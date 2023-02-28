Order Block Detector

5

Automatically detect bullish or bearish order blocks to optimize your trade entries with our powerful indicator.

  • Ideal for traders following ICT (The Inner Circle Trader).
  • Works with any asset type, including cryptocurrencies, stocks, and forex.
  • Displays order blocks on multiple timeframes, from M2 to W1.
  • Alerts you when an order block is detected, migrated, or a higher timeframe order block is created/migrated.
  • Perfect for both scalping and swing trading.
  • Enhanced by strong VSA (Volume Spread Analysis).

Please note that our indicator provides fast and accurate order block detection without any repainting.

Reviews 2
Habibu Asini Shabani
748
Habibu Asini Shabani 2024.07.16 11:15 
 

Great indicator with ability to send push notification to mobiles and it gives precisely order blocks in market. The owner is very responsive to queries and has best after sell services

mr.robs
24
mr.robs 2023.04.09 23:24 
 

Great indicator, but I would like to disable displaying "OB" + price on HTFs

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The Trend Line PRO indicator is an independent trading strategy. It shows the trend change, the entry point to the transaction, as well as automatically calculates three levels of Take Profit and Stop Loss protection. Trend Line PRO is perfect for all Meta Trader symbols: currencies, metals, cryptocurrencies, stocks and indices. The indicator is used in trading on real accounts, which confirms the reliability of the strategy. Robots using   Trend Line PRO   and real Signals can be found here: 
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Habibu Asini Shabani
748
Habibu Asini Shabani 2024.07.16 11:15 
 

Great indicator with ability to send push notification to mobiles and it gives precisely order blocks in market. The owner is very responsive to queries and has best after sell services

Cao Minh Quang
99098
Reply from developer Cao Minh Quang 2024.07.16 17:22
I really appreciate the information you provided! Thank you so much!
mr.robs
24
mr.robs 2023.04.09 23:24 
 

Great indicator, but I would like to disable displaying "OB" + price on HTFs

Cao Minh Quang
99098
Reply from developer Cao Minh Quang 2023.04.10 04:48
Thank you. Just set Daily Bias Line = False to hide it.
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