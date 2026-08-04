Advanced Trend Following & Dynamic Profit Position Scaling System for MetaTrader 5

Executive Overview

BROKK INTRADAY 1.0

Brokk Intraday 1.0 is an automated intraday trading solution engineered for precision execution on MetaTrader 5. Built around advanced Moving Average trend detection and ATR volatility scaling, the algorithm captures momentum shifts while incorporating a dynamic position-scaling framework to build upon winning trades safely.

Unlike high-risk averaging strategies, Brokk Intraday 1.0 scales into positions only when the initial trade is already in profit and backed by a locked-in Break-Even. Combined with strict session exit rules, daily trading limits, and adaptive Stop Loss models (ATR/Fixed Points), the EA preserves account equity while maximizing strong trend movements.

Whether you are targeting Prop Firm challenge requirements or scaling personal live capital, this Expert Advisor delivers automated execution, real-time visual HUD analytics, and multi-asset versatility.

***Default settings are optimized for XAUUSD Minimum Deposit for default settings for XAUUSD $1000/ €1000 . After purchase, leave a comment to receive the complete user manual along with set files for additional instruments

SELLER PAGE HERE After purchase, send a message to unlock your chance to get Institutional SMC for free



IMPORTANT: How to Enable On-Chart Dashboard & Visuals

To ensure the custom chart color scheme (Ivory/PapayaWhip bull candles, Goldenrod/PaleGoldenrod bear candles) and the real-time BROKK ALGO HUD status panel are displayed correctly on your chart and during backtests, verify the following setting in the EA Inputs:

InpShowVisuals -> Set to true (Enables custom visual chart styling, indicator colors, and live HUD metrics during backtesting and live trading).





Technical Specifications

Feature Parameter Specification / Capability Trading Platform MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Strategy Core Intraday Trend Following (SMA), Volatility Scaling (ATR), Profit Position Addition Key Indicators Fast SMA, Slow SMA, Daily ATR Account Types Cent, Micro, Standard, ECN, Raw Spread, Hedge Minimum Deposit $1000/ €1000(Recommended: $2000+ for Risk % Lot execution) Supported Assets Bitcoin (BTCUSD), Crypto, Gold (XAUUSD), Forex Majors, Indices Optimization Fully customizable parameters for any asset class or timeframe Protection Guard Built-in daily trade limits, strict session close timer, Stop Level checks

Risk & Position Sizing Modes

Fixed Lot Mode : Standard static lot size allocation for predictable margin usage.

Risk Percentage Mode : Automatically calculates exact lot sizing based on real-time account equity and Stop Loss distance.

ATR Volatility Sizing: Dynamically adjusts position sizing to current market volatility levels using Daily ATR metrics.

Asset Versatility & Optimization Capability

Brokk Intraday 1.0 features a modular architecture. Every parameter—from SMA timing to position addition intervals—can be tested and optimized within the MT5 Strategy Tester.

Pre-configured Compatibility : Cryptocurrencies (BTCUSD, ETHUSD), Forex Majors/Minors, Gold (XAUUSD), and Equity Indices (US100, US30, GER40).

Universal Applicability: Optimization options allow traders to generate optimized setup files ( .set ) tailored to specific broker spreads and execution speeds.

Comprehensive Keywords Index

The following terms describe the underlying architecture and capabilities of this expert advisor:

Core EA Identifiers : Brokk Intraday, Brokk Intraday 1.0, Brokk Algo HUD, MT5 Expert Advisor, Automated Trading Bot, MQL5 Robot, Intraday EA, Moving Average Robot, Forex Bot, Crypto Trading Bot.

Trading Strategies : SMA Crossover, Moving Average Strategy, Daily ATR Filter, Volatility Stop Loss, Pyramiding Strategy, Scale In Profit, Break Even EA, Trend Following, Dynamic Position Scaling, Time Filter Trading, Session Exit EA.

Supported Assets : BTCUSD Trading, Bitcoin Robot, Crypto EA, XAUUSD EA, Gold Trading Robot, Forex Trading Bot, Indices EA, NASDAQ EA, US30 Bot.

Account & Execution Terms: Risk Management EA, Cent Account EA, Micro Account Robot, Prop Firm EA, Low Drawdown EA, Equity Protection, Multi-Asset Trading System.

Official Disclaimer

Trading foreign exchange, commodities, cryptocurrencies, and financial derivatives carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade or invest using automated software, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. Past performance results generated by automated systems or backtesting do not guarantee or indicate future results. You are fully responsible for managing your capital and risk parameters.