Stochastic Speed mg
- Indicators
- DMITRII GRIDASOV
- Version: 2.1
- Activations: 10
Crypto_Forex Indicator "Stochastic Speed" for MT4 - great predictive tool, No Repaint.
- The calculation of this indicator is based on equations from physics.
- Stochastic Speed is the 1st derivative of Stochastic itself.
- It is recommended to use Stochastic Speed indicator for Scalping momentum trading strategies to catch momentum main wave after correction (see pictures).
- If Stochastic Speed is above 0 - this is positive speed: price momentum goes up.
- If Stochastic Speed is below 0 - this is negative speed: price momentum goes down.
- Stochastic Speed indicator shows how fast Stochastic itself changes its direction - it is very sensitive.
- Indicator has built-in Mobile and PC alerts.
This is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website.