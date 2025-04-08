TradingSessionPipsVisualizer MT5

Before diving into the features of this indicator, please remember to rate this product, leave a comment to share your experience, and subscribe to my page to stay informed about the latest updates and new tools. Your support is invaluable and helps me constantly improve my creations!

Description:

TradingSessionPipsVisualizer - The Professional Tool for Mastering Trading Sessions

Visualize Forex sessions at a glance and optimize your trading timing!

The TradingSessionPipsVisualizer is a premium indicator for MetaTrader 5 that highlights the main trading sessions (London, New York, Asia, Sydney, Frankfurt) directly on your chart. Developed for demanding traders, it allows you to:

Instantly identify periods of high activity (session overlaps)

Analyze real-time volatility (pip range displayed)

Adapt your strategies (scalping, day trading, swing) to optimal hours

Customize the display to match your trading style

Key Features

Intuitive Visualization

Colored zones for each session (customizable colors)

Highs/Lows and pip range clearly displayed

Clear legends (optional) for immediate readability

Advanced Customization

Select sessions to display (London, NY, Asia, etc.)

Border styles (thickness, pattern, fill)

Timezone management (precise adjustment in HH:MM)

Essential Data for Traders

Volatility comparison between sessions

Multi-day periods (configurable)

Compatibility with all instruments (Forex, indices, crypto)

Who is this indicator for?

Day traders wanting to trade during the most liquid hours

Scalpers taking advantage of London/NY overlaps

Swing traders avoiding low volatility periods

Beginners understanding the impact of sessions on the market

Practical Applications

London Open : Anticipate moves at the start of the European session

NY-London Overlap : Target the most volatile period of the day

Asian Session : Spot consolidations for swing trading

Post-session analysis: Evaluate the relative performance of each time zone

Technical & Compatibility