Prop Trading News Guard

NewsShield PRO — Your Personal Economic News Guard for Prop Trading Accounts

NewsShield PRO is a professional, fully draggable on-chart dashboard that watches the economic calendar for you and tells you — in real time, at a glance — exactly when you are allowed to trade and when you are not. Built specifically with prop firm trading rules in mind, it protects your funded account from the single most common and most avoidable rule violation: taking a trade too close to a high-impact news release.

Most prop trading firms disqualify a trader or void a payout the moment a trade is opened (or still open) within a defined window around a Medium or High impact economic event. Missing this by even a few seconds can cost you an entire funded account. NewsShield PRO removes the guesswork by putting a live, color-coded countdown directly on your chart.

Key Features

Freely movable dashboard — drag the panel anywhere on your chart with the mouse; its position is remembered while the indicator is running.

— drag the panel anywhere on your chart with the mouse; its position is remembered while the indicator is running. Fully adjustable restriction window — set the "minutes before" and "minutes after" a news event separately (e.g. 2 minutes before, 10 minutes after), matching the exact rules of your prop firm.

— set the "minutes before" and "minutes after" a news event separately (e.g. 2 minutes before, 10 minutes after), matching the exact rules of your prop firm. Live countdown for every upcoming event — hours:minutes:seconds, updated every second.

— hours:minutes:seconds, updated every second. Automatic visual warning system : The whole panel border turns red the instant any trade restriction becomes active. A clear "TRADING FORBIDDEN" / "TRADING ALLOWED" banner is always visible at the top of the panel. The affected row in the news list is highlighted so you know exactly which event is causing the restriction.

: At-a-glance status cards showing: current time, the next High Impact event with its own countdown, whether the forbidden zone is currently active, and how many relevant news events are scheduled today.

showing: current time, the next High Impact event with its own countdown, whether the forbidden zone is currently active, and how many relevant news events are scheduled today. Medium & High impact filtering — Low impact news is filtered out automatically so your panel only shows the events that actually matter for trading restrictions.

— Low impact news is filtered out automatically so your panel only shows the events that actually matter for trading restrictions. Currency tag per event so you instantly see which markets/symbols are affected.

so you instantly see which markets/symbols are affected. Full UI scaling — one input lets you shrink or enlarge the entire dashboard (e.g. 80% for a compact view, 150% for a large, easy-to-read panel on high-resolution monitors) without breaking the layout.

— one input lets you shrink or enlarge the entire dashboard (e.g. 80% for a compact view, 150% for a large, easy-to-read panel on high-resolution monitors) without breaking the layout. Zero external dependencies — uses MetaTrader 5's built-in Economic Calendar. No third-party news feed, no API key, no subscription required beyond the indicator itself.

— uses MetaTrader 5's built-in Economic Calendar. No third-party news feed, no API key, no subscription required beyond the indicator itself. Lightweight and efficient — calendar data is cached and refreshed once per minute; only the countdown display updates every second, so the indicator has minimal impact on terminal performance.

Why You Need This

Manually checking an economic calendar website, doing mental math for time zones, and remembering to close positions in time is error-prone — especially during fast-moving sessions or when you're focused on price action. NewsShield PRO turns this into a passive, always-on safety net:

No more manually cross-checking calendar websites while trading.

No more accidentally opening a trade seconds before Non-Farm Payrolls, CPI, FOMC, or Interest Rate Decisions.

A single glance tells you: can I trade right now, or not?

Input Parameters

Parameter Description Default Minutes Before How many minutes before a Medium/High impact event trading is marked as forbidden 5 Minutes After How many minutes after a Medium/High impact event trading remains marked as forbidden 5 Lookahead Hours How many hours into the future the panel scans for upcoming news 24 Scale (%) Overall size of the dashboard — scale the entire UI up or down 100 Start X / Start Y Initial screen position of the panel (can be freely dragged afterwards) 20 / 20

How It Works

Attach NewsShield PRO to any chart, on any symbol, on any timeframe — the restriction logic is symbol- and timeframe-independent since it works off wall-clock time and the calendar. The panel automatically pulls Medium and High impact events from the MetaTrader 5 Economic Calendar. As soon as the current time enters your configured "Minutes Before" window ahead of an event, the panel switches to its red "TRADING FORBIDDEN" state. The warning stays active until "Minutes After" has fully elapsed past the event time — even if the event itself has already happened. Drag the panel to any position on your chart that suits your layout, and resize the whole dashboard using the scale input to match your screen and preference.

Compatibility

Platform: MetaTrader 5 only

Works on any symbol and any timeframe

Chart-window indicator — does not require its own separate subwindow

Compatible with any broker that provides the standard MetaTrader 5 Economic Calendar

Important Notes

Economic calendar data (event times, importance ratings, and revisions) is supplied by the MetaTrader 5 terminal itself. Its accuracy and availability depend on your broker's calendar feed and cannot be guaranteed by this indicator. Always verify critical trading restriction rules directly with your prop trading firm. This product is a visual aid to support your own trading discipline and risk management — it does not place, close, or block trades automatically, and it does not constitute financial advice.

Support

Have a feature request, a question about the settings, or found something that doesn't look right on your setup? Feel free to reach out via the comments section or private message — feedback directly shapes future updates.