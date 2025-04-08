TradingSessionPipsVisualizer MT5
- Indicators
- Komi Eyram F Kahoho
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
Before diving into the features of this indicator, please remember to rate this product, leave a comment to share your experience, and subscribe to my page to stay informed about the latest updates and new tools. Your support is invaluable and helps me constantly improve my creations!
Description:
TradingSessionPipsVisualizer - The Professional Tool for Mastering Trading Sessions
Visualize Forex sessions at a glance and optimize your trading timing!
The TradingSessionPipsVisualizer is a premium indicator for MetaTrader 5 that highlights the main trading sessions (London, New York, Asia, Sydney, Frankfurt) directly on your chart. Developed for demanding traders, it allows you to:
-
Instantly identify periods of high activity (session overlaps)
-
Analyze real-time volatility (pip range displayed)
-
Adapt your strategies (scalping, day trading, swing) to optimal hours
-
Customize the display to match your trading style
Key Features
Intuitive Visualization
-
Colored zones for each session (customizable colors)
-
Highs/Lows and pip range clearly displayed
-
Clear legends (optional) for immediate readability
Advanced Customization
-
Select sessions to display (London, NY, Asia, etc.)
-
Border styles (thickness, pattern, fill)
-
Timezone management (precise adjustment in HH:MM)
Essential Data for Traders
-
Volatility comparison between sessions
-
Multi-day periods (configurable)
-
Compatibility with all instruments (Forex, indices, crypto)
Who is this indicator for?
-
Day traders wanting to trade during the most liquid hours
-
Scalpers taking advantage of London/NY overlaps
-
Swing traders avoiding low volatility periods
-
Beginners understanding the impact of sessions on the market
Practical Applications
-
London Open: Anticipate moves at the start of the European session
-
NY-London Overlap: Target the most volatile period of the day
-
Asian Session: Spot consolidations for swing trading
-
Post-session analysis: Evaluate the relative performance of each time zone
Technical & Compatibility
-
Platform: MetaTrader 5
-
Instruments: All Forex pairs, indices, cryptocurrencies
-
Customization: Full settings accessible with one click