Prop Trading News Guard

  • Utilities
  • Heiko Manfred Priebusch
    Heiko Manfred Priebusch

    Heiko Manfred Priebusch

    Hello and welcome! I’m glad you’re here.
    Behind my programs is not an anonymous software developer, but someone who knows exactly what it feels like to sit in front of the charts, searching for that next well-founded, informed decision.
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 10

NewsShield PRO — Your Personal Economic News Guard for Prop Trading Accounts

NewsShield PRO is a professional, fully draggable on-chart dashboard that watches the economic calendar for you and tells you — in real time, at a glance — exactly when you are allowed to trade and when you are not. Built specifically with prop firm trading rules in mind, it protects your funded account from the single most common and most avoidable rule violation: taking a trade too close to a high-impact news release.

Most prop trading firms disqualify a trader or void a payout the moment a trade is opened (or still open) within a defined window around a Medium or High impact economic event. Missing this by even a few seconds can cost you an entire funded account. NewsShield PRO removes the guesswork by putting a live, color-coded countdown directly on your chart.

Key Features

  • Freely movable dashboard — drag the panel anywhere on your chart with the mouse; its position is remembered while the indicator is running.
  • Fully adjustable restriction window — set the "minutes before" and "minutes after" a news event separately (e.g. 2 minutes before, 10 minutes after), matching the exact rules of your prop firm.
  • Live countdown for every upcoming event — hours:minutes:seconds, updated every second.
  • Automatic visual warning system:
    • The whole panel border turns red the instant any trade restriction becomes active.
    • A clear "TRADING FORBIDDEN" / "TRADING ALLOWED" banner is always visible at the top of the panel.
    • The affected row in the news list is highlighted so you know exactly which event is causing the restriction.
  • At-a-glance status cards showing: current time, the next High Impact event with its own countdown, whether the forbidden zone is currently active, and how many relevant news events are scheduled today.
  • Medium & High impact filtering — Low impact news is filtered out automatically so your panel only shows the events that actually matter for trading restrictions.
  • Currency tag per event so you instantly see which markets/symbols are affected.
  • Full UI scaling — one input lets you shrink or enlarge the entire dashboard (e.g. 80% for a compact view, 150% for a large, easy-to-read panel on high-resolution monitors) without breaking the layout.
  • Zero external dependencies — uses MetaTrader 5's built-in Economic Calendar. No third-party news feed, no API key, no subscription required beyond the indicator itself.
  • Lightweight and efficient — calendar data is cached and refreshed once per minute; only the countdown display updates every second, so the indicator has minimal impact on terminal performance.

Why You Need This

Manually checking an economic calendar website, doing mental math for time zones, and remembering to close positions in time is error-prone — especially during fast-moving sessions or when you're focused on price action. NewsShield PRO turns this into a passive, always-on safety net:

  • No more manually cross-checking calendar websites while trading.
  • No more accidentally opening a trade seconds before Non-Farm Payrolls, CPI, FOMC, or Interest Rate Decisions.
  • A single glance tells you: can I trade right now, or not?

Input Parameters

Parameter Description Default
Minutes Before How many minutes before a Medium/High impact event trading is marked as forbidden 5
Minutes After How many minutes after a Medium/High impact event trading remains marked as forbidden 5
Lookahead Hours How many hours into the future the panel scans for upcoming news 24
Scale (%) Overall size of the dashboard — scale the entire UI up or down 100
Start X / Start Y Initial screen position of the panel (can be freely dragged afterwards) 20 / 20

How It Works

  1. Attach NewsShield PRO to any chart, on any symbol, on any timeframe — the restriction logic is symbol- and timeframe-independent since it works off wall-clock time and the calendar.
  2. The panel automatically pulls Medium and High impact events from the MetaTrader 5 Economic Calendar.
  3. As soon as the current time enters your configured "Minutes Before" window ahead of an event, the panel switches to its red "TRADING FORBIDDEN" state.
  4. The warning stays active until "Minutes After" has fully elapsed past the event time — even if the event itself has already happened.
  5. Drag the panel to any position on your chart that suits your layout, and resize the whole dashboard using the scale input to match your screen and preference.

Compatibility

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5 only
  • Works on any symbol and any timeframe
  • Chart-window indicator — does not require its own separate subwindow
  • Compatible with any broker that provides the standard MetaTrader 5 Economic Calendar

Important Notes

Economic calendar data (event times, importance ratings, and revisions) is supplied by the MetaTrader 5 terminal itself. Its accuracy and availability depend on your broker's calendar feed and cannot be guaranteed by this indicator. Always verify critical trading restriction rules directly with your prop trading firm. This product is a visual aid to support your own trading discipline and risk management — it does not place, close, or block trades automatically, and it does not constitute financial advice.

Support

Have a feature request, a question about the settings, or found something that doesn't look right on your setup? Feel free to reach out via the comments section or private message — feedback directly shapes future updates.

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YuClusters
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Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
EA Auditor
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EA Auditor is an independent analysis tool for traders evaluating Expert Advisors and trading signals on MetaTrader 5. It audits backtest reports, reviews posted developer signals, and cross-verifies the two against each other to help traders assess strategies before committing capital. The MQL5 market offers a wide range of Expert Advisors from many developers, with varying approaches, quality, and transparency. EA Auditor provides a consistent, data-driven framework for reviewing them, answer
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
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Trading Panel for MetaTrader 5 — professional one-click trading from chart and keyboard A powerful trading panel for active manual trading, designed to open, manage, and close trades far faster and more efficiently than the standard MetaTrader interface. This panel is built for traders who want full control over positions, pending orders, profit management, and trading execution inside one professional workspace. This is not just another utility. It is a complete trading cockpit for MetaTrader
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The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
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Equity Protect Pro: Your Comprehensive Account Protection Expert for Worry-Free Trading If you're looking for features like account protection, equity protection, portfolio protection, multi-strategy protection, profit protection, profit harvesting, trading security, risk control programs, automatic risk control, automatic liquidation, conditional liquidation, scheduled liquidation, dynamic liquidation, trailing stop loss, one-click close, one-click liquidation, and one-click restore, Equity P
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The one EA every MetaTrader trader should be running, but isn't. Most accounts don't blow up because the strategy was wrong. They blow up because, in a bad moment, a trader let a loss run, doubled down, held trades into the weekend, gave back a winning week, or forgot the daily prop-firm limit by one bad click. KT Equity Protector is the automated guardian that won't let that happen. Install it on one chart. Set your rules once in a guided, plain-English wizard: daily loss, max drawdown, profit
Order flow footprint chart
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Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
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Working Demo Download Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade copier and a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with a blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders,
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DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
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Telegram To MT5 — Signal Copier Turn the trading calls from your Telegram channels into real MT5 orders — automatically, on as many accounts as you like, with risk and rules fully under your control. Telegram To MT5 connects the VIP / signal channels you already follow on Telegram to your MetaTrader 5 terminal. A free companion desktop app reads the messages (even from channels that block bots), and this Expert Advisor executes them on your account — applying your own risk settings, symbol mappi
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