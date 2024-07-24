Margincall Lines

5

Program Features

1. Calculation of Margin Call and Liquidation Prices

  • Monitoring all open positions: The program continuously analyzes all open positions on the trading account.
  • Determining critical price levels:
    • Margin Call Price: The price at which additional funds must be deposited to keep positions open. If this does not occur, liquidation follows.
    • Liquidation Price: The price at which positions are automatically closed by the broker to prevent further losses.

2. Display of Prices on the Chart

  • Visualization of critical price levels via the GUI:
    • Red dashed line: Indicates the Margin Call price.
    • Orange dotted line: Indicates the Liquidation price.
  • Text labels: Each line is clearly labeled to explain its significance.

Program Benefits

Risk Management

Traders can effectively manage their risks by knowing the price levels at which their account is at risk.

Transparency

The GUI provides a continuous and clear display of critical price levels on the chart, giving traders a comprehensive overview of their account's financial health.

Easy Visualization

By directly displaying the Margin Call and Liquidation prices on the chart, traders can quickly respond to market movements and make informed decisions.

Additional Information

  • Easy Installation: The tool integrates seamlessly with MetaTrader 5.
  • User Guide: A detailed manual is available upon request.
  • Support: If you have any questions or issues, we are happy to assist you and provide prompt, expert answers.


Reviews 2
刘哥博弈
144
刘哥博弈 2024.10.17 07:12 
 

强平

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VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — professional trading control center for MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a premium chart-based trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 5 . It is designed for traders who want faster execution, clearer position control, structured trade management, visual level planning and a professional workflow directly from the chart. This is not only a BUY / SELL panel. PRO SE combines manual trading, pending orders, position management, partial exits, b
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Get crystal-clear market structure in seconds – without manual drawing! The HTF Auto Support & Resistance Indicator automatically marks the key support and resistance levels directly on your chart. These levels are based on a higher timeframe (HTF), making them far more reliable than random short-term lines. Main Features: Automatic detection of the strongest support & resistance zones Multi-timeframe analysis: choose a higher timeframe for more precise levels Clearly structured zones with color
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sis dru
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sis dru 2025.01.11 06:15 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Simon Draxler
5937
Reply from developer Simon Draxler 2026.02.06 21:11
Thanks sis dru, I'm glad the indicator helps you. stay tuned for more updates.
刘哥博弈
144
刘哥博弈 2024.10.17 07:12 
 

强平

Simon Draxler
5937
Reply from developer Simon Draxler 2026.02.06 21:15
Glad you like it, thank you
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