Trading Panel Prime

  • Utilities
  • Joas Da Silva Veiga
    Joas Da Silva Veiga

    Joas Da Silva Veiga

    5 (5)
    Hello, I am from Brazil. I develop my own MT5 tools and indicators independently, based on my needs and my day trading studies. I am new here on MQL5 and I share tools and indicators that I personally use and develop, some free and others paid. If you can help me continue my work by purchasing one
    11 products
  • Version: 1.0

Trading Panel,Manual Trading,Trade Manager,Risk Management,Order Management,Order Execution,Order Control,Trailing Stop,Fast Trading,One Click Trading


Important


For JoPanel Prime to work correctly, you must enable the "Algo Trading" option in MetaTrader 5. Without this option enabled, the panel will not operate.


JoPanel Prime is a professional manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5. It was developed to execute orders and manage positions quickly and efficiently, replacing the standard MT5 interface with a modern trading panel directly on the chart.


Main Features


• One-click Market Buy and Market Sell orders

• Pending Orders with chart preview (Shift for Buy, Alt for Sell)

• Hotkeys (X to Close All, I to Reverse, M to Minimize)

• Individual Take Profit and Stop Loss configuration

• OCO (One-Cancels-Other) support for Pending Orders

• Real-time statistics: Floating Profit/Loss, Daily Profit/Loss and Commissions

• Lot Size control using editable fields or preset buttons

• English and Portuguese interface

• Automatic and manual panel scaling with per-symbol settings

• Button animations and automatic daily results backup


Who Is This Tool For?


JoPanel Prime is designed for manual traders looking for faster execution, beginners who want a simple and intuitive interface, scalpers who need speed, swing traders who frequently use Pending Orders, and professional traders who value advanced features with simplicity.


If you are tired of opening multiple MT5 windows or feel that you miss trading opportunities because of slow execution, JoPanel Prime was built for you.


How to Use


Installation


• In MetaTrader 5, go to Tools → Options → Expert Advisors.

• Enable the "Allow Algo Trading" option.

• Click "OK" to save the settings.

• Drag JoPanel Prime from the Navigator onto any chart.

• Accept the requested permissions.


Market Orders


• Buy: Opens a Buy position at the current Ask price.

• Sell: Opens a Sell position at the current Bid price.


Pending Orders


• Shift + Click on the chart: Creates a Buy Pending Order.

• Alt + Click on the chart: Creates a Sell Pending Order.

• A colored preview line appears so you can adjust the price before confirming.


Trade Management


• Close: Closes all open positions.

• Reverse: Reverses the current positions.

• Cancel: Cancels all Pending Orders.

• Cancel + Close: Cancels all Pending Orders and closes all open positions.


Take Profit and Stop Loss


• Enter the TP and SL values in points.

• Use the T and S buttons to enable or disable each feature.

• Enable "Use OCO" in the settings to activate the One-Cancels-Other system.


Real-Time Statistics


• Floating Profit/Loss: Displays the current profit or loss of open positions.

• Daily Profit/Loss: Displays today's total result, including open and closed trades.

• Commissions: Displays accumulated commissions and swaps.

• Positions / Volume: Displays the total traded volume and the number of open positions.


What This Tool Does Not Do


• It is not an automated trading robot. It never opens trades without manual user action.

• It does not perform technical analysis or generate trading signals. It is strictly an order execution tool.

• It does not guarantee profits. Trading results depend entirely on the trader's strategy.

• It does not work without proper configuration and manual permission.

• It is not a substitute for trading education or experience.

• It does not provide investment advice. Every trading decision is entirely the trader's responsibility.


JoPanel Prime is an execution tool designed to simplify and speed up manual trading. It never makes trading decisions on your behalf.


Risk Warning


Trading involves a high risk of financial loss.


• You may lose all of your invested capital. Never trade with money you cannot afford to lose.

• Past performance does not guarantee future results.

• Always use proper risk management. Use Stop Loss on every trade and limit your risk per trade, typically between 1% and 2% of your account balance.

• Test the panel on a Demo Account before using it on a Live Account. Take enough time to become familiar with all available features.

• You are fully responsible for every trade executed. The panel only sends the orders you request. Position monitoring and trading decisions remain your responsibility.

• If necessary, consult a qualified financial advisor, especially if you are new to trading.


Important


For JoPanel Prime to work correctly, you must enable the "Allow Algo Trading" option in MetaTrader 5.


The developer is not responsible for any financial losses resulting from the use of this software. Trading is a high-risk activity that requires knowledge, experience and proper risk management.

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