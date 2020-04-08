Stochastic Speed mg

Crypto_Forex Indicator "Stochastic Speed" for MT4 - great predictive tool, No Repaint.





- The calculation of this indicator is based on equations from physics.

- Stochastic Speed is the 1st derivative of Stochastic itself.

- It is recommended to use Stochastic Speed indicator for Scalping momentum trading strategies to catch momentum main wave after correction (see pictures).

- If Stochastic Speed is above 0 - this is positive speed: price momentum goes up.

- If Stochastic Speed is below 0 - this is negative speed: price momentum goes down.

- Stochastic Speed indicator shows how fast Stochastic itself changes its direction - it is very sensitive.

- Indicator has built-in Mobile and PC alerts.





This is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website.