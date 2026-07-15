Adhera II

  • Experts
  • Putu Hery Siswanto
    Putu Hery Siswanto

    Putu Hery Siswanto

    • Founder & Algorithmic Trading Product Owner at  Dua Putra International Foreign Exchange
    • Indonesia
    • 734
    Hello, I am Putu Hery Siswanto, Founder of Dua Putra Foreign Exchange and Product Owner of algorithmic trading systems for MetaTrader 5.
  • Version: 1.7
  • Updated: 15 July 2026

ADHERA II

ADHERA II is a free MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed primarily for Gold trading using a structured ALPHA + HERO bounded recovery system.

The EA begins each trading cycle with one initial position called ALPHA. If the market moves against ALPHA, the HERO system may add recovery positions sequentially at predefined price distances. Recovery positions are not opened simultaneously.

ADHERA II is a complete free product. It is not a demo, trial or intentionally restricted edition.

Trading approach

ALPHA can open BUY or SELL positions according to the internal entry conditions.

When ALPHA moves directly into profit, it can close at its configured Take Profit. When HERO recovery becomes active, the EA manages the combined positions as one basket using the calculated average entry price and the selected basket-closing target.

The recovery structure is limited to a maximum of seven total positions, including ALPHA. The maximum HERO recovery boundary is 65 Gold points.

Main features

  • ALPHA entry system for BUY and SELL
  • Sequential HERO recovery structure
  • Maximum seven total positions
  • Bounded 65 Gold-point recovery range
  • Automatic basket break-even calculation
  • Optional basket profit target in account currency
  • Spread, margin and trading-condition protection
  • Redline, Friday and daily-target controls
  • Restart and reattachment recovery
  • Manage Only mode and operational dashboard

The EA also checks available margin, broker volume requirements and order conditions before attempting execution.

Recommended setup

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Instrument: XAUUSD or broker suffix equivalent
  • Timeframe: M5
  • Suggested initial lot: 0.01
  • Account requirement: adequate free margin and conservative exposure
  • Initial testing: Strategy Tester and demo account

The EA does not impose a hard symbol, timeframe or broker-suffix restriction. However, its primary design and testing environment is Gold on M5.

Trading conditions differ between brokers. Check the contract size, leverage, minimum volume, spread, stop level and margin requirements before live use.

Important risk warning

ADHERA II uses averaging and increasing position volume during HERO recovery.

This method can create substantial floating drawdown and margin exposure when Gold moves strongly in one direction. A bounded recovery structure limits the number and distance of recovery positions, but it does not remove market risk or guarantee that a basket will recover.

Use conservative lot sizes and maintain sufficient free margin. Test the EA carefully before using real funds.

Past performance does not guarantee future results. Profit, recovery and protection from loss are not guaranteed.


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Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
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Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
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4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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