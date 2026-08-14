FASTai is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that trades from swing highs and lows. The difference from the previous version lies not in the entry, but in what happens afterwards: A trained model evaluates each signal before an order is placed and discards about half of them.

The entry alone is hardly profitable. Only the selection turns it into a result.

Product Details Symbol XAUUSD (Gold) Timeframe H1 — mandatory Minimum capital from 1,000 USD Account type Hedging, ECN recommended Spread under 0.60 — above this the EA does not trade

Manual & Contact

Detailed manual and recommended settings: [MQL5 Blog Post]

Verified live results: [Link MQL5 signal] Here you have the opportunity to exchange ideas [DRX_CHANNEL] After purchase, a short message to me is enough — you will receive the set files, the manual, and access to the user group.





Trading Approach

The EA looks for swing highs and lows. All distances — entry, stop, target, trailing — are multiples of the ATR and thus automatically adapt to the current volatility.

Maximum of one position per direction, no averaging down, no martingale, no grid

Stop-Loss and Take-Profit are included in the order right from the start

Un-triggered orders expire after N candles

Trend filter via EMA, trading only in the direction of the higher timeframe trend

Minimum stop distance so the spread doesn't eat up the profit

No hidden risk: There is no mechanism that rides out losses by increasing position sizes.

The Filter

Before each order, the EA calculates metrics regarding the current market situation — volatility, trend strength, trend efficiency, sideways tendency, distance to the volume-weighted average, time of day, signal frequency of the last few hours. From this, a trained model estimates whether this signal is likely to succeed. If the evaluation is below the set threshold, the order is not placed.

It was trained on 3,071 logged signals from the years 2021 to 2026. As a cross-check, the same process was repeated 40 times with intentionally swapped results: Not a single one of these runs came close to the hit rate of the real model. So the filter actually detects something and doesn't just find patterns in the noise.

The filter can be turned off.

Settings

27 settings, grouped by purpose, each with plain text labels. For the beginning, the first two are sufficient:

Risk Level — Cautious (0.75%), Normal (1.5%), Aggressive (2.5%), or a custom value

— Cautious (0.75%), Normal (1.5%), Aggressive (2.5%), or a custom value Maximum Drawdown — the EA closes everything and pauses when the account reaches this drawdown

If the EA reaches this limit, the reason is displayed in plain text on the chart. At the beginning of the month, it resumes trading on its own — it does not stop permanently.

Everything else is pre-configured and does not need to be touched. The provided set file exactly matches the setting with which the figures above were measured.

Installation

Drag the Expert onto an XAUUSD chart on H1, load the set file, activate "AlgoTrading". That's all there is to it.

The AI model is embedded in the Expert. No extra files, no folders to search for, nothing to copy. It is hardcoded before delivery and therefore can neither be lost nor misplaced.

The set file belongs in MQL5\Presets\ and is selected at the bottom of the settings window via "Load".

Backtest

Symbol XAUUSD, timeframe H1

Modeling: "Every tick based on real ticks"

Load the provided set file

Period at least one year

Please do not test with "1 minute OHLC". This mode assumes that the price moves in a straight line within one minute. For a strategy with a trailing stop, this leads to results that are significantly too good and do not occur live. We measured this — the difference is substantial. Real ticks take longer but show what would have actually happened.

The testing period depends on how much tick data your broker keeps. On the first run, MT5 downloads this data, which may take a while.





Manual & Contact

Detailed manual and recommended settings: [MQL5 Blog Post]

Verified live results: [Link MQL5 signal]

Here you have the opportunity to exchange ideas [DRX_CHANNEL]

After purchase, a short message to me is enough — you will receive the set files, the manual, and access to the user group.

Notes

There can be days without a signal. This is intentional: The filter discards about half of all trades.

The results depend on the spread. With a broker that has significantly higher costs than in the measurement, they will be worse. The EA does not trade above a 0.60 spread.





Risk Warning

Trading in gold, foreign exchange, and CFDs carries significant risks and is not suitable for every investor. Past or simulated results are no guarantee for the future; losses are possible. Execution, spread, and slippage vary by broker and affect the outcome. No automated system can eliminate risk. Test the EA on a demo account before using it with real capital.