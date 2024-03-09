Basic Renko MT5

4.56

The Basic Renko indicator is a powerful tool for traders looking for a clear and concise market perspective. Our indicator not only simplifies trend visualization, but also offers accurate alerts for reversals, providing a strategic edge in your trading / Free MT4 Version


Features

  • Fully Customizable: Tailor the indicator to your business preferences with advanced customization options. From colors to box size settings, you have full control over how information is displayed on your chart.
  • Reversal Alerts: Be the first to know about potential changes in market direction with our reversal alerts. This allows you to make informed and timely decisions to maximize your profits and minimize your losses.


Inputs

  • Size of the boxes: Box sizes (based on points)
  • Bullish box color: Bullish box color
  • Bearish box color: Bearish box color
  • Box opacity: The amount of opacity (between 0 and 100). Transparency increases as opacity decreases
  • Text color: The color of the numbers that count the number of bars in each box
  • Font size: The size of the numeric text
  • Max Bars: Maximum number of bars for which the indicator will perform calculations (zero means all available bars)
  • Pop-up Alert: Alerts the MT5 terminal when a reversal occurs
  • Email alert: Email alert when a reversal occurs
  • Push notification alert: Alerts the phone when a reversal occurs
Reviews 13
Rich8989
948
Rich8989 2025.08.23 04:36 
 

Thanks for sharing

Benjamin Afedzie
4096
Benjamin Afedzie 2025.06.11 15:34 
 

great product

P.ARMz4915
324
P.ARMz4915 2025.06.08 14:27 
 

Thanks a lot for sharing, it's a good indicator.

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Kevin Strydom
230
Kevin Strydom 2026.05.24 08:24 
 

Pretty decent indicator there fella. Thanks. Pretty sure any people/traders can add or use it to help get better results.

HOGJoerch63
579
HOGJoerch63 2026.02.11 10:00 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

James Erasmus
3325
James Erasmus 2025.08.28 09:35 
 

Super product, stable and good concept. When loaded to chart, some indicators are set to background, one has to properties and unselect show on foreground, it somehow defaults this when change time frame also. Strange, if developer could resolve i will give 5stars, thanks

Rich8989
948
Rich8989 2025.08.23 04:36 
 

Thanks for sharing

Lydia Kwarteng
2219
Lydia Kwarteng 2025.06.12 08:15 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Benjamin Afedzie
4096
Benjamin Afedzie 2025.06.11 15:34 
 

great product

P.ARMz4915
324
P.ARMz4915 2025.06.08 14:27 
 

Thanks a lot for sharing, it's a good indicator.

Ramhorn
950
Ramhorn 2025.05.28 10:28 
 

Thank you...it puts my trading into a better view of market direction.

Irusel
794
Irusel 2024.10.29 21:13 
 

Отличный индикатор

gnanos123
942
gnanos123 2024.09.05 12:48 
 

OK Indicator

Denys Matiushyn
2793
Denys Matiushyn 2024.08.26 22:09 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Michael-MT5
449
Michael-MT5 2024.08.05 08:03 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Stanislav Tikhonov
318
Stanislav Tikhonov 2024.06.07 16:22 
 

гуд

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