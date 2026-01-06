Trend Zone Force

 What it does


Identifies the main trend using moving averages.
Draws dynamic pullback zones based on volatility.
Shows directional price flow (buying or selling pressure).
Helps with market context reading for more precise trades.



 Who it’s for


Day traders, scalpers, and swing traders.
Traders who operate pullbacks in trend.
MT5 users looking for flow confirmation.
Traders who already use price action or trading panels.
Those who prefer clean and objective indicators.


 How to use


Identify the trend:
Green zone → bullish bias
Red zone → bearish bias
Wait for price to return to the pullback zone.
Enter on the confirmation candle.
Always use proper risk management.


 What it does NOT do


Does not generate automatic buy or sell signals.
Does not predict the market.
Does not replace risk management.
Does not use real volume or trade delta.
Does not perform well in sideways markets without an additional filter.


⚠️ Risk warning
This indicator is a decision-support tool and does not guarantee results.
Financial market operations involve high risk and may result in financial losses.
Always use stop loss, risk management, and test the indicator on a demo account before trading with real money.
