Gold Buster Sensitive

Gold Buster: Intelligent Expansion in the XAU/USD Market

Gold Buster is a next-generation expert system built on the synergy of neural network architectures and predictive analytics. The algorithm is designed for autonomous exploitation of gold volatility, providing institutional-grade data processing and eliminating cognitive biases in trading.

This bot utilizes a technology distinct from my previous products, allowing you to customize both the quantity and the quality of trades.

Pricing Policy

I maintain a low-price policy for my products to ensure they are accessible to everyone. Therefore, the bots are initially priced at a minimum of $50. However, the number of copies at this price is limited to 50, after which the price will increase to $150, and will continue to rise every 50 copies. This is necessary to preserve the algorithm's effectiveness by ensuring market saturation remains low. I do not manipulate prices; I rely on the feedback and requests of real buyers.

Please support my development with positive reviews, as I strive to deliver the best results for you.

Technological Dominants:

Adaptive AI Engine: Continuous strategy calibration based on current market liquidity through machine learning mechanisms.

Neural Network Filtering: Identification of hidden patterns and non-linear correlations inaccessible to classical technical analysis.

Execution Speed: Instant derivation of trading signals and precision order execution to minimize slippage.

Risk Management: Rejection of toxic methods (Martingale, Grids) in favor of fixed Stop Losses and positive mathematical expectation.

Key Configuration Parameters:

Signals Sensitivity [0.1 – 0.9]: A critical parameter defining the system's sensitivity threshold to market triggers.

Low values (near 0.1): Maximum trade frequency with reduced signal selectivity.

High values (near 0.9): High conversion and entry precision with a reduced total number of transactions.

Recommended value: 0.6 — The optimal balance between signal frequency and quality.

Timeframe Versatility: The system is highly adaptive and validated for operation on any time interval from 1 minute (M1) to 1 hour (H1).

Strategic Foundation:

Gold Buster specializes in identifying high-probability entry points for Buy positions, utilizing a conservative approach to capital management. The intuitive interface masks a complex mathematical model, allowing you to delegate routine monitoring to high-performance AI.

Technical Summary:

Instrument: XAU/USD (Gold).

XAU/USD (Gold). Account Mode: Hedging.

Hedging. Functionality: Progressive/Fixed lot, Max spread control, dynamic Stop Loss and Take Profit.

Risk Warning: Algorithmic trading involves market risks. Preliminary testing on demo accounts is highly recommended.