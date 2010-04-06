Morning Star pattern MT5 r
- Indicators
- DMITRII GRIDASOV
- Version: 5.19
- Activations: 10
Crypto_Forex Indicator "Morning Star pattern" for MT5. No repaint, No delay.
- Indicator "Morning Star pattern" is a very powerful tool for Price Action trading - great for Up-trending markets.
- Indicator detects bullish Morning Star patterns on chart: Blue arrow signal on chart (see pictures).
- With PC and Mobile alerts.
- Also its brother - bearish "Evening Star pattern" indicator is available (follow the link below).
- Indicator "Morning Star pattern" is excellent to combine with Support/Resistance Levels.
This is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website.