AlphaWave

5

Unlock the potential of your trading with the AlphaWave Indicator! Bring calm to your trading: The AlphaWave Indicator is designed to bring serenity to your trading experience by smoothing the chart and providing precise readability of the trend direction. Making clear trading decisions has never been easier.

Revolutionary Smoothing Technology with 10 Modes: Experience a smooth and clear chart representation with the AlphaWave Indicator. The revolutionary smoothing technology offers not just one but a total of 10 modes to elevate your trading experience. Choose the mode that best suits your trading style.

Customizability for Every Asset: The AlphaWave Indicator optimally adapts to every asset, allowing versatile application and supporting you in various markets. Unleash the potential on every trading instrument.

Custom Alarms for Uptrends and Downtrends: Enjoy the significant extra! The AlphaWave Indicator offers custom alarms for uptrends and downtrends. Never miss crucial trading moments again and trade with confidence.

Innovative Heiken-Ashi Inspiration: Inspired by Heiken-Ashi candles, the AlphaWave Indicator relies on an innovative formula. Traditional candlestick data is transformed into colored bars that indicate clear trend directions. A technological breakthrough in your trading!

Precision Entry and Exit Points: Thanks to reliable signals and precise trend indicators, the AlphaWave Indicator allows identifying optimal entry and exit points.

Continuous Support and Updates: We not only provide great software but also offer continuous support. We are always here for you if you have any questions. Choose the AlphaWave Indicator now and experience a new dimension of trading.

Recommended for use in higher timeframes.

For optimal use, you can download the template file or receive it via email. Additionally, feel free to drop me a message in English for any further assistance or inquiries. Happy trading!

Reviews 1
Detleff Böhmer
3262
Detleff Böhmer 2024.08.20 08:13 
 

Dieser Indikator hat mich sehr beeindruckt. Sehr gute Arbeit, Signale im D1 kommen punktgenau.

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Detleff Böhmer
3262
Detleff Böhmer 2024.08.20 08:13 
 

Dieser Indikator hat mich sehr beeindruckt. Sehr gute Arbeit, Signale im D1 kommen punktgenau.

Simon Draxler
5937
Reply from developer Simon Draxler 2026.02.06 20:25
Danke Detleff Böhmer, freut mich, dass der Indikator dir hilft.
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