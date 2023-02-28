Order Block Detector
- Indicators
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Cao Minh QuangWelcome to my profile. I am a developer MQL4 and MQL5.
Telegram: https://t.me/storevan
Thanks and regards!
- Version: 2.2
- Updated: 14 February 2025
- Activations: 10
Automatically detect bullish or bearish order blocks to optimize your trade entries with our powerful indicator.
- Ideal for traders following ICT (The Inner Circle Trader).
- Works with any asset type, including cryptocurrencies, stocks, and forex.
- Displays order blocks on multiple timeframes, from M2 to W1.
- Alerts you when an order block is detected, migrated, or a higher timeframe order block is created/migrated.
- Perfect for both scalping and swing trading.
- Enhanced by strong VSA (Volume Spread Analysis).
Please note that our indicator provides fast and accurate order block detection without any repainting.
Great indicator with ability to send push notification to mobiles and it gives precisely order blocks in market. The owner is very responsive to queries and has best after sell services