrically: Multiplicador raised to the level, times InitialVolume. Each reinforcement recalculates the average price of the position and realigns the target (TP) of all legs to the same level.

Target, Stop and Trailing Stop

SL and TP are applied in points on the initial entry. An optional trailing stop (TSDistance/TSGain) follows price once the position reaches the configured activation distance, progressively locking in more profit as price advances in favor.

Percentage daily target with progressive reduction

The porcentagem_diaria parameter defines the daily gain target as a percentage of the account balance (e.g., 0.02 = 2%). This target is recalculated during the day: early in the session (until 9 a.m.) it uses the full percentage; after 12 p.m. the target is halved; after 1 p.m. it drops to one third of the original value. In practice, the robot becomes progressively more willing to consider the day "complete" with a smaller result as the hour advances. The maximum daily loss follows a similar logic, also calculated as a percentage of the balance.

Time-based close

At the time configured in Time_Close, the robot cancels pending orders and closes all positions, regardless of the result.

Tick vs. Bar mode

ModoTick defines whether the entry-signal check runs on every tick or only on candle close (when there is no position or pending order). Grid management, trailing and financial limits keep running on every tick in both modes, as soon as there is an open position.

Risks — Required Reading

      This is a grid strategy with GEOMETRIC volume growth: with the default parameters (Multiplicador 4.0, 5 levels), each reinforcement's volume is 4 times larger than the previous one — the 5th level reaches more than a thousand times the initial entry volume. It is significantly more aggressive than a grid with controlled growth; adjust Multiplicador and the number of levels very carefully according to the available capital before trading on a live account.

      The daily financial limit (max loss/gain) is checked before opening a NEW initial position and after each grid reinforcement already sent — that is, it closes everything as soon as it detects the breach, but it does not prevent a single reinforcement from being sent in the same cycle in which the limit is just reached.

      There is no stop-loss per individual reinforcement — the configured SL applies to the initial position; grid reinforcements inherit the existing SL, so the effective risk per operation grows along with the accumulated volume.

      Backtest or demo account results do not guarantee similar results on a live account.

Recommendations

      Test on a demo account for a representative period before trading live, paying special attention to the grid's behavior on days with a strong trend against the position.

      Reduce Multiplicador and/or the number of reinforcement levels if the available capital cannot absorb the worst case (5 full levels).

      Adjust porcentagem_diaria, Finance_MaxLossIn and the other financial limits to your risk profile.

      Monitor grid exposure through the robot's panel (Classic or Pro).

Requirements

      M5 chart (recommended) — all default parameters (Step, TP, SL, ManterTendencia, time windows) were calibrated for the 5-minute timeframe. Running on another period changes the strategy's actual behavior — readjust the parameters carefully if you opt for a different timeframe.

      Hedge or Netting account — the aggregated position logic (TemPosicao) works on both account types — always validate on a demo account with your broker before trading live.

      Native indicators — uses only the standard MetaTrader 5 Moving Average, MFI and Momentum — does not depend on external custom indicators.

Parameters

Visual Panel

      TipoPainel — Classic or Pro.

      PainelX / PainelY — panel position on screen.

      AtalhosTeclado — keyboard shortcuts for the Pro panel.

Operation Mode

      ModoTick — BARRA (entry signal only on candle close) or TICK (every tick).

Strategy

      Magic — unique identifier for the robot's orders.

      ManterTendencia — minimum distance between the fastest and slowest MA for the trend to be considered valid.

      Vol — extra-volume trigger by Momentum range (0 disables this adjustment).

      Delay — minimum interval, in seconds, between the end of a trade and the next entry.

      InitialVolume — initial entry volume (and base for the reinforcement calculation).

      Multiplicador (default 4.0) — grid volume growth factor at each reinforcement level.

      Calculos — POINTS or PIPS — unit used in Step/TP/SL.

      Step — distance between grid reinforcement levels.

      TP / SL — target and stop of the position, in the unit defined by Calculos.

Trailing Stop

      TSDistance — profit distance to activate the trailing.

      TSGain — profit locked in on the first trailing trigger.

Financial Targets

      Finance_MaxLossIn — maximum loss in absolute value before blocking new entries.

      porcentagem_diaria — daily gain/loss target as a percentage of the balance (e.g., 0.02 = 2%).

      Finance_MaxOperations / ...Gain / ...Loss — optional limits by number of trades in the day (0 = disabled).

      FechaOperacao — parameter reserved for additional conditional closing.

Schedule

      Time_Start / Time_End — window in which new entries are allowed.

      Time_Close — time of the forced close of everything.

System

      Slippage — maximum price deviation tolerated on execution.

      Debug — reserved for additional logs.

Disclaimer

This material is provided for informational purposes, describing the technical operation of the strategy. It does not constitute investment advice or a promise of profitability. Trading in financial markets, especially grid strategies with geometric volume growth such as this one, involves real and potentially high risk of capital loss, which in adverse scenarios can significantly exceed the capital initially allocated. Backtest or demo account results do not guarantee similar results on a live account. The user is solely responsible for parameter configuration — especially Multiplicador and the number of reinforcement levels — for the decision to run this strategy, and for any financial outcome resulting from its use.


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